Global ICT Business Strategies Report 2023 with Focus on Supply Chain Transformation and Major Driving Forces and Influence of the US-China Trade Conflict

The "Global Business Strategies of ICT Industries Under Current Supply Chain Changes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The slowdown in economy and weak market demand have affected shipments of consumer electronic products such as PCs and smartphones in 2022-2023.

Shipments of servers, datacenters, and network equipment have grown slightly due to industry policies and digital transformation needs in businesses.

The global mobile phone market is grappling with lackluster demand due to inflationary factors and an uncertain macroeconomic environment. This situation has led to reduced order visibility. However, promotional activities have aided inventory adjustments within the smartphone supply chain, resulting in gradual improvements in inventory levels during the first quarter of 2023.

The analyst predicts that global smartphone shipments in 2023 will reach approximately 1.163 billion units, marking a 3% decline compared to the previous year. While smartphone component imports from China to the United States still dominate, there has been a remarkable growth rate of 832% in imports from India to the United States during the first quarter of 2023.

In contrast, imports from China and Vietnam have experienced declines, highlighting India's growing manufacturing strength in the smartphone industry both domestically and globally.

This report provides an overview of the development of the global economy and IT hardware industry, comprising of notebook PC, desktop PC, motherboard, server, smartphone, broadband CPE, Wi-Fi router, etc.; examines the influence of the U.S.-China conflict on the IT supply chains, including the production diversification strategy, global brands' deployment strategies in Taiwan, and how the supply chain can transform with digital tools and Net Zero targets in mind.

List of Topics

  • Development of the global economy and IT hardware industry, which comprises shipment performance of the notebook PC, desktop PC, motherboard, server, smartphone, broadband CPE, Wi-Fi router industries.
  • Impact of the U.S-China conflict on global IT supply chain, touching on regional production diversification strategies of global and Taiwanese brands, and supply chain transformations from the perspectives of digital tools and net zero targets.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Development of the Global Economy and the IT Hardware Industry
  • Influence of the US-China Trade Conflict on Global IT Supply Chains.
  • Supply Chain Transformation and Major Driving Forces

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Amazon
  • AMD
  • Apple
  • Applied Materials
  • ASML
  • Compal
  • Dell
  • Foxconn
  • Google
  • Huawei
  • Inspur
  • Inventec
  • Loongson
  • Meta
  • Micron
  • Microsoft
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Nvidia
  • NXP
  • Pegatron
  • Qualcomm
  • Quanta
  • Supermicro

