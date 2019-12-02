Global Identity & Access Management Market, By Solution, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Identity & Access Management (IAM) Market, By Solution (Provisioning; Password Management; Directory Service; Advanced Authentication; Single Sign-On (SSO); Audit, Compliance and Governance), By Deployment Mode (On-premise; Cloud), By Organization Size (SME; Large Organization), By End User (BFSI; IT & Telecom; Education; Retail; Healthcare; Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Global identity & access management (IAM) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period.The global identity & access management (IAM) market is driven by the increasing digitalization and the emergence of advanced technologies.



Additionally, factors such as rising demand in security governance, enforcement concerns, distributed systems and workforce, as well as lower quality of security services within organizations, among others are expected to further propel the market during forecast period.



The global identity & access management (IAM) market is segmented based on solution, deployment mode, organization size, end user, company and region.Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.



The cloud segment is expected to register faster growth during forecast period on account of the associated advantages such as economies of scale, no hardware deployment, reduced costs, simplified management, among others.Based on organization size, the market can be divided into SMEs and Large Enterprises.



The large enterprise segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the early adoption of IAM solutions by them.



Regionally, the Identity & Access Management (IAM) market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall identity & access management (IAM) market on account of the favorable regulatory scenario in the region.



Major players operating in the identity & access management (IAM) market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Dell EMC, Centrify Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Hitachi ID Systems Inc., NetIQ Corporation, Okta, Inc. and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global identity & access management (IAM) market.

• To classify and forecast global identity & access management (IAM) market based on solution, deployment mode, organization size, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global identity & access management (IAM) market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global identity & access management (IAM) market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global identity & access management (IAM) market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global identity & access management (IAM) market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of IAM players operating across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global identity & access management (IAM) market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• identity & access management (IAM) service providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to identity & access management (IAM)

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as IAM players, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global identity & access management (IAM) market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Solution:

o Provisioning

o Password Management

o Directory Service

o Advanced Authentication

o Single Sign-On (SSO)

o Audit

o Compliance

o Governance

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-premise

o Cloud

• Market, By Organization Size:

o SME

o Large Organization

• Market, By End User:

o BFSI

o IT & Telecom

o Education

o Retail

o Healthcare

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global identity & access management (IAM) market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



__________________________

