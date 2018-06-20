LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About identity and access management



Identity and access management (IAM) aids the end-users to ensure the correct access to the right resources across the increasing multiple technology environments. IAM solutions provide secured and identity-based access to various systems, applications, and information on-premises and in the cloud from any location.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2720173



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Identity and Access Management Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.43% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the identity and access management market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of on-premises and cloud-based IAM solutions.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Identity and Access Management Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• CA Technologies

• Dell Technologies

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Ping Identity



Market driver

• Increase in data thefts across the globe

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Threat from open-source IAM solutions

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Emergence of BYOD

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2720173



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-identity-and-access-management-market-2018-2022-300669665.html