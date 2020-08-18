Global Identity as a Service Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring Capgemini, Connectis & Gemalto Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identity as a Service - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Identity as a Service market accounted for $2.46 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $9.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are augmented security concerns together in the public sector and obligations to follow regulatory mandates and data protection laws. However, budgetary limitations to inhibit the adoption of idaas solutions are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) refers to a large variety of cloud-based services for identity and access management (IAM), It is a technological function that maintain user identity and helps the organizations make sure that users are whom they claim to be and evidently confine the cybercriminals and unauthorized users from accessing critical data as they rely on active and lightweight directory access protocol for IAM services.



By end user, public sector segment is expected to grow at significant market share during the forecast period due to an increase concerns between citizens and public administration officials with respect to cybersecurity is considered to be one of the main barriers to e-government implementations also with increasing of cybe r terrorism the operational state of cybersecurity in the public sector is considered to be a black box.



On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing occurrence of security threats and data breaches. The increasing number of cyber attacks to access private consumer data, rising adoption of cloud applications, increasing BYOD trend, and varying needs of the workforce to meet regulatory norms are driving the association in North America to adopt IDaaS solutions.



Some of the key players in Geochemical Services Market include Auth0 , CA Technologies, Capgemini, Connectis , Gemalto, Google, HCL, IBM , IDaptive, Jumio, JumpCloud, Microsoft, Okta, One Identity, OneLogin , Oracle, Ping Identity , SailPoint Technologies, Salesforce and Simeio Solutions.



