Global Identity as a Service Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring Capgemini, Connectis & Gemalto Among Others
Aug 18, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identity as a Service - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Identity as a Service market accounted for $2.46 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $9.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are augmented security concerns together in the public sector and obligations to follow regulatory mandates and data protection laws. However, budgetary limitations to inhibit the adoption of idaas solutions are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) refers to a large variety of cloud-based services for identity and access management (IAM), It is a technological function that maintain user identity and helps the organizations make sure that users are whom they claim to be and evidently confine the cybercriminals and unauthorized users from accessing critical data as they rely on active and lightweight directory access protocol for IAM services.
By end user, public sector segment is expected to grow at significant market share during the forecast period due to an increase concerns between citizens and public administration officials with respect to cybersecurity is considered to be one of the main barriers to e-government implementations also with increasing of cybe r terrorism the operational state of cybersecurity in the public sector is considered to be a black box.
On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing occurrence of security threats and data breaches. The increasing number of cyber attacks to access private consumer data, rising adoption of cloud applications, increasing BYOD trend, and varying needs of the workforce to meet regulatory norms are driving the association in North America to adopt IDaaS solutions.
Some of the key players in Geochemical Services Market include Auth0 , CA Technologies, Capgemini, Connectis , Gemalto, Google, HCL, IBM , IDaptive, Jumio, JumpCloud, Microsoft, Okta, One Identity, OneLogin , Oracle, Ping Identity , SailPoint Technologies, Salesforce and Simeio Solutions.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Identity as a Service Market, By Deployment Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hybrid Cloud
5.3 Public Cloud
5.4 Private Cloud
6 Global Identity as a Service Market, By Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 In-House
6.3 On-Site
7 Global Identity as a Service Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Intelligence
7.3 Access Control
7.4 Advanced Authentication
7.5 Audit, Compliance, and Governance
7.6 Directory Services
7.7 Password Management
7.8 Provisioning
7.9 Single Sign-On
8 Global Identity as a Service Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
9 Global Identity as a Service Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Screening
9.3 Document Verification
9.4 Authentication/Identification
10 Global Identity as a Service Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Public Sector
10.3 Aerospace and Defense
10.4 Automotive
10.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
10.6 Education
10.7 Energy and Utilities
10.8 Government
10.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.10 Hospitality
10.11 Manufacturing
10.12 Media and Entertainment
10.13 Oil and Gas
10.14 Retail and Consumer Goods
10.15 Telecom and Information Technology
10.16 Transportation & Logistics
11 Global Identity as a Service Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Auth0
13.2 CA Technologies
13.3 Capgemini
13.4 Connectis
13.5 Gemalto
13.6 Google
13.7 HCL
13.8 IBM
13.9 IDaptive
13.10 Jumio
13.11 JumpCloud
13.12 Microsoft
13.13 Okta
13.14 One Identity
13.15 OneLogin
13.16 Oracle
13.17 Ping Identity
13.18 SailPoint Technologies
13.19 Salesforce
13.20 Simeio Solutions
