Global Identity Management Software Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Identity Management Software estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR



The Identity Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.



On-Premise Segment to Record 12% CAGR



In the global On-Premise segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 340-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BMC Software, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Gemalto NV

Hitachi Ltd.

Imprivata, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation of America

NetIQ

Oracle Corporation

Quest Software, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.

Unisys Corporation

Verisign, Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Identity Management Software Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Identity Management Software Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Identity Management Software Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Identity Management Software Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cloud (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Cloud (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Cloud (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Hybrid (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Hybrid (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Hybrid (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: On-Premise (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: On-Premise (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: On-Premise (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: BFSI (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: BFSI (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Energy, Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Energy, Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Energy, Oil & Gas (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Telecom & IT (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Telecom & IT (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Telecom & IT (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Education (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Education (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Education (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Identity Management Software Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Identity Management Software Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Identity Management Software Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Identity Management Software Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Identity Management Software Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Identity Management Software Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Identity Management Software Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Identity Management Software Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 40: Canadian Identity Management Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Identity Management Software Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Identity Management Software:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Identity Management Software Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Identity

Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Identity Management Software Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Identity Management Software Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Identity Management Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Identity Management Software Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Identity Management Software Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Identity Management Software in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Identity Management Software Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Identity Management Software Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Identity Management Software Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Identity Management Software Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Identity Management Software Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Identity Management Software Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Identity Management Software Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Identity Management Software Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Identity Management Software Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Identity Management Software Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Identity Management Software Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Identity Management Software Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Identity Management Software Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Identity Management Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Identity Management Software Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Identity Management Software Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Identity Management Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Identity Management Software Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Identity Management Software Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Identity Management Software in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Identity Management Software Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Identity Management

Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Identity Management Software Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Identity Management Software Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Identity Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Identity Management Software Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Identity Management Software Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Identity Management Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Identity Management Software Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Identity Management Software Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 91: Spanish Identity Management Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: Identity Management Software Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Identity Management Software Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Identity Management Software Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Identity Management Software Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Identity Management Software Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Identity Management Software Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Identity Management Software Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Identity Management Software Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Identity Management Software

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 104: Identity Management Software Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Identity Management Software Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 107: Identity Management Software Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Identity Management Software Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Identity Management Software Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Identity Management Software Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Identity Management Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Identity Management Software Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Identity Management Software Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Identity Management Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Identity Management Software Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Identity Management Software Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 124: Indian Identity Management Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 125: Identity Management Software Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Identity Management Software Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Identity Management Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Identity Management Software Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Identity Management Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Identity Management

Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Identity Management Software Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Identity Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Identity Management Software

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Identity Management Software Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Identity Management Software Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Identity Management Software Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Identity Management Software Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Identity Management Software Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Identity Management Software Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Identity Management Software Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Identity Management

Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Identity Management Software Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Identity Management Software Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Identity Management Software Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Identity Management Software Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Identity Management Software Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Identity Management Software Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Identity Management Software Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Identity Management Software Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Identity Management Software Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Identity Management Software Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Identity Management Software Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Identity Management Software Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Identity Management Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Identity Management Software Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Identity Management Software Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Identity Management Software

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 167: Identity Management Software Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Identity Management Software

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Identity Management Software

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Identity Management Software Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Identity Management Software Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 173: Identity Management Software Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Identity Management Software Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Identity Management Software

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Identity Management Software Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Identity Management Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: Identity Management Software Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Identity Management Software Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Identity Management Software:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Identity Management Software Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Identity

Management Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Identity Management Software Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Identity Management Software Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Identity Management Software Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Identity Management Software Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 191: Identity Management Software Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Identity Management Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Identity Management Software Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Identity Management Software Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Identity Management Software Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Identity Management

Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Identity Management Software Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Identity Management Software Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Identity Management Software Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Identity Management Software

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 202: Identity Management Software Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Identity Management Software

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Identity Management Software Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Identity Management Software

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Identity Management Software

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Identity Management Software Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Identity Management Software

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Identity Management Software Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Identity Management Software Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Identity Management Software Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Identity Management Software Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Identity Management Software Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Identity Management Software Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Identity Management Software Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 94

