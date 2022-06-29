Global Identity Verification Market Report 2022: An $8 Billion Market in 2021 - Data from 2020 to 2021, Estimates for 2022 and 2024 with Projections of CAGRs Through 2026

Jun 29, 2022, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identity Verification: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The identity verification market is expected to grow from $8 Billion in 2021 to reach $17.7 Billion in 2026 for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.
Identity verification is a wide-ranging solution intended to secure the customer enrollment process by providing a real-time seamless onboarding experience and lowering the risk of identity fraud. These processes are required in the online and offline procedures. The utilization of an identity verification system eliminates invasive and unauthorized permissions. It is used in end-user industries such as banking, financial services, security operation centers, defense, military and insurance.
The increasing frequency of identity theft and cyberattacks is driving identity verification market growth. Businesses are frequently becoming dependent on computer networks and digital data to manage their daily business operations and processes. An increase in the number of cybercrimes enables cybercriminals to hack highly advanced and sophisticated bank accounts and convert them into opening interest payment accounts, online merchant accounts, and fake mobile phone accounts using stolen credentials.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, various organizations ramped up their identity verification processes in an attempt to safeguard customers from fraud. For instance, according to Trulioo, a global identity verification provider, around 72% of online marketplaces have expanded their adoption of ID verification technology during this global pandemic.
Moreover, more than half of the financial institutions and banks have adopted identity verification systems. The adoption of solutions through stringent regulations and the need for compliance are influencing the market growth. Regulatory authorities have become stricter about know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance.
Report Scope
- Identity verification-based products that are in the pilot phase or are live for demonstration purposes have not been considered in the calculation of the overall market size.
- The market size includes the market of both identity verification components, solutions, services, deployment types, and organization size.
- The final market estimates and forecasts from industry experts are also aligned in the report.
- The report includes both verification types and end-user industries for the calculation of overall market size.
- Identity authentication-based software, solutions and services have not been considered in the report.
Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for identity verification market, based on component, type, deployment type, organization size, end-use industry and region
- Coverage of growing digitization activities by public and private enterprises, discussion on evolving privacy issues and insights into the regulatory landscape
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including AccuraTechnolabs, Equifax Inc., Forgerock, Intellicheck Inc., Mastercard and Thales Group
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
- Identity Verification Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Market Drivers
- Rising Number of Identity Thefts and Fraudulent Activities
- Growing Digitization Activities by Public and Private Enterprises
- Market Restraints
- Price Disparity in Identity Verification Solutions and Services Provided by Vendors
- Evolving Privacy and Regulatory Landscape
- Market Opportunities
- Rising Trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)
- Implementation of New Technologies
- Global Market for Identity Verification-PESTEL Analysis
- Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 4 Global Market for Identity Verification by Component
- Solutions
- Document Verifications
- ID Verifications
- Identity Authentication
- Digital Identity Verifications
- Others
- Services
- Training and Education
- Support and Maintenance
- Consulting
Chapter 5 Global Market for Identity Verification by Type of Verification
- Knowledge-Based Authentication
- SMS-Based Two-Factor Authentication
- Credit Bureau-Based Solutions
- Biometrics Authentication
- Database Solutions
- Others
Chapter 6 Global Market for Identity Verification by Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On-premise
Chapter 7 Global Market for Identity Verification by Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Chapter 8 Global Market for Identity Verification by End-User Industry
- Government
- BFSI
- Energy and Utility
- Retail
- IT and Telecom
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Others
Chapter 9 Global Market for Identity Verification by Region
- Overview
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Market Ranking Analysis
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Accuratechnolabs
- Acuant Inc.
- Equifax Inc.
- Experian Plc
- Forgerock
- Gb Group Plc (Gbg)
- Intellicheck Inc.
- Jumio
- Mastercard
- Mitek Systems Inc.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Thales Group
- Transunion Llc
- Trulioo
- Veriff
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rggi76
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article