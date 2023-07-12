Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.6%

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Jul, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Drug Type (Pirfenidone, Nintedanib, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is experiencing significant growth. This recent market analysis report provides valuable insights into the IPF market, including historical data, current trends, and future projections.

The report thoroughly analyzes the IPF market based on its value in USD million. It covers the historical period of 2018-2022, estimates the market conditions for [Current Year], and provides a forecast for the period of 2024-2029. This comprehensive analysis offers a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics and helps stakeholders make informed decisions.

The analysis further categorizes the IPF market based on drug type, including Pirfenidone, Nintedanib, and other drugs. It also examines the market based on the route of administration, such as oral, parenteral, and other routes. Additionally, the report explores the distribution channels for IPF products, including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and the online channel.

The global IPF market analysis extends to multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, South Korea, India, and Japan. By analyzing market trends and opportunities across these regions, the report offers valuable insights into regional dynamics and potential growth areas.

Using frameworks such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis, the report presents key insights and evaluates the market's attractiveness. It also examines the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges in the industry. This information helps stakeholders gain a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape and make strategic decisions.

The report tracks competitive developments in the IPF market, including strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments. Key players analyzed in the report include Boehringer Ingelheim, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Cipla Ltd., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., United Therapeutics, FibroGen, Inc., Pliant Therapeutics, Galecto Inc., and CSL Behring. Their contributions to the IPF market are examined, providing valuable insights into the competitive landscape and future market trends.

As the prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis continues to rise, this market analysis report serves as a valuable resource for healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry stakeholders. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market, empowering decision-makers to navigate the evolving landscape of IPF treatment and contribute to better patient outcomes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

4. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market, Regional Analysis

5. Americas Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

6. Europe Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

7. Asia-Pacific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

8. Middle-East & Africa Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

9. Market Dynamics

10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

11. Competitive Positioning

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ene6y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Screening Market Report 2023: Historical Data 2019-2022, Estimates for 2023, & Forecasts 2024-2029

Global Collaborative Office Software Market Factbook 2023-20209 Featuring Key Players - Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom, Google Workspace, Asana, Trello

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.