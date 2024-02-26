Global IDs Announces OneMDR™ to Unify Cloud and On-Prem Metadata Into One Metadata Repository

News provided by

Global IDs, Inc.

26 Feb, 2024, 16:45 ET

Global IDs announces OneMDR™, a transformative solution for companies to unify On-Prem and Cloud Metadata into one metadata repository. OneMDR™ provides one metadata source of truth for data professionals and machines to convert firmwide metadata into business value.

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IDs today announced the launch of OneMDR™, the first data management product to unify database metadata from on-prem and cloud data sources into one metadata repository.

OneMDR™ supports a wide variety of database types, file types and applications to help companies produce one source of metadata truth. Having both on-premises and cloud metadata in a single repository provides a comprehensive inventory of the data ecosystem, delivering more complete search results and firmwide governance oversight.

For companies that invest their time, talent, and treasure into standardizing their data management practices, having a single metadata repository is a must.   Detecting and reporting non-conformance becomes more complete and straightforward when on-prem and cloud metadata standards are enforced centrally.  This ability to enforce metadata standards is further enhanced by the OneMDR™ as it standardizes many different Relational, No-SQL, Cloud and Big Data data structures and those from applications like SalesForce and SAP HANA into one consistent metadata model.

Dr. Arka Mukherjee, CEO of Global IDs said,  "Our OneMDR™ gives data professionals and machines access to the full inventory of metadata in one repository to train Large Language Models. The Global IDs OneMDR™ underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with the tools they need to leverage the full value of their data assets."

Sutapa Dutta, the Global Head of Data Management Solutions at Global IDs expressed the value of OneMDR™ this way.  "Our suite of AI Digital Assistants use the OneMDR™ foundation to enrich enterprise metadata in a variety of valuable ways including Data Privacy, Data Quality and Data Cataloging which drives effective and efficient Data Governance across the data ecosystem."

About Global IDs, Inc.

For more than two decades, Global IDs has been at the forefront of developing software solutions that enable businesses to derive the maximum value from their data assets. The platform leverages Machine Learning and AI to automate complex processes, catering to over 14 industries worldwide. Founded in 2001 by Dr. Arka Mukherjee to address the challenges of next-generation data ecosystems, Global IDs has evolved to offer a fully integrated solution for organizing complex data ecosystems and empowering business leaders to solve data problems with the confidence and velocity necessary to compete and win in the marketplace.

Press Contact:

Randall White
+1 (908)-246-5363
https://www.globalids.com

SOURCE Global IDs, Inc.

