Global IDs Named in Inaugural 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Active Metadata Management

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IDs, a market leader in the metadata management software industry, was recognized as one of the active metadata providers in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Active Metadata Management.[1] This recognition comes on the heels of awards that Global IDs won recently based on the collective knowledge of real users.

"We are truly honored to be named in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Active Metadata Management. In our opinion, active metadata management has become a priority emerging need for enterprises of all sizes. We continue to invest in evolving our solutions with a vision of the future so we can position our customers to augment the value of their data through AI/ML metadata management", said Lisa DiGiorgio, SVP, Client and Channel Engagement at Global IDs.

According to Gartner, active metadata is "a set of capabilities that enable continuous access and processing of metadata that support ongoing analysis over a different spectrum of maturity, use cases and vendor solutions. Active metadata outputs range from design recommendations based upon execution results and reports of runtime steps through, and indicators of, business outcomes achieved. The resulting recommendations from those analytics are issued as design inputs to humans or system-level instructions that are expected to have a response." Unlike traditional metadata platforms, active metadata platforms like Global IDs are constantly processing metadata to connect the dots and create intelligence. It therefore heralds a new way of approaching metadata in today's modern data stack.

Global IDs' automated metadata management enables companies to find the hidden insights and leverage data quickly to drive growth initiatives. Our collaborative interface makes it easy for data stewards and business experts to provide to drive our ML engine augmenting metadata's value. Augmented Metadata management is fundamental to one's ability to foster the value of analytics essential for revenue growth, risk management, creating the ultimate customer experience and sustainability in the future.

"We are delighted to be named in the Gartner Market Guide. We are thrilled to be included in the Active Metadata Management space", said Dr. Arka Mukherjee, CEO at Global IDs.

About Global IDs, Inc.

Global IDs is an innovative software company delivering purpose-built solutions for data-centric organizations. Global IDs is committed to helping organizations of any size solve business problems with core metadata management techniques in an automated and scalable approach. You can learn more at www.globalids.com

