Global IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Advantech, Cisco, GE, IBM, Microsoft & Nokia

The global IIoT data collection and device management platform market to grow at a CAGR of 15.68% during the period 2018-2022.

Global IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is OTA firmware updates. OTA updates are gaining popularity in the IIoT landscape and in operating systems. OTA enables the firmware to be updated over-the-air from a remote location, without impacting the runtime of the system embedded with the firmware and without the need for a skilled professional.

One trend in the market is edge computing and IIoT. Edge computing enables the data to be modified and structured near the source of data before using analytical methods. Using IIoT in industries, vendors compete intensely based on the speed of data transfer and analytics.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing cybersecurity threats. IIoT grants real-time access to operational data by integrating the corporate network with industrial systems. This integration not only allows end-users to leverage their IIoT capabilities such as predictive maintenance and smart analytics but also exposes the industrial system to various cyber threats.

Key vendors

Advantech

Cisco

GE

IBM

Microsoft

Nokia

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Comparison by end-user

Process industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Evolution of global device managers

Edge computing and IIoT

Blockchain and IIoT

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competition overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

