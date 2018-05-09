Global IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Advantech, Cisco, GE, IBM, Microsoft & Nokia

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IIoT data collection and device management platform market to grow at a CAGR of 15.68% during the period 2018-2022.
Global IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is OTA firmware updates. OTA updates are gaining popularity in the IIoT landscape and in operating systems. OTA enables the firmware to be updated over-the-air from a remote location, without impacting the runtime of the system embedded with the firmware and without the need for a skilled professional.
One trend in the market is edge computing and IIoT. Edge computing enables the data to be modified and structured near the source of data before using analytical methods. Using IIoT in industries, vendors compete intensely based on the speed of data transfer and analytics.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing cybersecurity threats. IIoT grants real-time access to operational data by integrating the corporate network with industrial systems. This integration not only allows end-users to leverage their IIoT capabilities such as predictive maintenance and smart analytics but also exposes the industrial system to various cyber threats.
Key vendors
- Advantech
- Cisco
- GE
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Nokia
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Process industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Evolution of global device managers
- Edge computing and IIoT
- Blockchain and IIoT
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Competition overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/drgjjz/global_iiot_data?w=5
