Global Image Detection Sensor Market Analysis & Trends, 2019-2025
Oct 11, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Image Detection Sensor - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Image Detection Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.2%.
CMOS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.4 Billion by the year 2025, CMOS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$355.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$304.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, CMOS will reach a market size of US$451.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Attrasoft, Inc.
- Catchoom Technologies SL
- Google LLC
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Ltu Technologies
- NEC Corporation
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Slyce Acquisition Inc.
- Wikitude GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Image Detection Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technological Advancements and Expanding Application Scope Steers Market Growth
- Emergence of CMOS Image Sensors as Cost and Energy Efficient Alternative to High-Resolution CCDs
- Comparison of CCD and CMOS Technology by Features
- Increasing Demand for Multi-Camera Smartphones Drives Momentum in the Market
- As Camera Becomes the New Battleground, Multi-Camera Smartphones Drive Demand for CMOS Image Sensors: Global Penetration (In %) of Dual Cameras in Smartphones for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Rising Adoption of Image Sensors in Automotive Safety Systems Builds Demand in the Market
- Regulatory Emphasis on Automotive Safety Systems Spurs Growing Use of Cameras in Automotive Industry: Total Market Value (In US$ Billion) of Automotive CMOS Image Sensors for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023.
- Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures Strengthens Demand for CMOS Image Sensors
- Pill Sized Wireless Cameras, Vital Component of Capsule Endoscopy in Less-Invasive Procedures: Global Capsule Endoscopy Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
- Next Generation CMOS Image Sensors Gain Prominence in High End Industrial Automation Applications
- Wider Application of Machine Vision Driven by Recent Developments in Imaging Technology to Benefit Market Growth: Global Machine Vision Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2024
- Growing Demand for Smart Security and Surveillance Boosts Market Prospects
- With Shifting Consumer Preferences, Shrinking Demand for Digital Cameras to Restrict Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Image Detection Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Image Detection Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bk1sdr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article