Global Image Detection Sensor Market Analysis & Trends, 2019-2025

The "Image Detection Sensor - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Image Detection Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.2%.



CMOS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.4 Billion by the year 2025, CMOS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$355.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$304.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, CMOS will reach a market size of US$451.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



Technological Advancements and Expanding Application Scope Steers Market Growth

Emergence of CMOS Image Sensors as Cost and Energy Efficient Alternative to High-Resolution CCDs

Comparison of CCD and CMOS Technology by Features

Increasing Demand for Multi-Camera Smartphones Drives Momentum in the Market

As Camera Becomes the New Battleground, Multi-Camera Smartphones Drive Demand for CMOS Image Sensors: Global Penetration (In %) of Dual Cameras in Smartphones for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Rising Adoption of Image Sensors in Automotive Safety Systems Builds Demand in the Market

Regulatory Emphasis on Automotive Safety Systems Spurs Growing Use of Cameras in Automotive Industry: Total Market Value (In US$ Billion) of Automotive CMOS Image Sensors for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023.

Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures Strengthens Demand for CMOS Image Sensors

Pill Sized Wireless Cameras, Vital Component of Capsule Endoscopy in Less-Invasive Procedures: Global Capsule Endoscopy Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Next Generation CMOS Image Sensors Gain Prominence in High End Industrial Automation Applications

Wider Application of Machine Vision Driven by Recent Developments in Imaging Technology to Benefit Market Growth: Global Machine Vision Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2024

Growing Demand for Smart Security and Surveillance Boosts Market Prospects

With Shifting Consumer Preferences, Shrinking Demand for Digital Cameras to Restrict Market Growth

