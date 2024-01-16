Global Image Guided Surgery Clinical Pipeline Research Report 2023: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Image Guided Surgery Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Medical Devices sector report provides comprehensive information about the Image Guided Surgery pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Image Guided Surgery Devices use real time images during surgery. It assists surgeons in precisely guiding the surgical instruments to the anatomic structures and helps in minimizing the chances of errors and reducing the procedure time.

Scope

  • Extensive coverage of the Image Guided Surgery under development
  • The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
  • The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Image Guided Surgery and list all their pipeline projects
  • The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
  • The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
  • Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy

  • Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
  • Identify and understand important and diverse types of Image Guided Surgery under development
  • Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
  • Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
  • In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Image Guided Surgery Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Image Guided Surgery - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Image Guided Surgery Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Image Guided Surgery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Image Guided Surgery Companies and Product Overview

6 Image Guided Surgery- Recent Developments

7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • 3DT Holdings LLC
  • Advanced Tactile Imaging Inc
  • Arspectra Sarl
  • ArthroLense Inc
  • Beijing Digital Precision Medicine Technology Co Ltd
  • Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
  • Beyeonics Surgical Ltd
  • BioOptico AB
  • BrainLAB AG
  • Brigham and Women's Hospital
  • Carbon (Shenzhen) Medical Technology Co Ltd
  • Cartosense Pvt Ltd
  • Centerline Biomedical Inc
  • Changzhou Jishuo Medical Equipment Co Ltd
  • Clear Guide Medical LLC
  • ColdSteel Laser Inc
  • cortEXplore GmbH
  • Creo Medical Ltd
  • Crystalline Medical LLC
  • Dartmouth College
  • Delft University of Technology
  • EchoGuide BV
  • fiagon GmbH
  • Florida International University
  • FUJIFILM Medical Systems USA Inc
  • GE HealthCare Technologies Inc
  • GE Medical Systems SCS
  • Gentuity LLC
  • German Cancer Research Center
  • GYS Tech LLC
  • HoloSurgical Inc
  • IGI Technologies, Inc.
  • Imperial College London
  • IMRIS, Inc.
  • Insight Medical Systems Inc
  • iSYS Medizintechnik GmbH
  • Johns Hopkins University
  • King's College London
  • Kitware Inc
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Kornerstone Devices Pvt Ltd
  • LumaMed LLC
  • Lumos, Inc.
  • Mariner Endosurgery Inc
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • MediView XR Inc
  • Medulla Pro Technology Pte Ltd
  • Navigation Sciences Inc
  • NDR Medical Technology Pte Ltd
  • NuVasive Inc
  • OncoRes Medical Pty Ltd
  • OnLume Inc
  • Palion Medical AS
  • Pathfinder Technologies (Inactive)
  • Perimeter Medical Imaging Inc
  • Pixee Medical
  • Promaxo Inc
  • Raydiax GmbH
  • Rivanna Medical LLC
  • Robarts Research Institute
  • Robin Medical, Inc.
  • SentiAR Inc
  • SG Devices LLC
  • Shanghai Linyan Medical Technology Co Ltd
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Simm High-Tech (Jiangsu) Co Ltd
  • Sonavex Inc
  • South African Medical Research Council
  • Southern Illinois University Carbondale
  • Spectropath Inc (Inactive)
  • Stanford University
  • SurgVision BV
  • Suzhou Guoke Kangcheng Medical Technology Co Ltd
  • Tel Aviv University
  • The Acrobot Company Limited (Inactive)
  • TherVoyant Inc
  • Unify Medical LLC
  • University Health Network
  • University of Arizona
  • University of Bern
  • University of California Los Angeles
  • University of California San Diego
  • University of Florence
  • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
  • University of Lille Nord de France
  • University of South Florida
  • University of Utah
  • University of Washington
  • Vanderbilt University
  • Vibronix Inc.
  • VPIX Medical Inc
  • Vuze Medical Ltd
  • Vuzix Corp
  • Xoran Technologies LLC

