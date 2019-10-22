Global Image Sensors Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Image Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.6%. CMOS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.3 Billion by the year 2025, CMOS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817614/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$573.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$469.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, CMOS will reach a market size of US$896.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ams AG; Canon, Inc.; ON Semiconductor Corporation; Samsung Electronics America, Inc.; Sony Corporation; STMicroelectronics NV







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817614/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Image Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Image Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Image Sensors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Image Sensors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: CMOS (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: CMOS (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: CMOS (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: CCD (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: CCD (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: CCD (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Industrial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Industrial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Automotive &Transportation (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Automotive &Transportation (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Automotive &Transportation (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Image Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Image Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Image Sensors Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Image Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Image Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Image Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Image Sensors Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Image Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Image Sensors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Image Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Image Sensors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: Image Sensors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Image

Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Image Sensors Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Image Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Image Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Image Sensors Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Image Sensors in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Image Sensors Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Image Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Image Sensors Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Image Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Image Sensors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Image Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Image Sensors Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Image Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Image Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Image Sensors Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Image Sensors Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Image Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Image Sensors Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Image Sensors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Image Sensors Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: German Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Image Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Image Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Image Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Image Sensors Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Image Sensors in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Image Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Image Sensors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Image Sensors Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Image Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Image Sensors Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Image Sensors Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Image Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Image Sensors Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Image Sensors Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Image Sensors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Image Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Image Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Image Sensors Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Image Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Image Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Image Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Image Sensors Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Image Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Image Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Image Sensors Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Image Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Image Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Image Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Image Sensors Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Image Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Image Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Image Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Image Sensors Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Image Sensors Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Image Sensors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Image Sensors Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Image Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Image Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Image Sensors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Image Sensors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Image Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Image Sensors Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Image Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Image Sensors Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Image Sensors Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Image Sensors Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Image Sensors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Image Sensors Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Image Sensors in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Image Sensors Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Image Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Image Sensors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Image Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Image Sensors Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Image Sensors Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Image Sensors Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Image Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Image Sensors Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Image Sensors Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Image Sensors Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Image Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Image Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Image Sensors Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Image Sensors Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Image Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Image Sensors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Image Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Image Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Image Sensors Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Image Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Image Sensors Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Image Sensors Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Image Sensors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Image Sensors Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Image Sensors Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Image Sensors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 179: Image Sensors Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Image

Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Image Sensors Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Image Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Image Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Image Sensors Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Image Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Image Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Image Sensors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Image Sensors Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Image Sensors in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Image Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Image Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Image Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Image Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Image Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Image Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Image Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Image Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Image Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Image Sensors Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Image Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Image Sensors Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Image Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Image Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



STMICROELECTRONICS NV

AMS AG

CANON

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA

SONY CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817614/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

