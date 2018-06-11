Global Imaging Agents Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Imaging Agents in US$ by the following Product Segments: Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI, & Ultrasound), and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aytu BioScience, Inc.
- Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
- Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.
- Curium
- Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
- Bracco-Eisai Co., Ltd.
IMAGING AGENTS MCP-3336 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
A. Contrast Media
X-Ray/CT Contrast Media
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Contrast Media
Ultrasound Contrast Media
B. Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Imaging Agents: Providing Brighter and Clearer Images for Effective Clinical Diagnosis
Growing Need for Early Disease Diagnosis Fosters Demand for Imaging Agents
Major Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Select Market Growth Restraints
Contrast Media: Giving Way to Contemporary Offshoots
X-ray/CT Segment Continues to Lead Contrast Media Market
Developed Economies Face Threat from Rising Demand for Contrast Agents in Asia-Pacific
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals to Outdo Contrast Media
Nuclear Medicine: A Potential Growth Avenue for Dx Radiopharmaceuticals
Select PET and SPECT Radioisotopes Used in Nuclear Medicine
Select Cardiology and Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals
Developed Markets Rule the Imaging Agents Market, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
2. SEGMENTAL OVERVIEW AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Structure
Key Market Participants
Contrast Media
Popular Brands of Contrast Agents
X-ray Contrast Media
Table 1: Annual Sales of Select Iodinated Contrast Agents for 2016 & 2017 (In US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
MRI Contrast Media
Market Scenario
Key Players in the MRI Market
List of FDA Approved Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agents (GBCA) for CNS MRI
List of EMA Approved Gd Chelated Contrast Agents
Controversies over GBCAs Refuse to Die Down
A Comparison of Select Gadolinium-based Contrast Agents
Select GBCA-Induced Toxicities
Gadolinium Accumulation in Brain - A Major Concern for the Market
FDA Finds Concerns over Accumulation of Gadolinium Used in MRI Brain to be Unfounded
FDA Issues Drug Safety Communication for Gadolinium-Based MRI Contrast Agents
EMA Places Restrictions on Use of Linear Gadolinium Agents for Body Scans
Competitive Re-arrangement Surfaces as Safety Concerns on GBCAs Reach their Peak
Table 2: Annual Sales of Select Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agents for 2016 & 2017 (In US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Glucose - Can it Replace GBCAs for MRIs?
Ultrasound Contrast Media
Limited System Use Curtails Demand for Ultrasound Contrast Agents, Potential for Further Growth Exists
CEUS and Ultrasound Contrast Agents - A Dichotomy in Approach in Europe and the US
A Comparison of Approved Ultrasound Contrast Agents
Approved Ultrasound Contrast Agents by Country and Application
Contrast Media API Production - Still Largely In-house
A Peek into API Supplier Space for Select Contrast Media
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
Market Overview
Commonly Used Diagnostic Radiopharmaceutical Agents
Major Isotopes and their Diagnostic Applications
Select FDA Approved Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Indication
Prospects for Radiopharmaceutical Agents in PET and SPECT Appear Brighter
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Sustained Expansion of Molecular Imaging Platform Presents Positive Outlook
Novel Radiopharmaceuticals Add New Dimensions to Molecular Imaging
Latest Radiopharmaceuticals to Benefit Molecular Imaging
Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth
Growing Interest in Image Guided Surgery Offers New Opportunities
Role of Near-Infrared Contrast Agents for Image Guided Surgery
Fluorescence Optical Imaging - Opens New Avenues
Coronary CT Angiography Opens Up Opportunities for Contrast Agents
List of Iodine-Containing Contrast Agents for Coronary CT Angiography
Targeted Imaging - A Game Changer in the Making
Rising Clinical Acceptance of MRI Systems Augurs Well for Contrast Agents Market
Table 3: Global Number of MRI Procedures in Million for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Researchers Develop Iron Oxide-based Contrast Agent for MRI
Nanomaterials Taking the Center Stage
New Nanoparticle Contrast Agents on the Horizon Show Promise
Gadolinium Coated Nanoparticles - A Promising Imaging Agent
Growing Focus on Development of Gold Nanoparticles in X-Ray Imaging
Imaging Agents Make a Welcome Impact in the Field of Alzheimer's Disease
List of FDA Approved Alzheimer's Diagnostic Imaging Agents
Contrast-Enhanced Tomosynthesis Expands Opportunities
Hyperpolarized Gases as Contrast Agents
Multi-Modal Imaging: Combating Contrast Medium Inconsistencies
Falling Prices Turn on the Heat
Ultrasound Contrast Agents in Diagnosis of Kidney Ailments
PET: A Prime Growth Driver for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
Innovative Radiotracers to Boost Cardiac Applications for SPECT and PET Modalities
A Peek at Global CVD Stats
Table 4: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Echocardiography Examinations - Improving Diagnostic Quality through Contrast Agents
Opportunities on Rise for Fluorine-Based Myocardial Perfusion Agents
Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure: A Major Concern for Nuclear Diagnostics
Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver
World Cancer Statistics - Incidence and Mortality Data
Table 6: World Cancer Incidence (2012): Number of New Cancer Cases Reported in Thousands by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Cancer Mortality by Geographic Region and Gender (2012): Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in Thousands for Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Latin America & the Caribbean, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Table 8: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population - A Vital Demography
Table 10: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
A Peek into Pricing Dynamics
Packaging of Contrast Agents - An Overview
Global Supply Shortages Restrains Radiopharmaceuticals Market
Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives
Lack of Dosage Standards for Pediatric Patients Limits Radiopharmaceutical Efficacy
Reimbursement Scenario
Europe
United States
4. GLOBAL MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW
Medical Imaging - Changing the Landscape of Clinical Diagnosis
Table 12: Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Modality (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value for CT, MRI, Nuclear, Ultrasound and X-Ray (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value for China, Europe, Japan, North America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Trends in the Global Medical Imaging Market
Growing Need for Medical Diagnostic Equipment, Outside Western World
Healthcare Providers Seeking Newer Cost-Effective Methods
Cost Related Issue of Electronic Technology Used for Diagnostic Purposes
Upgradation of Existing Imaging Equipment
Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications
Archaic X-Ray Imaging Modalities Paving Way for Digital X-Rays
Ultrasound Holds its Fort in the Medical Imaging Market
Technological Advancements Favor MRI Market
Table 14: Global MRI Market - Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Application for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Table 15: Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Modality (2016) Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for PET and SPECT (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Hybrid Imaging to Herald a New Era of Diagnosis
Hybrid PET/MRI Systems: A New Fusion
Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth
Bottlenecks in Developing Markets
Use of Contrast Agents in Other Imaging Modalities
Fluoroscopy
Computed Tomography
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Contrast Agents
Contrast Media: How Do They Function?
Where Are They Used ?
Evolution of Contrast Media: A Profile
Bismuth Nitrate: Beginning of Contrast Agents
Imaging Agents: Significant Developments in the Last Fifty Years
Schering Develops First Intravenous Contrast Agent
MRI: Creating a New Era for Contrast Agents
A Peek into the Finer Points of Differences Among Contrast Media
Second Generation Non-Ionic Contrast Agents: An Introduction
Choice of the Contrast Medium: A Weighty Decision
Factors Affecting choice of Imaging Agents
Taxonomy
Types of Contrast Media
X-Ray Contrast Medium
First Generation High Osmolar Contrast Media
Second Generation Low Osmolar Contrast Media or LOCM
Table 16: Comparative Analysis of Structure of Non-ionic and ionic X-ray Contrast Media (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
MRI Contrast Medium
Role of Contrast Enhancement in MR Angiography (MRA)
MRI Contrast Agents for the Liver
Paramagnetic Extracellular Contrast Agents
Hepatobiliary Gadolinium Chelates
Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide Particles
Ultrasound Contrast Medium
Ultrasonographic Contrast Media: What Are They?
Ultrasound Contrast Enhancement in Cardiology
Functionalities of Vascular Ultrasound Contrast Agents
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
A Delineate of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals: A Technical Run-Through
Applications
Classification
Cardiology Diagnostics
Non-cardiology Diagnostics
Molecular Imaging Modalities in Radiopharmaceutical Diagnostics
Planar Imaging
Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
Applications of PET
Commonly used Radioisotopes in PET Scans
Major PET Isotopes and their Applications
Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
Applications of SPECT
Commonly used Radioisotopes in SPECT Scans
6. TECHNOLOGY DYNAMICS
Proprietary Technologies Making In-Roads
Advanced Magnetics' Proprietary Colloidal Superparamagnetic Particle Technology
Enzon's Single Chain Antigen-Binding Technology
Immunomedics' Antibody Technology
First Generation
Second Generation
Third Generation
NeoRx's "Painting the Target" Technology
Stage - I
Stage - II
Stage - III
Gas Encapsulation Technology for Ultrasound Contrast Media
Pharmacyclics' Texaphyrin Technology
Regulatory Bodies
Entry Barriers
Research Driven Markets
Highly Competitive Market
Economies of Scale
Substitutes in Agents Manufacturing
New X-ray Diagnostic Agents
Amide-based Macrocyclic Ligands - Potential MRI Agents
Gadolinium (III) Complexes - Potential MRI Contrast Agents
Metal-Containing Compounds Act As Potential Contrast Agents
Therapeutic Applications
Diagnostic Applications
Magnetic Gels as Potential MRI Contrast Agents
PFCs as Diagnostic Contrast Agents
Saline Flushes To Help Ensure Accurate Delivery of Contrast Agents
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS/ APPROVALS
NanoHybrids Introduces PAtrace Contrast Agent
Ligand Commences Initiative to Develop New Captisol-Enabled Contrast Agents
Guerbet Launches Contrast&Care®
GE Healthcare Launches Clariscan™ Gadolinium-based Contrast Agent
Piramal Imaging Announces New Research on PET Imaging Tracers
Bracco Bags FDA Approval for TAGITOL V for Use in Colon CT Imaging
Guerbet Wins FDA Approval for Dotarem® Use in MRI for Pediatric Patients for CNS Scanning
Lantheus Begins Shipment of Xenon Xe 133 Gas
Otsuka Launches ORALTAG™ in the US
Advanced Accelerator Applications Receives FDA Approval for Netspot
Blue Earth Diagnostics Secures FDA Approval for Axumin™
Bayer Obtains FDA Approval for Gadavist® for MRA for Supra- aortic Arteries
Bracco Secures FDA Clearance for LUMASON in Ultrasonography of the Liver for Lesion Characterization
Bracco Obtains FDA Clearance for READI-CAT® 2 and READI-CAT® 2 SMOOTHIE NDA
Bracco Bags FDA Approval for E-Z-HD for GI Tract Radiohraphic Exams
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Novartis Acquires Advanced Accelerator Applications
Bracco Imaging Takes Over SurgVision
Mallinckrodt Divests Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
GE Healthcare Inks Agreement to Supply Radiopharmaceuticals to HealthTrust
Cell>Point Inks Licensing Agreement with UEP for Oncardia
FluoroPharma Inks Agreement to Take Over Ground Fluor Pharmaceuticals
Bracco Diagnostics's LUMASON® Obtains Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient
Blue Earth Diagnostics Establishes Operations in the US
Ipsen and 3B Pharmaceuticals Ink Licensing Deal for Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals
Lantheus Divests Gludef® Business in Canada to Isologic
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aytu BioScience, Inc. (USA)
Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals (Germany)
Bracco Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Curium (France)
Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (Japan)
Bracco-Eisai Co., Ltd (Japan)
Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
GE Healthcare (UK)
Guerbet Group (France)
Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (USA)
Piramal Imaging SA (Switzerland)
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media by Product Segment - X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Contrast Media by Product Segment - X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray/CT Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for X-ray/CT Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for X-Ray/CT Contrast Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MRI Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Historic Review for MRI Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for MRI Contrast Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasound Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Historic Review for Ultrasound Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Ultrasound Contrast Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Contrast Media - Losing Share to Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Segment
Table 38: Leading Players in the US Contrast Media Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bayer, Bracco, GE Healthcare, Guerbet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals to Drive Future Growth
Table 39: US Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Procedure (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for PET and SPECT (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: US Market for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Agents (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiology and Non-Cardiology Applications (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growth Stimulants in a Nut Shell
Demographic Changes Offer Growth Opportunities
Table 41: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dynamics of Pricing
Key Trends and Issues
Expanding Applications to Stimulate Growth in Dx Radiopharmaceuticals Market
New Oncology, Neurology Agents to Boost Growth
List of FDA Approved Alzheimer's Diagnostic Imaging Agents
Alzheimer's Stats
Table 42: Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease in the US (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Patient Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Top 15 US States Ranked by Alzheimer's Prevalence for 2018 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Nuclear Cardiology Products Drive Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market
Cardiovascular Imaging to Lead Volume Growth
PET Procedures in the US on Rise
Growing Adoption of SPECT/CT
Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver
Table 44: New Cancer Cases by Gender and Affected Site in the US (2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Isotope Shortage Emerges as a Key Issue
Shortage of Medical Isotopes Looms Large
Table 45: Nuclear Reactors Producing 99Mo: Potential Annual Irradiation Capacities/Year and Estimated Year of Ceasing Production
Table 46: Annual Irradiation Capacities and Current Status of New Irradiation Projects Under Development Worldwide for Production of Mo-99/Tc-99m
US Approve Medical Isotope Making System to Mitigate Concerns over Isotope Shortage
Fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) Market in the US: An Overview
Regulatory Environment
Provisions Regarding Off-Label Usage of Contrast Media
Reimbursement Issues
Contrast Agents and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Bundled As Supplies
Product Launches/Approvals
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: US Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: US 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Overview of Medical Imaging Market
Regulatory and Legal Restrictions
Canadian Scientists Gear up to find Remedy for Mo-99 Supply Shortages
Regulatory and Legal Restrictions
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Canadian Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Healthcare in Japan
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Japanese Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Cancer: A Major Driver for Imaging Agents
Table 56: Number of New Cancer Cases in Europe (in Million): 2012-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Demography - An Opportunity Indicator
Table 57: Population Breakup by Age Group for European Countries for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
New Applications and Products Augur Well for the Radiopharmaceuticals Market
EMA Places Restrictions on the Use of Linear Gadolinium Agents for Body Scans
Reimbursement
Distribution Structure
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: European Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: European Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: European 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: French Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: French 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: German Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: German 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Italian Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
GE Healthcare - A Major UK-Based Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: UK 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 76: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Spanish Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 79: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Russian Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Piramal Imaging SA (Switzerland) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Healthcare Spending and Aging Population Spell Market Growth
Table 85: Over 60 Years Individuals as % of Total Population in Select Asian Countries: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
B.Market Analytics
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Select Products Market in China's Contrast Agents Market
Medical Imaging Equipment Market - An Overview
Increasing Expenditure on the Healthcare Sector Boost Market Adoption
Competitive Scenario
Table 92: Leading Players in the Chinese CT Contrast Agents Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Select Agents (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Leading Players in the Chinese MRI Contrast Agents Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Select Agents (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 94: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Chinese Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
India - A High Potential Market
Regulatory Mechanism for Guiding Isotope Production and Distribution
CT Scanners Market in India - An Overview
Table 97: Indian CT Scanners Market by Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for <16 Slice, 16 to 64 Slice, >64 to 128 Slice, and >128 Slice (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
PET/CT Scanning Gathers Momentum in India
J.B.Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 98: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Indian Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Korea
B.Market Analytics
Table 101: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Market Analysis
Table 104: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Middle East & African Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Private Sector Boosts Healthcare Segment
B.Market Analytics
Table 107: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Latin American Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Latin American Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 113: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Brazilian Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 116: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 60) The United States (33) Canada (2) Japan (1) Europe (18) - France (3) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (2) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5) Africa (1)
