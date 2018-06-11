Global Imaging Agents Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Imaging Agents in US$ by the following Product Segments: Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI, & Ultrasound), and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Aytu BioScience, Inc.

- Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

- Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.

- Curium

- Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

- Bracco-Eisai Co., Ltd.



IMAGING AGENTS MCP-3336 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

A. Contrast Media

X-Ray/CT Contrast Media

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Contrast Media

Ultrasound Contrast Media

B. Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Imaging Agents: Providing Brighter and Clearer Images for Effective Clinical Diagnosis

Growing Need for Early Disease Diagnosis Fosters Demand for Imaging Agents

Major Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Select Market Growth Restraints

Contrast Media: Giving Way to Contemporary Offshoots

X-ray/CT Segment Continues to Lead Contrast Media Market

Developed Economies Face Threat from Rising Demand for Contrast Agents in Asia-Pacific

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals to Outdo Contrast Media

Nuclear Medicine: A Potential Growth Avenue for Dx Radiopharmaceuticals

Select PET and SPECT Radioisotopes Used in Nuclear Medicine

Select Cardiology and Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals

Developed Markets Rule the Imaging Agents Market, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth



2. SEGMENTAL OVERVIEW AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Structure

Key Market Participants

Contrast Media

Popular Brands of Contrast Agents

X-ray Contrast Media

Table 1: Annual Sales of Select Iodinated Contrast Agents for 2016 & 2017 (In US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

MRI Contrast Media

Market Scenario

Key Players in the MRI Market

List of FDA Approved Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agents (GBCA) for CNS MRI

List of EMA Approved Gd Chelated Contrast Agents

Controversies over GBCAs Refuse to Die Down

A Comparison of Select Gadolinium-based Contrast Agents

Select GBCA-Induced Toxicities

Gadolinium Accumulation in Brain - A Major Concern for the Market

FDA Finds Concerns over Accumulation of Gadolinium Used in MRI Brain to be Unfounded

FDA Issues Drug Safety Communication for Gadolinium-Based MRI Contrast Agents

EMA Places Restrictions on Use of Linear Gadolinium Agents for Body Scans

Competitive Re-arrangement Surfaces as Safety Concerns on GBCAs Reach their Peak

Table 2: Annual Sales of Select Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agents for 2016 & 2017 (In US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Glucose - Can it Replace GBCAs for MRIs?

Ultrasound Contrast Media

Limited System Use Curtails Demand for Ultrasound Contrast Agents, Potential for Further Growth Exists

CEUS and Ultrasound Contrast Agents - A Dichotomy in Approach in Europe and the US

A Comparison of Approved Ultrasound Contrast Agents

Approved Ultrasound Contrast Agents by Country and Application

Contrast Media API Production - Still Largely In-house

A Peek into API Supplier Space for Select Contrast Media

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Market Overview

Commonly Used Diagnostic Radiopharmaceutical Agents

Major Isotopes and their Diagnostic Applications

Select FDA Approved Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Indication

Prospects for Radiopharmaceutical Agents in PET and SPECT Appear Brighter



3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Sustained Expansion of Molecular Imaging Platform Presents Positive Outlook

Novel Radiopharmaceuticals Add New Dimensions to Molecular Imaging

Latest Radiopharmaceuticals to Benefit Molecular Imaging

Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth

Growing Interest in Image Guided Surgery Offers New Opportunities

Role of Near-Infrared Contrast Agents for Image Guided Surgery

Fluorescence Optical Imaging - Opens New Avenues

Coronary CT Angiography Opens Up Opportunities for Contrast Agents

List of Iodine-Containing Contrast Agents for Coronary CT Angiography

Targeted Imaging - A Game Changer in the Making

Rising Clinical Acceptance of MRI Systems Augurs Well for Contrast Agents Market

Table 3: Global Number of MRI Procedures in Million for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Researchers Develop Iron Oxide-based Contrast Agent for MRI

Nanomaterials Taking the Center Stage

New Nanoparticle Contrast Agents on the Horizon Show Promise

Gadolinium Coated Nanoparticles - A Promising Imaging Agent

Growing Focus on Development of Gold Nanoparticles in X-Ray Imaging

Imaging Agents Make a Welcome Impact in the Field of Alzheimer's Disease

List of FDA Approved Alzheimer's Diagnostic Imaging Agents

Contrast-Enhanced Tomosynthesis Expands Opportunities

Hyperpolarized Gases as Contrast Agents

Multi-Modal Imaging: Combating Contrast Medium Inconsistencies

Falling Prices Turn on the Heat

Ultrasound Contrast Agents in Diagnosis of Kidney Ailments

PET: A Prime Growth Driver for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Innovative Radiotracers to Boost Cardiac Applications for SPECT and PET Modalities

A Peek at Global CVD Stats

Table 4: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Echocardiography Examinations - Improving Diagnostic Quality through Contrast Agents

Opportunities on Rise for Fluorine-Based Myocardial Perfusion Agents

Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure: A Major Concern for Nuclear Diagnostics

Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver

World Cancer Statistics - Incidence and Mortality Data

Table 6: World Cancer Incidence (2012): Number of New Cancer Cases Reported in Thousands by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Cancer Mortality by Geographic Region and Gender (2012): Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in Thousands for Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Latin America & the Caribbean, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Table 8: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population - A Vital Demography

Table 10: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Peek into Pricing Dynamics

Packaging of Contrast Agents - An Overview

Global Supply Shortages Restrains Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives

Lack of Dosage Standards for Pediatric Patients Limits Radiopharmaceutical Efficacy

Reimbursement Scenario

Europe

United States



4. GLOBAL MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW

Medical Imaging - Changing the Landscape of Clinical Diagnosis

Table 12: Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Modality (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value for CT, MRI, Nuclear, Ultrasound and X-Ray (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value for China, Europe, Japan, North America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Trends in the Global Medical Imaging Market

Growing Need for Medical Diagnostic Equipment, Outside Western World

Healthcare Providers Seeking Newer Cost-Effective Methods

Cost Related Issue of Electronic Technology Used for Diagnostic Purposes

Upgradation of Existing Imaging Equipment

Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications

Archaic X-Ray Imaging Modalities Paving Way for Digital X-Rays

Ultrasound Holds its Fort in the Medical Imaging Market

Technological Advancements Favor MRI Market

Table 14: Global MRI Market - Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Application for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Table 15: Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Modality (2016) Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for PET and SPECT (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hybrid Imaging to Herald a New Era of Diagnosis

Hybrid PET/MRI Systems: A New Fusion

Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth

Bottlenecks in Developing Markets

Use of Contrast Agents in Other Imaging Modalities

Fluoroscopy

Computed Tomography



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Contrast Agents

Contrast Media: How Do They Function?

Where Are They Used ?

Evolution of Contrast Media: A Profile

Bismuth Nitrate: Beginning of Contrast Agents

Imaging Agents: Significant Developments in the Last Fifty Years

Schering Develops First Intravenous Contrast Agent

MRI: Creating a New Era for Contrast Agents

A Peek into the Finer Points of Differences Among Contrast Media

Second Generation Non-Ionic Contrast Agents: An Introduction

Choice of the Contrast Medium: A Weighty Decision

Factors Affecting choice of Imaging Agents

Taxonomy

Types of Contrast Media

X-Ray Contrast Medium

First Generation High Osmolar Contrast Media

Second Generation Low Osmolar Contrast Media or LOCM

Table 16: Comparative Analysis of Structure of Non-ionic and ionic X-ray Contrast Media (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

MRI Contrast Medium

Role of Contrast Enhancement in MR Angiography (MRA)

MRI Contrast Agents for the Liver

Paramagnetic Extracellular Contrast Agents

Hepatobiliary Gadolinium Chelates

Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide Particles

Ultrasound Contrast Medium

Ultrasonographic Contrast Media: What Are They?

Ultrasound Contrast Enhancement in Cardiology

Functionalities of Vascular Ultrasound Contrast Agents

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

A Delineate of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals: A Technical Run-Through

Applications

Classification

Cardiology Diagnostics

Non-cardiology Diagnostics

Molecular Imaging Modalities in Radiopharmaceutical Diagnostics

Planar Imaging

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Applications of PET

Commonly used Radioisotopes in PET Scans

Major PET Isotopes and their Applications

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Applications of SPECT

Commonly used Radioisotopes in SPECT Scans



6. TECHNOLOGY DYNAMICS

Proprietary Technologies Making In-Roads

Advanced Magnetics' Proprietary Colloidal Superparamagnetic Particle Technology

Enzon's Single Chain Antigen-Binding Technology

Immunomedics' Antibody Technology

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

NeoRx's "Painting the Target" Technology

Stage - I

Stage - II

Stage - III

Gas Encapsulation Technology for Ultrasound Contrast Media

Pharmacyclics' Texaphyrin Technology

Regulatory Bodies

Entry Barriers

Research Driven Markets

Highly Competitive Market

Economies of Scale

Substitutes in Agents Manufacturing

New X-ray Diagnostic Agents

Amide-based Macrocyclic Ligands - Potential MRI Agents

Gadolinium (III) Complexes - Potential MRI Contrast Agents

Metal-Containing Compounds Act As Potential Contrast Agents

Therapeutic Applications

Diagnostic Applications

Magnetic Gels as Potential MRI Contrast Agents

PFCs as Diagnostic Contrast Agents

Saline Flushes To Help Ensure Accurate Delivery of Contrast Agents



7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS/ APPROVALS

NanoHybrids Introduces PAtrace Contrast Agent

Ligand Commences Initiative to Develop New Captisol-Enabled Contrast Agents

Guerbet Launches Contrast&Care®

GE Healthcare Launches Clariscan™ Gadolinium-based Contrast Agent

Piramal Imaging Announces New Research on PET Imaging Tracers

Bracco Bags FDA Approval for TAGITOL V for Use in Colon CT Imaging

Guerbet Wins FDA Approval for Dotarem® Use in MRI for Pediatric Patients for CNS Scanning

Lantheus Begins Shipment of Xenon Xe 133 Gas

Otsuka Launches ORALTAG™ in the US

Advanced Accelerator Applications Receives FDA Approval for Netspot

Blue Earth Diagnostics Secures FDA Approval for Axumin™

Bayer Obtains FDA Approval for Gadavist® for MRA for Supra- aortic Arteries

Bracco Secures FDA Clearance for LUMASON in Ultrasonography of the Liver for Lesion Characterization

Bracco Obtains FDA Clearance for READI-CAT® 2 and READI-CAT® 2 SMOOTHIE NDA

Bracco Bags FDA Approval for E-Z-HD for GI Tract Radiohraphic Exams



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Novartis Acquires Advanced Accelerator Applications

Bracco Imaging Takes Over SurgVision

Mallinckrodt Divests Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular

GE Healthcare Inks Agreement to Supply Radiopharmaceuticals to HealthTrust

Cell>Point Inks Licensing Agreement with UEP for Oncardia

FluoroPharma Inks Agreement to Take Over Ground Fluor Pharmaceuticals

Bracco Diagnostics's LUMASON® Obtains Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient

Blue Earth Diagnostics Establishes Operations in the US

Ipsen and 3B Pharmaceuticals Ink Licensing Deal for Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals

Lantheus Divests Gludef® Business in Canada to Isologic



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (USA)

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals (Germany)

Bracco Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Curium (France)

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (Japan)

Bracco-Eisai Co., Ltd (Japan)

Eli Lilly and Company (USA)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Guerbet Group (France)

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (USA)

Piramal Imaging SA (Switzerland)



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media by Product Segment - X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Contrast Media by Product Segment - X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray/CT Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for X-ray/CT Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for X-Ray/CT Contrast Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MRI Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for MRI Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for MRI Contrast Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasound Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Ultrasound Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Ultrasound Contrast Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Contrast Media - Losing Share to Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Segment

Table 38: Leading Players in the US Contrast Media Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bayer, Bracco, GE Healthcare, Guerbet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals to Drive Future Growth

Table 39: US Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Procedure (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for PET and SPECT (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US Market for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Agents (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiology and Non-Cardiology Applications (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth Stimulants in a Nut Shell

Demographic Changes Offer Growth Opportunities

Table 41: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dynamics of Pricing

Key Trends and Issues

Expanding Applications to Stimulate Growth in Dx Radiopharmaceuticals Market

New Oncology, Neurology Agents to Boost Growth

List of FDA Approved Alzheimer's Diagnostic Imaging Agents

Alzheimer's Stats

Table 42: Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease in the US (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Patient Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Top 15 US States Ranked by Alzheimer's Prevalence for 2018 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nuclear Cardiology Products Drive Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Cardiovascular Imaging to Lead Volume Growth

PET Procedures in the US on Rise

Growing Adoption of SPECT/CT

Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver

Table 44: New Cancer Cases by Gender and Affected Site in the US (2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Isotope Shortage Emerges as a Key Issue

Shortage of Medical Isotopes Looms Large

Table 45: Nuclear Reactors Producing 99Mo: Potential Annual Irradiation Capacities/Year and Estimated Year of Ceasing Production

Table 46: Annual Irradiation Capacities and Current Status of New Irradiation Projects Under Development Worldwide for Production of Mo-99/Tc-99m

US Approve Medical Isotope Making System to Mitigate Concerns over Isotope Shortage

Fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) Market in the US: An Overview

Regulatory Environment

Provisions Regarding Off-Label Usage of Contrast Media

Reimbursement Issues

Contrast Agents and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Bundled As Supplies

Product Launches/Approvals

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: US Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: US 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Overview of Medical Imaging Market

Regulatory and Legal Restrictions

Canadian Scientists Gear up to find Remedy for Mo-99 Supply Shortages

Regulatory and Legal Restrictions

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Canadian Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Healthcare in Japan

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Japanese Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Cancer: A Major Driver for Imaging Agents

Table 56: Number of New Cancer Cases in Europe (in Million): 2012-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Demography - An Opportunity Indicator

Table 57: Population Breakup by Age Group for European Countries for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Applications and Products Augur Well for the Radiopharmaceuticals Market

EMA Places Restrictions on the Use of Linear Gadolinium Agents for Body Scans

Reimbursement

Distribution Structure

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: French Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: French 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: German Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: German 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Italian Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

GE Healthcare - A Major UK-Based Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: UK Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: UK 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 76: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Spanish Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 79: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Russian Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Piramal Imaging SA (Switzerland) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Healthcare Spending and Aging Population Spell Market Growth

Table 85: Over 60 Years Individuals as % of Total Population in Select Asian Countries: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Select Products Market in China's Contrast Agents Market

Medical Imaging Equipment Market - An Overview

Increasing Expenditure on the Healthcare Sector Boost Market Adoption

Competitive Scenario

Table 92: Leading Players in the Chinese CT Contrast Agents Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Select Agents (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Leading Players in the Chinese MRI Contrast Agents Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Select Agents (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 94: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Chinese Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

India - A High Potential Market

Regulatory Mechanism for Guiding Isotope Production and Distribution

CT Scanners Market in India - An Overview

Table 97: Indian CT Scanners Market by Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for <16 Slice, 16 to 64 Slice, >64 to 128 Slice, and >128 Slice (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

PET/CT Scanning Gathers Momentum in India

J.B.Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Indian Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Korea

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Market Analysis

Table 104: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Middle East & African Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Private Sector Boosts Healthcare Segment

B.Market Analytics

Table 107: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Latin American Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Latin American Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 113: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Brazilian Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 116: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Imaging Agents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound) and Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 60) The United States (33) Canada (2) Japan (1) Europe (18) - France (3) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (2) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5) Africa (1)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/326398



