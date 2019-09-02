Global Immersion Cooling Markets, 2019-2024 - Focus on High Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immersion Cooling Market by Type (Single-Phase and Two-Phase), Application (High Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining), Cooling Fluid Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Fluorocarbon Based), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The immersion cooling market is projected to grow from USD 177 million in 2019 to USD 501 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2019 to 2024.



Immersion cooling is used in data centers to cool different components, including electronic devices such as servers. In this process, different types of equipment are submerged in a thermally conductive dielectric liquid or cooling fluid. This process eliminates the requirement for fans, bulky heatsinks, or air channels as the heat is directly transferred from components to heat transfer fluids. Heat is eliminated from data centers by circulating cooling liquid close to hot components using cool heat exchangers.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of 31.1% of the immersion cooling market in 2019. The market in this region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2024. The growth of the immersion cooling market in North America can be attributed to the stringent implementation of various government regulations related to the reduction of carbon footprint and the presence of data center vendors in the region.



The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the second-largest share of 29.1% in the immersion cooling market in 2019. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific immersion cooling market can be attributed to the increasing demand for immersion cooling solutions for use in various applications, especially the cryptocurrency mining.



Europe is estimated to account for a share of 28.2% of the market in 2019. The Europe immersion cooling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period. In 2019, the Middle East & Africa is estimated to account for a share of 7.0% of the immersion cooling market while South America is estimated to hold a share of 4.7% of the market. The market in these regions is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% and 17.0%, respectively from 2019 to 2024.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Immersion Cooling Market

4.2 Immersion Cooling Market, By Region

4.3 Asia Pacific Immersion Cooling Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Immersion Cooling Market, By Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Density of Server Racks

5.3.1.2 Increasing Need for Cost-Effective Cooling Solutions

5.3.1.3 Growing Need for Eco-Friendly Data Center Cooling Solutions

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Requirement of Additional and Specialized Infrastructure

5.3.2.2 Lack of Recognition From End Users

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Adoption in Low-Density Data Centers

5.3.3.2 Development of Cooling Solutions for Deployment in Harsh Environments

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High Investments in Existing Infrastructure

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Evolution

6.2 Technological Trends and Standards

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 Standards and Guidelines for Data Center Cooling

6.2.2.1 American National Standards Institute

6.2.2.2 American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers

6.2.2.3 Institute for Energy and Transport of the Joint Research Center of the European Commission

6.2.2.4 Distributed Management Task Force

6.2.2.5 Telecommunication Industry Association

6.2.2.6 National Electrical Manufacturers Association

6.2.2.7 Canadian Standards Association Group

6.2.2.8 Underwriters Laboratory

6.2.2.9 Factory Mutual Approved

6.2.2.10 United States Department of Energy

6.2.2.11 United States Environmental Protection Agency

6.2.2.12 Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 16

6.2.2.13 International Standards Compliance



7 Immersion Cooling Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High-Performance Computing

7.2.1 High-Performance Computing is the Largest Application Segment

7.3 Edge Computing

7.3.1 Edge Computing Application Segment is Gaining Traction From Oil & Gas, Defense and Telecom Industries

7.4 Artificial Intelligence

7.4.1 Recent Development Such as Autonomous Cars, Video Game, and Speech Recognition is Expected to Drive the Ai Application Segment

7.5 Cryptocurrency Mining

7.5.1 Cryptocurrency Mining Application Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest Cagr

7.6 Others



8 Immersion Cooling Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single-Phase Immersion Cooling

8.2.1 Single-Phase Immersion Cooling is the Largest and Fastest Growing Type Segment

8.3 Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

8.3.1 Two-Phase Immersion Cooling is Expensive as Compared to Single Phase



9 Immersion Cooling Market, By Cooling Fluid Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mineral Oil

9.2.1 Mineral Oil Cooling Fluid Type Accounted for the Second Highest Share in the Global Immersion Cooling Market

9.3 Fluorocarbon-Based Fluid

9.3.1 Fluorocarbon-Based Fluid is Gaining Traction and is Being Used in High-Performance Liquid Cooling Applications

9.4 Synthetic Oil

9.4.1 Synthetic Oil Fluid Type Segment Accounted for A Major Share in the Global Immersion Cooling Market

9.5 Others



10 Immersion Cooling Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 China is the Fastest Growing Market for Immersion Cooling Globally

10.2.2 India

10.2.2.1 India is the Second Fastest Growing for Immersion Cooling in Asia Pacific Region

10.2.3 Japan

10.2.3.1 Japan Accounted for the Second Highest Share in the Asia Pacific Immersion Cooling Market

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 High Demand From the Cryptocurrency Mining and High-Performance Computing Application Segment is Expected to Drive the South Korean Immersion Cooling Market

10.2.5 Thailand

10.2.5.1 High Demand From the Cryptocurrency Mining Application Segment is Expected to Drive the Thailand Immersion Cooling Market

10.2.6 Malaysia

10.2.6.1 High Demand for Data Center Services is Expected to Drive the Immersion Cooling Market in Malaysia

10.2.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.1.1 US Accounted for the Highest Share in the Global Immersion Cooling Market

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.2.1 High Demand From the Cryptocurrency Mining and High-Performance Computing Application Segment is Expected to Drive the Canadian Immersion Cooling Market

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.3.1 High Growth in the Data Center Industry is Expected to Drive the Immersion Cooling Market in Mexico

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.1.1 UK Dominated the Immersion Cooling Market in the European Region

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.2.1 Germany Accounted for the Second Highest Share in the European Immersion Cooling Market

10.4.3 France

10.4.3.1 France Accounted for the Third Highest Share in European Immersion Cooling Market

10.4.4 Netherlands

10.4.4.1 Rise in the Data Center Market in the Netherlands is Expected to Drive the Immersion Cooling Market there

10.4.5 Russia

10.4.5.1 High Demand From the Cryptocurrency Mining Application Segment is Expected to Drive the Russian Immersion Cooling Market

10.4.6 Spain

10.4.6.1 High Growth in the Data Center Market in Spain is Expected to Drive the Immersion Cooling Market there.

10.4.7 Rest of Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4 Overview

11.5 Competitive Situations & Trends

11.6 Market Share Analysis



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Fujitsu Limited

12.2 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

12.3 Submer Technologies

12.4 Allied Control Ltd

12.5 Asperitas

12.6 Midas Green Technologies

12.7 Iceotope Technologies Limited

12.8 Liquidcool Solutions, Inc.

12.9 Downunder Geosolutions Pty Ltd

12.10 DCX - the Liquid Cooling Company

12.11 Liqit.Io

12.12 Exascaler Inc.

12.13 Qcooling



