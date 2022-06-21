Global Immersion Cooling Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027 - Increased Adoption of Blockchain Technologies and Growing Demand for Crypto Mining Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immersion Cooling Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immersion cooling market was estimated to be at $251.0 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 36.3% and reach $1,605.5 million by 2027.

The growth in the global immersion cooling market is expected to be driven by increased water scarcity and boosting numbers of number of colocation and hyper data centers.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The immersion cooling market is in a growth phase. Cooling is a standard part of data center operations as servers and networking devices constantly run 24/7, which increases the core temperature, which if not controlled, can lead to data center outage.

Reduce water scarcity, climate actions, sustainable urban infrastructure, and recycle and reusability are some of the SDGs that are expected to drive innovations and improvements toward the adoption of liquid cooling technologies. Therefore, growing number of data centers are resulting in a boost in the utilization of immersion cooling techniques.

Immersion cooling highly impacts thermal managements techniques with the use of dielectric coolants which can be potentially used on high-density data centres. This dielectric liquid permits deploying CPU and GPU clusters much closer collectively, i.e., in high-density configurations, while protecting crucial elements from thermal and environmental risks.

Immersion cooling bridges the gap between traditional and future data centres. It not only improves the data infrastructure system efficiency but also cuts by a huge margin the amount of energy consumed. This leads to reduced energy bills and carbon footprint.

Impact of COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the revenues have gone down slightly in 2020 and may resume an uptrend gradually from 2021. Therefore, immersion cooling companies have adopted strategies to come back positively from this crisis, and therefore, the global immersion cooling market is anticipated to bounce back more robustly in the future. This is due to increase in data usage by 34% from the pre-pandemic times.

Market Segmentation

The single-phase immersion cooling is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate during the period 2022 to 2027. This type of immersion cooling technology always remains in liquid form as it never changes its state from liquid to gas.

North America generated the highest revenue of $92.0 million in 2021. The region is experiencing an immense increase in the operational applications of immersion cooling such as data centers and edge computing systems. Therefore, the technology is being challenged by other alternatives in the cooling segment. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a faster rate.

How Can This Report Add Value

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global immersion cooling market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to strengthen their positions in the immersion cooling market.

For instance, in August 2021, Lubrizol and Submer partnered to offer holistic, tailored immersion cooling solutions for the expanding data center infrastructure market.

Recent Developments in Global Immersion Cooling Market

In January 2022 , Green Revolution Cooling collaborated with Intel to reduce the environmental impact of digital infrastructure. This will result in the customers to develop and implement advanced immersion cooling techniques in future data centers.

, Green Revolution Cooling collaborated with Intel to reduce the environmental impact of digital infrastructure. This will result in the customers to develop and implement advanced immersion cooling techniques in future data centers. In March 2021 , Submer and SYNNEX Corporation joined forces. According to the agreement, Submer's range of liquid cooling and edge-ready solutions will be manufactured in the U.S. and distributed by SYNNEX.

, Submer and SYNNEX Corporation joined forces. According to the agreement, Submer's range of liquid cooling and edge-ready solutions will be manufactured in the U.S. and distributed by SYNNEX. In September 2018 , Fujitsu launched a liquid immersion cooling system which will support in reducing the total cost of ownership.

, Fujitsu launched a liquid immersion cooling system which will support in reducing the total cost of ownership. In March 2021 , LiquidStack, launched from stealth mode with new deployments across vital sectors such as high-performance computing (HPC), cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI), edge and telecommunications, and funded by Strategic Partner Wiwynn in Series A funding round.

