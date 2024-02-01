Global Immersive Entertainment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, Featuring Meta, HTC, Barco, Magic Leap, Samsung Electronics, Apple, Sony & Qualcomm Unity Software

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Feb, 2024, 18:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Immersive Entertainment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Application (Gaming, Music & Concerts, Immersive Theater, Arcade Studios, Live Events, Sports, Museum & Cultural Experiences and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This extensive report on the Immersive Entertainment Market, reveals an impressive projected market growth reaching $419.5 billion by 2030, thriving at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.

This surge is primarily driven by the rapid advancements and integration of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) technologies across various applications, from gaming and live events to museums and cultural experiences. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key market trends, shares, and the competitive landscape.

Technological Innovations Underpinning Market Expansion

The evolution of immersive technologies is rapidly transforming consumer entertainment experiences. With audio advancements and spatial sound design, the music & concerts application is forecasted to capture nearly 10% of the market share by 2030.

The report underscores how virtual and hybrid events are reshaping consumer behaviors, especially accelerated by the global pandemic. Industry leaders are constantly forming strategic partnerships to innovate and enhance end-user experiences. An example highlighted in the report includes the partnership between Meta Platforms, Inc. and Telefónica to bring mixed reality to broader demographics.

Key Market Competitors Leading the Charge

The Cardinal Matrix, a market competition analysis within the report, positions Apple, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation as pioneers in the immersive entertainment landscape. Notable partnerships, such as Microsoft's with Meta for VR experiences, demonstrate the industry's commitment to collaborative innovation for sector growth. The report also identifies key innovators like Qualcomm Incorporated and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., who are significantly shaping the market's trajectory.

Applications and Technologies Fueling Growth

Immersive technologies are becoming more prevalent across various applications, notably in the arcade studios segment, which is complementing the market's revenue due to their integration in marketing campaigns and loyalty programs. On the technological front, mixed reality commands a significant share of the market, facilitating interactive and engaging entertainment environments.

Regional Insights and Opportunities

North America emerged as a dominant region in 2022, underpinned by its robust entertainment infrastructure and higher spending power, leading to greater adoption of immersive technologies.

The report assesses the market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, uncovering regional dynamics, growth opportunities, and trends.

  • Gaming
  • Music & Concerts
  • Immersive Theater
  • Arcade Studios
  • Live Events
  • Sports
  • Museum & Cultural Experiences

Each application is thoroughly examined to provide stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the market scope.

Market Restraints and Challenges

Despite the bullish outlook, market growth may face challenges related to data breaches and privacy concerns, potentially impeding consumer trust and adoption of immersive technologies.

Recent Strategic Movements in the Market

The report sheds light on recent strategic developments within the industry, such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.'s partnership with Signify and Apple, Inc.'s introduction of Apple Vision Pro, a game-changing spatial computer blending digital content with the real world.

This research presentation is key for stakeholders, investors, and market participants to understand the burgeoning field of immersive entertainment, its current state, growth potentials, and driving factors underpinning the market's rapid expansion.

Market Report Segmentation

By Technology

  • Virtual Reality (VR)
  • Augmented Reality (AR)
  • Mixed Reality (MR)
  • Others

By Application

  • Gaming
  • Music & Concerts
  • Immersive Theater
  • Arcade Studios
  • Live Events
  • Sports
  • Museum & Cultural Experiences
  • Others

Companies Profiled

  • Meta Platforms
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • HTC Corporation
  • Barco NV
  • Magic Leap, Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Apple, Inc.
  • Sony Corporation
  • Qualcomm
  • Unity Software, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l90du1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Report 2024: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030 Featuring Innomar, XYLEM, Edgetech, Teledyne, Tritech, Valeport, and Syqwest

Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Report 2024: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030 Featuring Innomar, XYLEM, Edgetech, Teledyne, Tritech, Valeport, and Syqwest

The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to...
Global Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market Forecast Report 2024-2034, Featuring Zimmer Biomet, Sanof,i AbbVie, Anika Therapeutics, Lifecore Biomedical, Salix Pharmaceuticals & LG Chem

Global Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market Forecast Report 2024-2034, Featuring Zimmer Biomet, Sanof,i AbbVie, Anika Therapeutics, Lifecore Biomedical, Salix Pharmaceuticals & LG Chem

The "Global Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market Analysis & Forecast To 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.