Global Immune Health Supplements Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2020-2025 with COVID-19 Impact Insights

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immune Health Supplements Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The immune health supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2025.



The global immune health supplements market is expected to witness consistent growth following the outbreak of COVID-19. Vitamins and minerals are used as a major source of immunity ingredients. The flexibility in storage options, the demand for combined formulations with multiple benefits, increased consumer education levels, informed consumers, and the rise in health concerns among connected consumers are expected to fuel the demand for immune supplements during the forecast period. Herbal extracts are the fastest-growing ingredient, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% from 2020-2025. Herbal immunity supplements such as echinacea, elderberry, astragalus, garlic, and andrographis are expected to pose additional sales with the growth of the vegan population and flexitarians.



The onset of COVID-19 in early 2020 has stimulated the demand and sale forecast for immune supplements. Unlike the FMCG industry, which has confronted the demand and sales challenges during the pandemic, the immune supplement market witnessed a spike in sales during Q1 2020. More than 50% of consumers have increased their consumption levels and over 30% have planned to increase in the latter half of 2020.



Key Questions Answered

1. What is the global immune health supplements market size and growth rate?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the dietary supplements market?

3. What are the fastest-growing segment/geography in the health supplements industry?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the immune health supplements market and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?



Market Dynamics



Opportunities & Trends



Robotic UV Purification Systems

Growth in End-User Sectors Post Covid-19

Market Growth Enablers



Investments in Water Treatment

Demand for Germicidal Led Lamps

Demand from Hospitals & Medical Centers

Market Restraints



Health Hazards Due to UVC Exposure

Capital Costs

Low Customer Base

Scope of the Report



Segmentation by Ingredients

Vitamins

Minerals

Herbal/Botanical Extracts

Omega 3 fatty Acids

Amino Acids

Probiotics

Others

Segmentation by Form

Capsule

Tablets

Powder

Liquid

Segmentation by Source

Plant-based

Animal-based

Segmentation by Distribution

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Drug Stores/Pharmacy

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global immune health supplements market share is highly competitive with a considerable number of vendors in the market. Clinically proven formulas and scientific researches are the major differentiating factors in the market that can substantially increase the level of investment. Other functional foods and beverages are posing a threat to the consumption of immune ingredients in the supplement form. Factors such as innovations, research, competitive landscape, availability of substitutes, stringent regulations from standard bodies can further intensify the market dynamics.



Prominent Vendors

Nutrilite

EuroPharma

Glanbia

Now Foods

Bio Tech Pharmacal

Other Prominent Vendors

Cellderm Technologies Inc

Usana

Bayer

Nutramax

Vital Nutrients

Seroyal

DuPont

Nutrigold

BioGaia

Renew Life

AB-BIOTICS

Super Smart

Essential Formulas

Daflorn

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gx0hjn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

