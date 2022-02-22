Global Immunity-Boosting Superfoods Market Report 2022: Lab-Grown Superfoods for Higher Nutritional Value and Sustainable Feeding

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles - Immunity-Boosting Superfoods" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the frailty of the human body. Boosting immunity is now of primary importance to consumers post-pandemic, with many increasingly seeking food options that are nutritionally dense and provide multiple vitamins and minerals to improve health and body immunity.

Superfoods have emerged as the ideal immunity-boosting solution because of their high nutritional content. This study offers an overview of the existing and emerging trends in the superfood market, examining superfoods based on three categories: immunity-boosting whole foods, immunity-boosting processed foods, and immunity-boosting nutraceuticals.



Immunity-boosting whole foods are natural superfoods that retain all the fiber, phytochemicals, and nutrients often lost or modified in food processing. High fiber contributes to improving gut health, which has become a top concern for consumers following increased consumer awareness of the importance of microbiome and gut health. In light of this, immunity-boosting whole foods will witness an increase in demand in the coming years.



Immunity-boosting processed foods have whole superfoods as their primary ingredient. The pandemic has escalated the habit of snacking as consumers spend more time at home. This stay-at-home trend drives the demand for natural superfood snacks, which consumers increasingly use as healthy meal replacements.



Immunity-boosting nutraceuticals are products derived from natural food sources and further fortified with vitamins and minerals. Post-pandemic, with the growing consumer interest in improving health through food, further adoption of nutraceuticals is expected because they allow users to target specific needs. Superfood companies with a short product cycle, technological prowess, and innovative marketing will gain significant market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative

2. Executive Dashboard

Mega Trend Universe Overview

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Vital to Future Success

3. Trend Opportunity Analysis

Trend Opportunity - Overview

Superfood Classification - Overview

Growth Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis

Immunity-Boosting Whole Foods

Immunity-Boosting Processed Foods

Immunity-Boosting Nutraceuticals

Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure

Trend Opportunity - Industry Implications

Key Trend Opportunity Levers

Trend Opportunity Competitive Activity - Whole Foods

Trend Opportunity Competitive Activity - Processed Foods

Trend Opportunity Competitive Activity - nutraceuticals

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index

Innovation Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

BEETS Trend Implications

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1 - Clean and Transparent Labeling to Attract Customers

Growth Opportunity 2 - Farm-to-Door Business Model to Increase Market Adoption of Superfoods

Growth Opportunity 3 - Lab-Grown Superfoods for Higher Nutritional Value and Sustainable Feeding

Crucial Success Factors for Growth

Conclusion - The Way Forward



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/170quy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets