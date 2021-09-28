Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Markets, 2021-2025 - Outcome Potential, Companion Diagnostics, Funding, Technology Environment, & Target Solutions

Sep 28, 2021, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Market Forecasts with COVID-19 Impact and Updates, Including Executive/Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting/Analysis - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Revolution in cancer therapy to be driven by new diagnostics. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy converge. COVID-19 changes the focus of research.
This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity and the surprising impact of COVID-19 on what might seem to be an unrelated area.
A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.
The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines?
Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
Cancer Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Recent Developments
- OncoDNA use HalioDx to Expand into North America
- Adaptive Biotechnologies, Q2 Solutions Sign Agreement for ImmunoSeq Assay
- Qiagen Expands Immuno-Oncology Portfolio
- Immune Profiling System Redirected to Fight COVID-19
- IncellDx Awarded PD-L1 Detection Patent
- FDA Approves CDx for Trastuzumab
- Promega Nabs CE Mark for Microsatellite Instability IVD
- ArcherDx partners with AstraZeneca for Immuno-Oncology
- Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy
- Agilent PD-L1 Assay Gets FDA Approval
- Bayer, OrigiMed Form Companion Diagnostic Development Alliance
- Bio-Me to Develop Microbiome Biomarker Test for Cancer Immunotherapy
- SkylineDx, BioInvent Collaborate to Characterize Predictive Immunological
- Signatures
- Biocare Medical Launches 7 Novel IVD Antibodies
- Oncocyte to Acquire Insight Genetics for $12M
- Novigenix and BioLizard to develop NGS Based Diagnostic Algorithm
- Biodesix and Immodulon Collaborate for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment
- Generex to Merge with NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology
- Cellgen Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Cooperative Partner to Develop
- Companion Diagnostics for Cancer Therapies
- Hematogenix Launches FDA Approved Immuno-oncology Test for Triple-Negative
- Breast Cancer
- Icon Acquires MolecularMD
- Guardant Health to Develop Companion Diagnostic Tests for AstraZeneca
- Tumor Mutational Burden as Predictor of Immunotherapy Success
Market Guides
- Situation Analysis & Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
- Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants
Industry Overview
Players in a Dynamic Market
- Academic Research Lab
- Diagnostic Test Developer
- Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
- Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
- Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
- Independent Testing Lab
- Public National/regional lab
- Hospital lab
- Physician Lab
- Audit Body
- Certification Body
Factors Driving Growth
- Outcome potential
- Companion Diagnostics
- Funding
- Technology Environment
- Target Solutions
Factors Limiting Growth
- Complex Role of Diagnostics
- Clinical Trials Role
- Protocols
Diagnostic Technology Development
- Combinations - Issues and Complexity
- Shifting Role of Diagnostics
- Multiplexing and Foundation One
- The Disruption Dynamic
- The Race for Biomarkers
- The Next Five Years
Profiles of Key Immunotherapy Companies
- 10x Genomics
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abcam
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Aethlon Medical
- Agena Bioscience
- Angle plc
- Apocell
- ARUP Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton Dickinson
- Bioarray Genetics
- BioCartis
- Biocept
- Biodesix Inc
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex 40 bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Bio-Techne
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Charles River Laboratories
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clearbridge BioMedics
- Clinical Genomics
- Cynvenio
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp
- CytoTrack
- Dako (Agilent)
- Diagnologix LLC
- Epic Sciences
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- Genomic Health
- GenomOncology
- GRAIL
- Guardant Health
- HalioDx
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invivoscribe
- Leica Biosystems
- Luminex
- MDx Health
- Merck & Co., Inc
- MIODx
- Molecular MD
- MRM Proteomics Inc
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- Nanostring
- Natera
- Neogenomics
- New Oncology
- Oncocyte
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Pfizer
- Promega
- Protagen Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- Quanterix
- Rarecells SAS
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens
- Silicon Biosystems
- SkylineDx
- SRI International
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher
- Trovagene
- Vortex Biosciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oc2u8a
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article