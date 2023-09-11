Global Immunoassay Market Strategies & Trends Report 2023-2027: From Clinical to Consumer - Immunoassay's Expanding Footprint in Diagnostics

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoassay Markets. Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Application, Technology, Product, User and by Country. With Executive Guides, Customized Forecasting and Analysis. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the diagnostic industry, immunoassay is emerging as a steadfast workhorse, finding new relevance driven by the demands of the ongoing pandemic. The need for rapid, easily accessible diagnostics has propelled immunoassay to the forefront, as it adapts and advances in response to shifting market dynamics.

Advancements in genetic knowledge are opening up new avenues for immunoassay technologies, with multiplex capabilities becoming the standard. This transformation extends to rapid diagnostics, point-of-care solutions, biomarker exploration, and the expanding consumer market, while traditional immunoassay methods continue to hold a strong position within the growing realm of clinical diagnostics.

Within the realm of immunoassay instrumentation, multiple factors are fueling growth, including ongoing diagnostic breakthroughs, the retirement of older instruments driven by evolving technologies, wider consumer adoption, and the maturation of immunity-related technology.

However, these opportunities are not without their challenges. Heightened competition is exerting downward pressure on prices, while the threat from PCR-based instruments looms. Lower barriers to entry and potential drawbacks associated with wellness trends also present limitations to growth.

This dynamic landscape is characterized by enduring instruments, industry structures in flux due to declining instrument costs, and meticulous instrument specifications, which play a pivotal role in shaping the field. Innovations like CRISPR diagnostics further contribute to the evolving immunoassay landscape.

With profiles of over 60 companies, spanning both large and small players in this field, this comprehensive report offers invaluable insights into the pitfalls and opportunities that define the immunoassay industry. It equips stakeholders to make informed investment decisions and valuations, providing the latest data to navigate this ever-changing landscape with confidence.

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Overview

Players in a Dynamic Market

Academic Research Lab

Diagnostic Test Developer

Instrumentation Supplier

Chemical/Reagent Supplier

Pathology Supplier

Independent Clinical Laboratory

Public National/regional Laboratory

Hospital Laboratory

Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

Audit Body

Certification Body

The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

Traditional Market Segmentation

Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

Hospital Testing Share

Economies of Scale

Hospital vs. Central Lab

Physician Office Lab's

Physician's and POCT

Immunoassay - Markets and Discussion

Instruments - Genetics changes the picture

RIA - A Technology Shows its Age

Immunoassay vs. PCR vs. Sequencing - A See Saw Battle

The Smart Shrinking Instrument - Serious Implications

Research Funding and Capital Expense - Instrument Pooling

Multiplex vs. POC - A Tradeoff Analysis

Reagents and Kits - Genetics changes the picture

Bigger Test Menus a Boon for Kit Market

Physician Office Labs - A New Frontier

Rapid and POCT to Threaten Instrument Markets

OTC and DTC - Huge Market Potential

Economies of Scale. Going Away?

Lower Barriers to Entry for Instruments/Analyzers

Miniturization and Technology Drive Acquisition

Immunoassay Recent Developments

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

EDP Biotech, New Day Diagnostics to Merge

Sorrento Therapeutics Nabs Contract for Dx Platform

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer

Qorvo Eyes Multiplex Immunoassay

BioMerieux Launches New Products

Senzo to Commercialize Infectious Disease Lateral Flow Tests

Nanomix Plans Instrument, Test Launches

Startup GLX Analytix Prepares for Commercialization

Nonagen Gets CE Mark for Bladder Cancer Immunoassay

Qualigen Acquires Majority Stake in NanoSynex

Saladax Biomedical Using Immunoassay Dx

Prolight Diagnostics to Acquire Psyros Diagnostics

Quidel to Acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

FDA Grants EUA to Xtrava Health

Alamar Biosciences Develops Immuno-Sandwich Platform

FDA grants breakthrough device to multiplex immunoassay

Quidel, Beckman Settle Cardiac Immunoassay Dispute

BGI Americas, Advaite Form SARS-CoV-2 Testing Partnership

BioMerieux Gets CE Mark for Three Dengue Immunoassays

COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing

Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021

PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook

Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing

Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza

Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Diagnostic Factors

Changing Technologies Spur Early Instrument Retirement

Consumer Channels Open Wider

Immunity Technology Comes of Age

Factors Limiting Growth

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Threat from PCR Based Instruments

Lower Barriers to Entry

Wellness has a downside

Immunoassay Instrumentation

Instrumentation Tenacity

Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure

LISTING of INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS

Immunoassay - CRISPR Diagnostics

Market Guides

Immunoassay Market - Strategic Situation Analysis

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

Market Definition

Immunoassay Markets Definition In This Report

Enzyme Based

Immunofluorescence

Chemiluminescence

DNA/NAT

RIA & Other

Reagents/Kits, Analyzers, Software & Services

Infectious Disease

Auto Immune

Endocrinology

Oncology

Cardiology

Other Specialty

Market Definition

Methodology

Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

Global Healthcare Spending

Spending on Diagnostics

Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

Appendices

United States Medicare System: Laboratory Fees Schedule

The Most Used IVD Assays

The Highest Grossing Assays

Profiles of Key Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam

Abionic

Accel Diagnostics

Applied BioCode

Arlington Scientific

Arrayit Corporation

Atomo Diagnostics

Aureum Diagnostics

Aurora Biomed

Autobio Diagnostics

AVIVA Systems Biology

Awareness Technology

Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocartis

Biomatik

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioTek Instruments

Boditech Med, Inc

Boster Biological Technology

Diamedix (Erba Diagnostics)

Diasorin S.p.A.

Dynex Technologies

Enzo Biochem

Eurofins Scientific

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Grifols

Hycor Biomedical

Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)

Immunodiagnostik AG

Inova Diagnostics

JR Biomedical

Luminex Corp

Maxim Biomedical

Mbio Diagnostics

Meso Scale Discovery

Millipore Sigma

Mindray

Molecular Devices

MP Biomedical

Operon

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Qiagen

Quidel

R&D Systems

Randox Toxicology

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

SD Biosensor

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TOSOH Bioscience

Veredus Laboratories

Vircell

YD Diagnostics

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

Scope of the Report

Global Market by Application

Endocrinology Applications

Immune Applications

Oncology Applications

Infectious Disease Applications

Cardiology Applications

Other Applications

Immunoassay by Technology

Enzyme

Flourescence

Chemiluminescence

Nucleic Acid

Rapid/POC

Other Technology

Immunoassay by Product

Instrument

Reagents

Services

Immunoassay by User

Hospital

Outpatient Lab

POC/Other

12 Vision of the Future of Immunoassay

