Global Immunoassay Markets Strategies, Trends & Forecasts 2019-2023 with Profiles of 40+ Companies

The workhorse of the diagnostic industry is finding new legs. Advances in genetic knowledge are creating new markets for immunoassay. Rapid diagnostics, point of care, biomarkers and consumer markets are all areas of expansion while traditional immunoassay maintains a strong position in the growing market for clinical diagnostics. We profile 44 companies, large and small, working in this area.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Immunoassay Markets Definition In This Report

1.1.1 Enzyme Based

1.1.2 Chemiluminescence

1.1.3 Immunofluorescence

1.1.4 Radioimmunoassay

1.1.5 NAT & Other

1.1.6 Reagents and Kits

1.1.7 Infectious Disease

1.1.8 Auto Immune

1.1.9 Endocrinology

1.1.10 Oncology

1.1.11 Cardiology

1.1.12 Other Specialty

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Revenue Market Size

1.3 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.3.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for laboratory testing



2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer/IVD Vendor

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 Audit body

2.2 Immunoassay -Markets and Discussion

2.2.1 Instruments - Genetics changes the picture

2.2.1.1 RIA - A Technology Shows its Age

2.2.1.2 Immunoassay vs. Sequencing - A See Saw Battle

2.2.1.3 The Shrinking Instrument

2.2.1.4 Research Funding and Capital Expense - Instrument Pooling

2.2.1.4 Multiplex vs. POC - A Tradeoff Analysis

2.2.2 Reagents and Kits - Genetics changes the picture

2.2.1.1 Bigger Test Menus a Boon for Kit Market

2.2.3 Physician Office Labs - A New Frontier

2.2.4 Rapid and POCT to Threaten Instrument Marke

2.2.5 OTC and DTC - Huge Market Potential

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

2.3.2 Economies of Scale. Going Away?

2.3.3 Lower Barriers to Entry for Instruments/Analyz

2.3.4 Miniturization and Technology Drive Acquisiti

2.4 Profiles of Key Companies

2.4.1 Abbott Diagnostics

2.4.2 Abcam

2.4.3 Alere (now Abbott)

2.4.4 Arlington Scientific

2.4.5 Awareness Technology

2.4.6 Beckman Coulter, Inc

2.4.7 Becton Dickinson

2.4.8 BioCartis

2.4.9 bioMerieux

2.4.10 Bioneer

2.4.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories

2.4.12 Biotek

2.4.13 Boditech Med, Inc

2.4.14 Boster Biological Technology

2.4.15 Diamedix (Erba Diagnostics)

2.4.16 Diasorin S.p.A.

2.4.17 Dynex Technologies

2.4.18 Fujirebio

2.4.19 GE Healthcare

2.4.20 Gold Standard Diagnostics

2.4.21 Grifols

2.4.22 Hycor Biomedical

2.4.23 Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)

2.4.24 Immunodiagnostik AG

2.4.25 Inova Diagnostics

2.4.26 JR Biomedical

2.4.27 Luminex Corp

2.4.28 Meso Scale Discovery

2.4.29 Molecular Devices

2.4.30 MP Biomedical

2.4.31 MyCartis

2.4.32 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

2.4.33 PerkinElmer

2.4.34 Qiagen

2.4.35 Randox Toxicology

2.4.36 R&D Systems

2.4.37 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

2.4.38 Serametrix

2.4.39 Siemens Healthineers

2.4.40 Sigma Aldrich

2.4.41 Tecan

2.4.42 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2.4.43 TOSOH Bioscience

2.4.44 Wako Diagnostics.

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Diagnostic Factors

3.1.2 Changing Technologies Spur Early Instrument Retirement

3.1.3 Consumer Channels Open Wider

3.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

3.2.2 Lower Costs

3.2.3 Lower Barriers to Entry

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.3 Immunoassay Instrumentation

3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity

3.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure

3.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS

3.3.4 Immunoassay - CRISPR Diagnostics

4. Immunoassay Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

4.2 Russian Researchers Develop Rapid Test for Heart Attack

4.3 Quidel Full-Year 2017 Revenues Spike on Triage Acquisition

4.4 Bruker Announces Acquisition of Field-Portable Platform

4.5 Beckman Coulter Goes to Court to Sell its BNP Assay

4.6 DiaSorin to buy Siemens' ELISA Immunodiagnostics Business .

4.7 Qiagen will acquire Spanish biotech STAT-Dx for up to 153M

4.8 Erba Dx Acquires Calbiotech

4.9 Quidel Closes $14M Acquisition of POC Eye Health Businesses

4.10 Precision for Medicine Buys Immune Monitoring Lab Epiontis

4.11 Immunalysis Receives FDA Clearance for SEFRIA Fentanyl Urine Drug Screening Test

4.12 Tecan acquires IBL International for specialty diagnostics

4.13 Zimmer buys CD Diagnostics to gain musculoskeletal Dx

4.14 Abcam, Molecular Devices join forces to develop immunoassays

4.15 Qiagen inks $191M deal to buy infection test panel firm STAT-Dx

4.16 Roche pens septic shock diagnostic pact

4.17 Mologic grabs CE mark for POC vaginosis test

4.18 Over-the-counter HIV test earns CE mark

4.19 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics receives FDA clearance for AMH Immunoassay to benefit fertility patients

4.20 Abbott Announces FDA Clearance for its Alinity ci-series Next-generation Diagnostic Systems

4.21 Gold Standard Assay Techniques vs. Multiplex

4.22 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics - Enhancements of Access 2 Immunoassay System

4.23 New handheld spectral analyzer uses power of smartphone to detect disease

4.24 Quanterix to Launch High-Sensitivity Benchtop Multiplex Instrument

5.Country Markets - North America

5.1 United States of America

5.1.1 United States Market - Overview and Discussion

5.1.2 Revenues by Instrument Type

5.1.3 Revenues by Application

5.2 Canada

5.2.1 Canada Market - Overview and Discussion

5.2.2 Revenues by Instrument Type

5.2.3 Revenues by Application

6. Country Markets - Europe

7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific

8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East

9. Global Market Summary

9.1 Global Market

9.1.1 Global Market - Overview and Discussion

9.1.2 Revenues by Instrument Type

9.1.3 Revenues by Application

10. Vision of the Future of Immunoassay

Appendices

I. United States Medicare System: January 2018 laboratory Fees Schedule - National Limit and Midpoint

II Methodology



