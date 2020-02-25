Global Immunoassay Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Immunoassay Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%. Enzyme Immunoassay, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.1 Billion by the year 2025, Enzyme Immunoassay will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442592/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$334.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$281.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Enzyme Immunoassay will reach a market size of US$383.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A

Fujirebio Inc.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Tosoh Bioscience Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442592/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Immunoassay Systems: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Steady Growth Projected for World Immunoassay Systems Market

Expanding Applications Boost Market Prospects

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Underpins Value

Growth

Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions

Expansion in Healthcare Infrastructure & Rising Healthcare

Awareness Fuel Demand in Developing Regions

Global Competitor Market Shares

Immunoassay Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (USA)

DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)

Fujirebio, Inc. (Japan)

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Quidel Corporation (USA)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthineers (USA)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Tosoh Bioscience Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Bespoke Solutions Energize Market Growth

Multiplex Immunoassays Accelerate Overall Market Expansion

ELISA - Preferred Immunoassay Test in Research and Diagnostic

Applications

Automation of ELISA - Enabling its Sustenance

Growing Popularity of Multiplexing Deters ELISA Market

Commoditization: A Key Issue Facing ELISA Product Manufacturers

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Prominence

Waning Demand for Radioimmunoassay Systems

Immunoassays Solidify their Role in Biomarker Detection

SERS - An Attractive Readout Strategy

Automated Immunoassay Systems - In Line with Automation Trend

Point-of-Care (POC) and Digital immunoassay (DIA) Systems Make

Substantial Gains

Miniaturization Aids Roll Out of Sophisticated POC and DIA Systems

Ultra-Sensitive Platforms Set to Proliferate the Market

Infectious Disease Diagnosis - Primary Application Area

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases - An Opportunity

Indicator

Growing Significance in Cancer Care

Sustained Opportunities in Endocrine Testing Procedures

Diabetes Testing

Prenatal Testing

Vital Role in Blood Processing Applications

Blood Grouping and Typing

Food Sciences and Quality Control Offer Robust Growth Verticals

Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in New & Niche Application

Verticals: A Review

Environmental Testing

Drugs of Abuse Testing (DAT)

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)

Immune Diseases

Expanding Use Case in Biomedical Research Processes Amplifies

Demand

Consolidation of Hospitals and Labs Triggers Robust Growth

Opportunities

Rising Medical Needs of Aging Population - A Market Driver





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Immunoassay Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Immunoassay Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Immunoassay Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Enzyme Immunoassay (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Enzyme Immunoassay (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Enzyme Immunoassay (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Technology) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Technology) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Technology) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Rapid Tests (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Rapid Tests (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Rapid Tests (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Fluorescence Immunoassay (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Fluorescence Immunoassay (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Fluorescence Immunoassay (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: ELISPOT (Technology) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: ELISPOT (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: ELISPOT (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: PCR (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: PCR (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: PCR (Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Other Technologies (Technology) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Immunoassay Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: Immunoassay Systems Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 26: United States Immunoassay Systems Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Immunoassay Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Immunoassay Systems Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 29: Immunoassay Systems Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Immunoassay

Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: Immunoassay Systems Market in Japan in US$ Thousand

by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Immunoassay Systems Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 35: Chinese Immunoassay Systems Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 36: Immunoassay Systems Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Immunoassay Systems Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Immunoassay Systems Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: Immunoassay Systems Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Immunoassay Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: European Immunoassay Systems Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 41: European Immunoassay Systems Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 42: Immunoassay Systems Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 43: French Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 44: French Immunoassay Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 45: French Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 46: German Immunoassay Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 47: Immunoassay Systems Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: German Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 49: Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: Italian Immunoassay Systems Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 51: Immunoassay Systems Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Immunoassay Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 53: Immunoassay Systems Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 54: United Kingdom Immunoassay Systems Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 55: Immunoassay Systems Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 56: Immunoassay Systems Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Spanish Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 58: Immunoassay Systems Market in US$ Thousand in Russia

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: Russian Immunoassay Systems Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: Russian Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Immunoassay Systems Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: Rest of Europe Immunoassay Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 63: Immunoassay Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Immunoassay Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Immunoassay Systems Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Immunoassay Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Immunoassay Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 70: Australian Immunoassay Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 71: Immunoassay Systems Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: Australian Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 73: Immunoassay Systems Market Analysis in India in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: Immunoassay Systems Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Indian Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: Immunoassay Systems Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: South Korean Immunoassay Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 78: Immunoassay Systems Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Immunoassay Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 80: Immunoassay Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Immunoassay Systems Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Latin American Immunoassay Systems Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 83: Immunoassay Systems Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Immunoassay Systems Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Latin American Immunoassay Systems Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: Immunoassay Systems Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 88: Argentinean Immunoassay Systems Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: Argentinean Immunoassay Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 90: Immunoassay Systems Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

BRAZIL

Table 91: Brazilian Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 92: Brazilian Immunoassay Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 93: Brazilian Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 94: Mexican Immunoassay Systems Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: Immunoassay Systems Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Mexican Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Immunoassay Systems Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: Rest of Latin America Immunoassay Systems Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Latin America Immunoassay Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 100: The Middle East Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Immunoassay Systems Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 102: The Middle East Immunoassay Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: The Middle East Immunoassay Systems Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: Immunoassay Systems Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: The Middle East Immunoassay Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 106: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Immunoassay

Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 107: Immunoassay Systems Market in Iran in US$ Thousand

by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 108: Iranian Immunoassay Systems Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 109: Israeli Immunoassay Systems Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 110: Israeli Immunoassay Systems Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 111: Immunoassay Systems Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 112: Immunoassay Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: Saudi Arabian Immunoassay Systems Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 114: Immunoassay Systems Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 115: Immunoassay Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: United Arab Emirates Immunoassay Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 117: Immunoassay Systems Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 118: Rest of Middle East Immunoassay Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 119: Immunoassay Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Middle East Immunoassay Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 121: Immunoassay Systems Market in US$ Thousand in Africa

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: African Immunoassay Systems Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 123: African Immunoassay Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 65

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442592/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

