Global Immunoassay Systems Industry
Global Immunoassay Systems Market to Reach $29.4 Billion by 2027
Sep 07, 2020, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immunoassay Systems estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Enzyme Immunoassay, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Immunoassay Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
Rapid Tests Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
In the global Rapid Tests segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 218-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- DiaSorin S.p.A
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.
- Quidel Corporation
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex Corporation
- Tosoh Bioscience Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Immunoassay Systems: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Steady Growth Projected for World Immunoassay Systems Market
Expanding Applications Boost Market Prospects
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Underpins Value
Growth
Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions
Expansion in Healthcare Infrastructure & Rising Healthcare
Awareness Fuel Demand in Developing Regions
Global Competitor Market Shares
Immunoassay Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
bioMérieux SA (France)
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (USA)
DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)
Fujirebio, Inc. (Japan)
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Quidel Corporation (USA)
Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
Siemens Healthineers (USA)
Sysmex Corporation (Japan)
Tosoh Bioscience Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bespoke Solutions Energize Market Growth
Multiplex Immunoassays Accelerate Overall Market Expansion
ELISA - Preferred Immunoassay Test in Research and Diagnostic
Applications
Automation of ELISA - Enabling its Sustenance
Growing Popularity of Multiplexing Deters ELISA Market
Commoditization: A Key Issue Facing ELISA Product Manufacturers
Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Prominence
Waning Demand for Radioimmunoassay Systems
Immunoassays Solidify their Role in Biomarker Detection
SERS - An Attractive Readout Strategy
Automated Immunoassay Systems - In Line with Automation Trend
Point-of-Care (POC) and Digital immunoassay (DIA) Systems Make
Substantial Gains
Miniaturization Aids Roll Out of Sophisticated POC and DIA Systems
Ultra-Sensitive Platforms Set to Proliferate the Market
Infectious Disease Diagnosis - Primary Application Area
Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases - An Opportunity
Indicator
Growing Significance in Cancer Care
Sustained Opportunities in Endocrine Testing Procedures
Diabetes Testing
Prenatal Testing
Vital Role in Blood Processing Applications
Blood Grouping and Typing
Food Sciences and Quality Control Offer Robust Growth Verticals
Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in New & Niche Application
Verticals: A Review
Environmental Testing
Drugs of Abuse Testing (DAT)
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)
Immune Diseases
Expanding Use Case in Biomedical Research Processes Amplifies
Demand
Consolidation of Hospitals and Labs Triggers Robust Growth
Opportunities
Rising Medical Needs of Aging Population - A Market Driver
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 65
