Global Immunofluorescence Assay Industry
Sep 25, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Immunofluorescence Assay market worldwide is projected to grow by US$698.
9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Reagents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798812/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$113.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Reagents will reach a market size of US$87.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$121.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abcam PLC (United Kingdom); Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA); Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (USA); Danaher Corporation (USA); INOVA Diagnostics, Inc. (USA); Medipan GmbH (Germany); MilliporeSigma (USA); PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA); Sino Biological Inc. (USA); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA); Vector Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798812/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Immunofluorescence Assay Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Reagents (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Instruments (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Antibodies (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Kits (Product) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
Consumables & Accessories (Product) Global Competitor Market
Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Key Players: 2019 & 2025
Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in
%): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Immunofluorescence Assay Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Immunofluorescence Assay Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Reagents (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Reagents (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Reagents (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Instruments (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Instruments (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Instruments (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Antibodies (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Antibodies (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Antibodies (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Kits (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Kits (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Kits (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Consumables & Accessories (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Consumables & Accessories (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Consumables & Accessories (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Cancer (Disease) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Cancer (Disease) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Cancer (Disease) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Infectious Diseases (Disease) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Infectious Diseases (Disease) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Infectious Diseases (Disease) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Autoimmune Diseases (Disease) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Autoimmune Diseases (Disease) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Autoimmune Diseases (Disease) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 34: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 35: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Other Diseases (Disease) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Other Diseases (Disease) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Other Diseases (Disease) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 41: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 42: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 47: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 48: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 51: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Reagents (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Instruments (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the
US: 2019 & 2025
Antibodies (Product) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Kits (Product) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Consumables & Accessories (Product) Competitor Market Share
Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) Market: Revenue Share
Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %)
of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: United States Immunofluorescence Assay Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 53: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: United States Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United States Immunofluorescence Assay Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: United States Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: United States Immunofluorescence Assay Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to
2025
Table 59: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in the United States
by Disease: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 60: United States Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: United States Immunofluorescence Assay Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 63: Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 64: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 69: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market
Review by Disease in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 72: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 75: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 76: Japanese Market for Immunofluorescence Assay: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the period 2018-2025
Table 77: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Japanese Market for Immunofluorescence Assay: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 80: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Japanese Market for Immunofluorescence Assay: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease for
the period 2018-2025
Table 83: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Immunofluorescence Assay in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assay Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 88: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assay Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assay Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assay Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assay Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assay Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 96: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assay Market by Disease:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Chinese Demand for Immunofluorescence Assay in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Immunofluorescence Assay Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Immunofluorescence Assay Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Reagents (Product) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Instruments (Product) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Antibodies (Product) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Kits (Product) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Consumables & Accessories (Product) Competitor Market Share (in
%) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) Key Player Market Share
Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 100: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 104: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 107: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025
Table 110: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Europe in US$
Million by Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: European Immunofluorescence Assay Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 113: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 115: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: French Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 117: French Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 119: French Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: French Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in France by
Disease: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: French Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 123: French Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Immunofluorescence Assay Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 125: French Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: French Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 127: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: German Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 129: German Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: German Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: German Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: German Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 135: German Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: German Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 139: Italian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 141: Italian Immunofluorescence Assay Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Italian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Italian Immunofluorescence Assay Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Italian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 147: Italian Immunofluorescence Assay Market by Disease:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Italian Demand for Immunofluorescence Assay in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Immunofluorescence Assay Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Italian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Immunofluorescence Assay:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the period 2018-2025
Table 152: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Immunofluorescence Assay:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 155: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 156: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: United Kingdom Market for Immunofluorescence Assay:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Disease for the period 2018-2025
Table 158: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Immunofluorescence Assay in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assay Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 163: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 164: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 167: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025
Table 170: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Disease: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 173: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 175: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 179: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Asia-Pacific by
Disease: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 183: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Immunofluorescence Assay Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 185: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 187: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 189: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 190: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 192: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 193: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Historic
Market Review by Disease in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 195: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 196: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 197: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABCAM PLC
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES
CELL SIGNALING TECHNOLOGY
DANAHER CORPORATION
INOVA DIAGNOSTICS
MEDIPAN GMBH
MILLIPORESIGMA
PERKINELMER
SINO BIOLOGICAL
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
VECTOR LABORATORIES, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798812/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article