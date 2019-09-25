Global Immunofluorescence Assay Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Immunofluorescence Assay market worldwide is projected to grow by US$698.



9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Reagents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798812/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$113.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Reagents will reach a market size of US$87.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$121.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abcam PLC (United Kingdom); Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA); Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (USA); Danaher Corporation (USA); INOVA Diagnostics, Inc. (USA); Medipan GmbH (Germany); MilliporeSigma (USA); PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA); Sino Biological Inc. (USA); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA); Vector Laboratories, Inc. (USA)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798812/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Immunofluorescence Assay Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Reagents (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

Instruments (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025

Antibodies (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Kits (Product) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Consumables & Accessories (Product) Global Competitor Market

Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in

%): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Immunofluorescence Assay Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Immunofluorescence Assay Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Reagents (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Reagents (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Reagents (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Instruments (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Instruments (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Instruments (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Antibodies (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Antibodies (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Antibodies (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Kits (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Kits (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Kits (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Consumables & Accessories (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Consumables & Accessories (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Consumables & Accessories (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Cancer (Disease) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Cancer (Disease) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Cancer (Disease) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Infectious Diseases (Disease) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Infectious Diseases (Disease) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Infectious Diseases (Disease) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Autoimmune Diseases (Disease) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Autoimmune Diseases (Disease) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Autoimmune Diseases (Disease) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 35: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Other Diseases (Disease) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Other Diseases (Disease) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Other Diseases (Disease) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 41: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 42: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 47: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 48: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 51: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Reagents (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Instruments (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the

US: 2019 & 2025

Antibodies (Product) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major

Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Kits (Product) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Consumables & Accessories (Product) Competitor Market Share

Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) Market: Revenue Share

Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %)

of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: United States Immunofluorescence Assay Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 53: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: United States Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United States Immunofluorescence Assay Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: United States Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: United States Immunofluorescence Assay Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to

2025

Table 59: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in the United States

by Disease: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 60: United States Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: United States Immunofluorescence Assay Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 63: Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 64: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 69: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market

Review by Disease in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 72: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 75: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 76: Japanese Market for Immunofluorescence Assay: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the period 2018-2025

Table 77: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Japanese Market for Immunofluorescence Assay: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 80: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Japanese Market for Immunofluorescence Assay: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease for

the period 2018-2025

Table 83: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Immunofluorescence Assay in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assay Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 88: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assay Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assay Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assay Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assay Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assay Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 96: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assay Market by Disease:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Chinese Demand for Immunofluorescence Assay in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Immunofluorescence Assay Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Immunofluorescence Assay Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Reagents (Product) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Instruments (Product) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Antibodies (Product) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Kits (Product) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Consumables & Accessories (Product) Competitor Market Share (in

%) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) Key Player Market Share

Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 100: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 104: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 107: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025

Table 110: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Europe in US$

Million by Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: European Immunofluorescence Assay Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 113: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: European Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 115: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: French Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 119: French Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: French Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in France by

Disease: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: French Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 123: French Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Immunofluorescence Assay Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 125: French Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: French Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 127: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: German Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 129: German Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: German Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: German Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: German Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 135: German Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 137: German Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 139: Italian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 141: Italian Immunofluorescence Assay Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Italian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Italian Immunofluorescence Assay Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Italian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Immunofluorescence Assay Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 147: Italian Immunofluorescence Assay Market by Disease:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Italian Demand for Immunofluorescence Assay in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Immunofluorescence Assay Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Italian Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Immunofluorescence Assay:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 152: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Immunofluorescence Assay:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 155: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 156: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: United Kingdom Market for Immunofluorescence Assay:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Disease for the period 2018-2025

Table 158: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Immunofluorescence Assay in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 161: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assay Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 163: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 164: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 167: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025

Table 170: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Disease: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 173: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 175: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 177: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 179: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Asia-Pacific by

Disease: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 183: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Immunofluorescence Assay Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 185: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 187: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 189: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 190: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 192: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 193: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Historic

Market Review by Disease in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 195: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 196: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 197: Immunofluorescence Assay Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION

ABCAM PLC

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

CELL SIGNALING TECHNOLOGY

DANAHER CORPORATION

INOVA DIAGNOSTICS

MEDIPAN GMBH

MILLIPORESIGMA

PERKINELMER

SINO BIOLOGICAL

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

VECTOR LABORATORIES, INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798812/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

