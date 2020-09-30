Global Immunofluorescence Assays Industry
Global Immunofluorescence Assays Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027
Sep 30, 2020, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immunofluorescence Assays estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $481 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Immunofluorescence Assays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$481 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$390.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Antibodies Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global Antibodies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$149 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$193.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$252.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abcam PLC
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- INOVA Diagnostics, Inc.
- Medipan GmbH
- MilliporeSigma
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Sino Biological Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Vector Laboratories, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Immunofluorescence Assay Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Immunofluorescence Assays Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Immunofluorescence Assays Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Reagents (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Reagents (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Reagents (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Instruments (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Instruments (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Instruments (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Antibodies (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Antibodies (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Antibodies (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Kits (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Kits (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Kits (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Consumables & Accessories (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Consumables & Accessories (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Consumables & Accessories (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Cancer (Disease) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Cancer (Disease) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Cancer (Disease) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Infectious Diseases (Disease) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Infectious Diseases (Disease) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Infectious Diseases (Disease) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Autoimmune Diseases (Disease) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Autoimmune Diseases (Disease) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Autoimmune Diseases (Disease) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 34: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 35: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other Diseases (Disease) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Other Diseases (Disease) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Other Diseases (Disease) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 42: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 47: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 48: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 50: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 51: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: United States Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 53: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 54: United States Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United States Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 57: United States Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: United States Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2020 to
2027
Table 59: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in the United States
by Disease: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 60: United States Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: United States Immunofluorescence Assays Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 63: Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 64: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 66: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 67: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 69: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market
Review by Disease in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 72: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 74: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 75: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 77: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Japanese Market for Immunofluorescence Assays: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Japanese Market for Immunofluorescence Assays: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Disease for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Disease for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Analysis by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Immunofluorescence Assays in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assays Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 88: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assays Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 90: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assays Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assays Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Disease for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2012-2019
Table 96: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Disease:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Chinese Demand for Immunofluorescence Assays in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Immunofluorescence Assays Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Immunofluorescence Assay Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 100: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 104: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 107: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2020-2027
Table 110: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: European Immunofluorescence Assays Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 115: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: French Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 117: French Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: French Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: French Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in France by
Disease: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: French Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2012-2019
Table 123: French Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Analysis by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Immunofluorescence Assays Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 125: French Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: French Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 127: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: German Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 129: German Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: German Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: German Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Disease
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: German Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2012-2019
Table 135: German Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: German Immunofluorescence Assays Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 139: Italian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 141: Italian Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Italian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Italian Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Italian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Disease for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2012-2019
Table 147: Italian Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Disease:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Italian Demand for Immunofluorescence Assays in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Immunofluorescence Assays Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Italian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Immunofluorescence Assays:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Immunofluorescence Assays:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: United Kingdom Market for Immunofluorescence Assays:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Disease for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Disease for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Share Analysis by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Immunofluorescence Assays in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assays Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 163: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 164: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 167: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2020-2027
Table 170: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Thousand by Disease: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Share Breakdown by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 173: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 175: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Asia-Pacific by
Disease: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2012-2019
Table 183: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Analysis by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Immunofluorescence Assays Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 185: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 187: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 188: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 189: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 190: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 192: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 193: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2020 to
2027
Table 194: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Historic
Market Review by Disease in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 195: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 196: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 197: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
