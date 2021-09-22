Global Immunoglobulins Markets, 2021-2026 - Self-Sufficiency Programs for Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products / Recent Regulatory Approvals / Developments in Plasma Fractionation Process

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoglobulins Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunoglobulins market was valued at USD 13.59 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 21.58 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period.

The study considers the immunoglobulins market present scenario and it's market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The pandemic has had and continues to have a major impact on the plasma derivatives industry. It contributed to the increase in the cost/liter of collected plasma due to the increased donor fees and increased incidence of a fixed cost of centers with respect to the lower volumes collected. The recent developments and the increasing scope of immunoglobulin products in treating numerous rare and autoimmune diseases have increased the growth rate for the immunoglobulin industry.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIG) are the most used form of immunoglobulin to manage autoimmune diseases and immunodeficiency. Since the proposed therapeutic use of immunoglobulins, it is being administered through the intravenous route, which provides maximum bioavailability and maximum efficacy.

The market is led by primary immunodeficiency, which acquired 26.05% of the global immunoglobulins market in 2020. The symptoms of primary immunodeficiencies are frequent pneumonia, baronial infections, sinus infection, skin infections, meningitis, inflammation, low platelet count, etc.

The largest immunoglobulins market share based on end-users is acquired by the hospital and clinic segment. The home care segment is expected to grow faster because of the increasing demand for home healthcare services.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America acquired a 46.00% share of the global immunoglobulins market in 2020. This is attributed to many factors such as higher awareness towards personal health, a patient-centric healthcare system, advancements in healthcare, higher throughput of plasma collection centers, leading global vendors being native to the industry, etc.

Europe is the second-largest market for immunoglobulin products because of its higher demand compared to other regions. The region has a higher awareness and highly regulated market, which enables safe blood and plasma collection practices.

APAC is considered an emerging industry for immunoglobulin products, which are needed for treating autoimmune disorders. China is leading the APAC immunoglobulins market. The Chinese population has a higher awareness of blood donation and its possible use in manufacturing life-saving products.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The key players in the immunoglobulins industry are Takeda Pharmaceutical, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A, Kendrion Biopharma, and Octapharma AG.

The global immunoglobulins industry is dominated by mainly three vendors, CSL Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Grifols S.A. They share a highly competitive environment, where each competes in terms of newer product launches and regulatory approval for those and existing products. For new vendors, emerging markets and low-resource countries are ideal markets, as they have a higher population and greater inclination towards donating blood or plasma in compensation.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The price of immunoglobulin increased by around 5% in Europe and by 6% in the US.

and by 6% in the US. With the increasing outcome of the fractionation and the challenge of plasma shortage, the technological and scientific developments in the field of plasma fractionation are expected to drive the market of immunoglobins.

Immunoglobulins dominate the industry of plasma-derived products. This share is largely attributed to the increasing demand resulting from developed ways of diagnosing autoimmune diseases.

The major challenge for the immunoglobulin industry is to maintain the balance between supply and demand. As the immunoglobulin products require blood plasma, the production value is limited by the quantity of plasma collected.

Partnerships with the official plasma collection agencies of the country have propelled the growth of many vendors.

Major Vendors

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CSL Limited

Grifols, S.A

Kendrion Biopharma

Octapharma AG.

Other Prominent Vendors

China Biologic Products Holding, Inc.

Biotest AG

LFB S.A.

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Omrix Biopharmaceuticals LTD

Zydus Cadila

Bharat Serums ANd Vaccines Limited

Reliance Life Sciences

