Global Immunohematology Research Report 2023-2032: Increased Applications in Blood Banks and Diagnostic Labs, Innovative Technologies Revolutionize Blood Typing and Antibody Screening

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunohematology Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunohematology market is expected to grow from $2.23 billion in 2022 to $2.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The Immunohematology market is expected to reach $2.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5%.



The main products included in the immunohematology analyzers and systems and reagents. Analyzers and systems are automated instruments for blood typing and antibody screening. The technologies used are biochips, erythrocyte-magnetized technology (EMT), gel cards, microplates, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) that are used to treat various diseases such as HIV and hepatitis.

The various applications involved are pretransfusion testing, investigation of immune hemolysis, perinatal testing, blood group phenotyping, leucocyte and platelet serology in end-users such as blood banks, diagnostic and reference laboratories, hospitals and academic and research institutes.

The rising prevalence rate of hematological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the immunohematology market going forward. Hematological disorders are a diverse group of conditions that affect the blood and the components of the blood, such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma.

Immunohematology is essential for safe and effective blood transfusions, as it helps to prevent transfusion reactions caused by incompatible blood types or the presence of antibodies in the recipient's blood. Immunohematology techniques are also used to diagnose and treat diseases related to the immune system, which may impact the hematological system. Therefore, the rising prevalence rate of hematological disorders is driving the growth of the immunohematology market.

Technological advancements are a popular trend in the immunohematology market. Major companies operating in the immunohematology market are focused on developing innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market. For Instance, in October 2021, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a US-based diagnostics company, announced the launch of new capabilities for its Immediate Spin Crossmatch (ISXM) system for ORTHO VISION and ORTHO VISION MAX Analyzers.

The ISXM system is a comprehensive transfusion solution that combines multiple instruments and software applications to streamline and automate immunohematology testing and processing. ISXM is used in blood transfusions to identify ABO blood type incompatibility between recipient serum and plasma and donor red blood cells. Although more laboratories are using electronic crossmatch, many still use full crossmatches (AHG/IAT). An ISXM test must also be finished in addition to a full crossmatch.



In March 2023, Werfen, S.A., a Spain-based diagnostic care company acquired Immucor Inc. for approximately $2 billion. The acquisition aimed to expand Werfen, S.A.'s capabilities in specialized diagnostic testing, particularly for diagnostic solutions. Immucor Inc. is a Spain-based transfusion diagnostics company focused on providing blood tests that are safe, accessible, and affordable.



North America was the largest region in the immunohematology market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in immunohematology report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the immunohematology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Major players in the immunohematology market are

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Immunocor Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers AG

Grifols S.A.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Biosystems S.A.

Roche Holdings AG

Mindray Medical International Limited

