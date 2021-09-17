Global Immunology Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 850 immunology deal records from this report "Global Immunology Partnering 2014-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a full collection of Immunology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Trends in Immunology partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Immunology partnering agreement structure

Immunology partnering contract documents

Top Immunology deals by value

Most active Immunology dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Immunology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Immunology deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Immunology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Immunology dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Immunology dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Immunology deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Immunology dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Immunology deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Immunology partnering deals by specific Immunology target announced since 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Immunology therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Immunology partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Immunology partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Immunology technologies and products.



Report Scope

The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Immunology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021 includes:

Trends in Immunology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Immunology deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Immunology deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 850 Immunology deal records

The leading Immunology deals by value since 2014

Most active Immunology dealmakers since 2014

The report includes deals for the following indications: AIDS, Allergy, Anaphylactic shock, Graft versus host disease, Inflammation, Other autoimmune, Scleroderma, Systemic lupus erythematosus, plus other immunology indications.



In Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Immunology Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 850 immunology deals.

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Immunology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Immunology partnering over the years

2.3. Immunology partnering by deal type

2.4. Immunology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Immunology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Immunology partnering by technology type

2.7. Immunology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Immunology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Immunology partnering

3.3. Immunology partnering headline values

3.4. Immunology deal upfront payments

3.5. Immunology deal milestone payments

3.6. Immunology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Immunology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Immunology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Immunology

4.4. Top Immunology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Immunology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Immunology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Immunology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Immunology therapeutic target



Appendices

Companies Mentioned

4D Pharma

23andMe

A*STAR Agency for Science

Technology and Research

A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore

A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology

Aarhus University Hospital

AB Biosciences

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Abcam

Abide Therapeutics

Abingworth Management

ABL Bio

Ablynx

Abpro

Abreos Biosciences

Abzena

AC Immune

Actelion

ActoGeniX

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Aduro BioTech

Advanz Pharma

Advaxis

Aerocrine

Affibody

AGC Biologics

Agenus Bio

AIDS Clinical Trials Group

AIDS Foundation of Chicago

Aimmune Therapeutics

AirWare Labs

Akers Biosciences

Akeso Biopharma

Akrevia Therapeutics

Akriveia Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics

Alector

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

ALK-Abello

Allakos

Allen Institute for Brain Science

AllerGenis

Allergopharma

Alliance for Biosecurity

Alliance for Lupus Research

Allied-Bristol Life Sciences

Alloksys Life Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences

AltaVoice

Alvotech

Alzheimer's Association

AM-Pharma

Amal Therapeutics

Amegabiotech

American Diabetes Association

Amgen

AMPEL BioSolutions

Amunix

Angiocrine Bioscience

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Annapurna Therapeutics

Anokion

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Antibe Therapeutics

Apeiron Biologics

Apocell

Applied BioMath

Aptevo Therapeutics

Aqilion

Aquila BioMedical

Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aratana Therapeutics

Arbele

Arbutus

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arcutis

Arena Pharmaceuticals

arGEN-X

argenx

Ario Pharma

Array Biopharma

Arrien Pharmaceuticals

Artelo Biosciences

Asana Biosciences

AskAt

Aslan Pharma

Astellas Pharma

Astion Pharma

AstraZeneca

Atara Biotherapeutics

ATGen Global

Atreca

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Avacta

Avactis Biosciences

Avalere Health

Avalon GloboCare

Avid Bioservices

Avidity Biosciences

Avillion

Axela

AyoxxA Biosystems

Bausch & Lomb

Baxalta

Baxter International

Bayer Animal Health

Baylor College of Medicine

Beactica

Beckman Coulter

BeiGene

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Berg

Berkeley Lights

Bertin Pharma

Bial

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Bina Technologies

Bio-Cancer Treatment International

Bio-Path

BioBright

BioCad Holding

bioCSL

Biocytogen

Biogen

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding

Bioject Medical Technologies

BiolineRX

BioMed X Innovation Center

Biomunex Pharmaceuticals

BioRap Technologies

BioSense Global

Biosortia Pharmaceuticals

Biotest

Biotest Pharmaceuticals

BirchBioMed

Black AIDS Institute

Bleeding Disorders Foundation

Bloom Burton

BlueRock Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Botanisol

Bpifrance

Breathe Active

Brickell Biotech

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Brii Biosciences

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Broad Institute

Buck Institute for Age Research

C4X Discovery

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Caelum Biosciences

Calico

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Calypso Biotech

Canadian Council

Canadian Institutes of Health Research

Cancer Genetics

Cancer Research Institute

Cardinal Partners

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Casebia Therapeutics

Celgene

Cellgen Diagnostics

Cell Mogrify

CellSight Technologies

Center for iPS Cells Research and Application

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Centogene

Central Institute for Experimental Animals

Centre Leon Berard

Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique

Centurion

Charles River Laboratories

Checkpoint Therapeutics

Children's Hospital Boston

Chong Kun Dang

Chr Hansen

ChromaDex

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharma Marketing

Cigna Healthcare

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Circassia

Circulogene

City of Hope

Coherus Biosciences

Columbia University

Commense

Complix

Compugen

ConsortiaTX

Corbin Therapeutics

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Crescendo Biologics

CRISPR Therapeutics

Cristal Therapeutics

Crown Bioscience

Crystal Bioscience

CSL Behring

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

Cue Biopharma

Curable

Curetis

CureVac

Cureveda

Cyclenium Pharma

CyDex

Cynata Therapeutics

Cynvenio

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics

Cytobank

CytomX Therapeutics

CytoReason

Daiichi Sankyo

Dako

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dartmouth College

DBV Technologies

DecImmune Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics

DendroCyte

Department of Defense

Devonian Health Group

DiaCarta

Diatheva

DNAtrix

DNX Biopharmaceuticals

Dong-A ST

Dragonfly Therapeutics

Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Singapore

Duke University

Eastar Industries

Eddingpharm

Eisai

Eisai Inc

Eli Lilly

Elpis Biomed

ElsaLys Biotech

Elton John AIDS Foundation

EMD Serono

Emerge Health

Emory University

Enamine

EnBiotix

Encycle Therpaeutics

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Enesi Pharma

Ensemble Therapeutics

Enterome Bioscience

Enumeral Biomedical

EpimAb Biotherapeutics

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals

Epivax

Essex Bio-Technology

eTheRNA immunotherapies

Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eurofins Scientific

European Bioinformatics Institute

European Union

Evelo Biosciences

Everest Medicines

Evotec

Ewopharma

Exagen Diagnostics

ExeGi Pharma

ExScientia

f-Star

Feinstein Institute for Medical Research

Feldan Therapeutics

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fibrocell Science

Five Prime Therapeutics

Fluidigm

Folia Biotech

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Foundation Medicine

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission

French National Genotyping Center

FSD Pharma

Fuji Pharma

G2B Pharma

Galapagos

GammaDelta Therapeutics

Gateway Hemophilia Association

GC LabCell

GE Healthcare

Gencia Biotech

GeneQuantum Healthcare

Genethon

Genfit

Genmab

Genomic Testing Cooperative

Georgetown University

George Washington University

GeoVax

Gesynta Pharma

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Global Centers for Therapeutic Innovation

Gradalis

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH)

Gritstone Oncology

Grunenthal

Guardant Health

Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development

Halfpenny Technologies

HalioDx

Halozyme Therapeutics

HanAll Pharmaceuticals

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Harbour Biomed

Harvard University

Heat Biologics

HemispheRx Biopharma

Hemophilia Foundation of Southern California

Heptares Therapeutics

HiFiBio

Highline Therapeutics

Hob Diagnostics

Hoffmann La Roche

Hookipa Biotech

Horizon Pharma plc

Hospices Civils de Lyon

Hospira

Hospital for Special Surgery

iBio

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

ICM

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Igenica

ILTOO Pharma

Imab

ImaginAb

IMIDomics

Immatics Biotechnologies

Immatics US

Immugenyx

ImmunArray

Immune Deficiency Foundation

Immune Design

Immuneed

Immune Pharmaceuticals

ImmuNext

ImmunoChina Pharmaceuticals

Immunomedics

Immunomic

Immunovia

Immunscape

ImmuPharma

Incyte

InDex Pharmaceuticals

Indigo Biosciences

InflamaCORE

InMed Pharmaceuticals

Innate Pharma

Innovate UK

Innovative Genomics Initiative (IGI)

Innovative Targeting Solutions

Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Inovalon

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inserm Transfert

Institut Curie

Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research

Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer - Commercialization of Research

Institute for the Promotion of Innovation by Science and Technology in Flanders

Institute of Child Health

Institut Pasteur

Institut Pasteur of Shanghai at the Chinese Academy of Sciences

at the Chinese Academy of Sciences Intarcia Therapeutics

International AIDS Vaccine Initiative

Intrexon

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ipca Laboratories

iReceptor Plus

ISA Scientific

ISIS Innovation

IsoPlexis

iTeos Therapeutics

Itus

J-Network

Janssen Biotech

Janssen Diagnostics

Janssen Research & Development

Janus Pharmaceuticals

Japan Tobacco

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JDP Therapeutics

Jeffrey Modell Foundation

Jiangsu Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center

Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM)

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Juno Therapeutics

Kaken Pharmaceutical

Kamada

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Kedrion Biopharma

Keio Gijuku University

Kennedy Trust For Rheumatology Research

Kiadis Pharma

Kimberly-Clark

Kineta

King's College Hospital

Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kite Pharma

Klaria

Knight Therapeutics

Kymab

Lannett

Laurel Venture Capital

Lead Discovery Center

Lead Pharma

Lee's Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical LegoChem Biosciences

Leiden University

Leidos

LEO Pharma

Les Laboratoires Servier

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

LG Life Sciences

LifeArc

LifeMax Laboratories

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Lipum

Lonza

Lubeck Institute of Experimental Dermatology

Luminex

Lupin

Lupus Foundation of America (LFA)

Lupus Research Alliance

Lupus Research Institute

Lupus Therapeutics

Luye Pharma Group

MaaT Pharma

mAbXience

Macrogenics

Macrophage Pharma

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Mariel Therapeutics

Massachusetts General Hospital

General Hospital Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Max-Planck

Maxcyte

Mayo Clinic

McGill University

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Medical Research Council

Medical University of South Carolina

Medical University South Carolina

Medidata Solutions

MedImmune

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Merck and Co

Merck KGaA

Merck Sharpe & Dohme

Merus

Metrion Biosciences

Microdrop

Microsoft

Midatech

MilliporeSigma

MIODx

Mitra Biotech

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

ModiQuest Research

Monash University

MorphoSys

Mor Research Applications

Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Medical Center

Mount Tam Biotechnologies

Mundipharma

Munich Technical University

Mustang Bio

My Brother's Keeper

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

NanoPass Technologies

NantWorks

Napo Pharmaceuticals

National Cancer Institute

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR)

National Institutes of Health

Nature Technology

Nektar Therapeutics

Neostell

Neovacs

Neovii Pharmaceuticals

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources

Nestle Health Science

NeuClone

Neumedicines

NeuroCycle Therapeutics

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

Newsoara Biopharma

New York University

New York University School of Medicine

School of Medicine Neximmune

NextCure

Nexvet

Nimbus Therapeutics

Ningbo Tai Kang Medical Technology

NJCTTQ

Nodality

Northwestern University

Novalere

Novant Health

Novartis

NovaSAID

NovImmune

Novo Nordisk

Novozymes

Nuevolution

Numab

Nurix

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

NYU Langone Medical Center

Ocata Therapeutics

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

Omeros

Oncobiologics

Oncologie

OncoQuest

OncoSec Medical

Ono Pharmaceutical

OraSure Technologies

Orca Pharmaceuticals

Orchard Therapeutics

Orexo

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Osaka University

University OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSEO

Ospedale San Raffaele

Owlstone Medical

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust

Hospitals NHS Trust Padlock Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics

Panther Biotechnology

Paragon Bioservices

PatientsLikeMe

Peking University

Pelican Therapeutics

Pendopharm

PeptiDream

Perelman School of Medicine

Pfizer

PharmEste

Pharmstandard

Pharnext

Philogen

Pieris

Pierre Fabre

Pinnacle Clinical Research Center

Pionyr Immunotherapeutics

Plasticell

Pluristem Therapeutics

Potenza Therapeutics

Precision BioSciences

Prestizia

PreventionGenetics

Principia Biopharma

ProBioGen

Project Inform

Protagen

Prota Therapeutics

ProtoKinetix

Provention Bio

Proximagen Group

Pulmatrix

Purdue Pharma

PureTech Health

Pyramid Biosciences

Qiagen

Quartet Medicine

Queensland Institute of Medical Research (QIMR)

Quest PharmaTech

R-Tech Ueno

Rabin Medical Center (Beilinson Hospital)

Ragon Institute

RedHill Biopharma

Regeneron Genetics Center

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

RespiVert

Rheonix

RMX Biopharma

Roche

Rogne Bioscience

Roivant Sciences

Rosetta Genomics

Roxall

S-TARget

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Sangamo BioSciences

Sanofi

Sanofi-Aventis

Saol Therapeutics

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

SATT Lutech

Scholar Rock

SciCann Therapeutics

Science Exchange

Scienion

Sciex

Scleroderma Research Foundation

Scripps Research Institute

Sean N Parker Center for Allergy Research

Seattle Children's Hospital

Seattle Childrens Research Institute

Seattle Genetics

Second Genome

Selecta Biosciences

Selexis

Sementis

SenzaGen

Seqirus

Serametrix

Seres Therapeutics

Serum Institute of India

Sevion Therapeutics

Shanghai Model Organisms Center

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories

Shire Laboratories

Sigma-Tau

Sigmoid

Simbec Research

Simcere Pharmaceuticals

Sirona Biochem

SomaLogic

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sosei

Splicos

SQI Diagnostics

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Stallargenes

Stanford University

Stanford University School of Medicine

School of Medicine Stellar Biotechnologies

Stony Brook University

Stryker

Sutro Biopharma

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Swiss Commission for Technology and Innovation

Symbiotix Biotherapies

Symphogen

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tango Therapeutics

Targeted Medical Pharma

Teijin

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center

Telix Pharmaceuticals

TeneoBio

Tennessee Hemophilia

Tessa Therapeutics

Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetragenetics

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

TG Therapeutics

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

The Hospital for Sick Children

The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative

The Myositis Association

The Parker Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy

Theradiag

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thomas Jefferson University

Tiziana Life Sciences

Tizona Therapeutics

T Med

Topas Therapeutics

Tow Foundation

Traaser

TransBio

Transgene

Transimmune

Triumvira Immunologics

True Diagnostics

True North Therapeutics

Tsinghua University

Turgut Ilaclari

Twist Bioscience

TxCell

UCB

