Global Immunomodulator Market Valuation Set to Total a Staggering US$ 178 Billion by 2034, Spurred by Spike in Chronic Disease Prevalence

The immunomodulator market is positioned for robust growth driven by the rising burden of chronic diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders. These conditions fuel the need for effective treatments, which immunomodulators can provide. Early detection through improved diagnostics further increases demand for these powerful immune system regulators. For a deep dive, see full report for market analysis and decision-making tools.

NEWARK, Del., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights' latest analysis, the global immunomodulator market value is forecast to total US$ 88.6 billion in 2024. This enormous valuation highlights the growing importance of immunomodulatory therapeutics in countering chronic disease burden.

Over the next ten years, a robust CAGR of 7.2% has been predicted for the market. By 2034, immunomodulator sales are projected to total a staggering valuation of US$ 178.0 billion.

Demand remains particularly high for immunosuppressants owing to their increasing usage in managing various autoimmune disorders. The target segment is anticipated to thrive at 7.0% CAGR through 2034.

Download the Sample PDF report to explore key market insights and trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18359

Several factors are set to stimulate the growth of the immunomodulator industry during the upcoming decade. These include escalating incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, asthma, and arthritis, surging need for effective treatments, and favorable government support.

As the burden of chronic diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders, continues to upsurge, there is a high need for novel treatments like immunomodulators. This is projected to boost market growth during the assessment period.

Immunomodulators have become powerful tools for managing health conditions like cancer, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, etc. This is due to their capability to modify the function of the immune system.

Improved diagnostic techniques are leading to the early detection of immunological disorders and other chronic diseases. This, in turn, will further generate high demand for effective treatment options like immunomodulators during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global market value is forecast to total US$ 178 billion in 2034.

in 2034. Based on product, the immunosuppressants segment is set to record a CAGR of 7.0% through 2034.

through 2034. By application, the HIV category is poised to grow at 6.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Revenue in the United States is predicted to total US$ 32 billion by 2034.

is predicted to total by 2034. Demand in South Korea is forecast to surge at a robust 9.3% CAGR through 2034.

is forecast to surge at a robust through 2034. China will record a CAGR of 7.9% between 2024 and 2034.

"The global immunomodulator market is set to observe a robust growth trajectory during the next ten years, spurred by increasing incidence of immunological disorders and growing need for effective treatment options."- says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is Winning?

Leading players in the immunomodulator market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer Inc.

Top companies are increasingly investing in research and development to develop new immunomodulators. For instance, they are looking to develop novel drugs that target specific diseases like autoimmune disorders and cancer. Similarly, the market is witnessing strategies like collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers as players look to strengthen their presence globally and stay ahead of the curve.

Recent Developments:

In December 2022 , American multinational pharmaceutical company Merck collaborated with Mersana Therapeutics to discover and develop new immunostimulatory antibody conjugates (ADCs).

, American multinational pharmaceutical company collaborated with Mersana Therapeutics to discover and develop new immunostimulatory antibody conjugates (ADCs). In April 2019 , Switzerland -based multinational pharmaceutical company Novartis acquired IFM Tre to strengthen its portfolio of immunomodulatory medicines.

Purchase now and gain full access to the Immunomodulator Industry report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global immunomodulator industry, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the global market based on products (immunosuppressants and immunostimulants) and applications (oncology, respiratory, HIV, and others) across several regions.

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights