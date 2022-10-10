Global Immunotherapy Market Report 2022: Approval of Immunotherapy for Cancer Treatment Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Immunotherapy Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunotherapy market is growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the immunotherapy market includes increasing prevalence of auto-immune diseases among adults and increasing investments in research and funding of cancer.

Further, due to the approval of immunotherapy for cancer treatment increasing monoclonal body production, inauguration of treatment facilities, approvals for immunotherapies, and technological development among others are also estimated to be the prime factors that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market.

For instance, in November 2019, Novartis inaugurated new manufacturing facility therapies for cell and gene at Stein, Switzerland. The global head of Novartis technical operations and member of the Novartis executive committee highlighted that this is another investment in the production of development related to cell-based therapies through which a prospective change could be there in lives of patients. Additionally, manufacturing area also facilitates production of solid dosage forms that includes tablets and capsules.

However, there are certain factors that are hampering the growth of the market. The high cost of cancer immunotherapies, strict rules and regulations relating with government policies in some region, manufacturing process related complexities, concern regarding side effects, are the major factors constraints that are hindering the growth of the global immunotherapy market across the globe.

Segmental Outlook

The market is segmented based on type, applications, and end-user. By type, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, cancer vaccines, autoimmune checkpoint inhibitors, cytokinin's, & other. Further, based on the application segment, the market is segmented into cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases and other. Based on the end-user segment the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and other.

Regional Outlooks

Global immunotherapy market is analyzed based on the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. Based on the geography, market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be one of the leading regions in the global immunotherapy market. Some factors that are boosting the market growth in North America are growing pervasiveness of cancer along with autoimmune diseases, increasing demand for safe and secure therapies related to cancer, rising acquiescence from the FDA. Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit the remarkable growth during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Advaxis, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Agenus, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

BellicumPhamaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

bluebird bio, Inc.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Incyte Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Xencor, Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

