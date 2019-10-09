Global Impact and Geneva Global join forces

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Impact and Geneva Global, both leaders in the global philanthropy and social impact marketplace, announced they have joined forces to create one organization. Geneva Global will operate as a business unit under Global Impact. The merger broadens the reach of both organizations in terms of geographies and audiences served, creating one of the world's largest and most robust global philanthropic consulting firms.

Both organizations offer complementary service offerings centered on fundraising, collaboratives and partnerships; program design and management; employee engagement and corporate social responsibility (CSR); and business and financial services—including fiscal sponsorship. With more than 60 years in business, Global Impact is known for its expertise in galvanizing everyday donors for nonprofit fundraising efforts, as well as maximizing clients' workplace giving and CSR initiatives. Geneva Global, in operation for 20 years, provides customized services to foundations and high-net-worth individuals, including design, management and evaluation of donor programs in developing nations. The combined client list of both organizations includes many of the world's top corporate brands, respected foundations and nonprofits, and leading philanthropists.

Scott Jackson, Global Impact's president and CEO, will serve as CEO of the combined organization. Doug Balfour, Geneva Global's current CEO, will support in an advisory capacity. "While both organizations are strong entities on their own, the combination of our strengths better positions us to offer a full continuum of services to diverse audiences around the world," said Jackson. "We believe this merger allows us to play an even greater role in supporting charitable ventures for greater giving and are excited about this new chapter in our organizational development."

"Geneva Global is pleased to be partnering with Global Impact to create a single organization that provides an end-to-end solution for individuals and organizations that are looking to strategically maximize their social impact," said Balfour. "Both of our organizations are known for helping clients create strong collaborations and I am confident that through this merger we will be able to positively impact the lives of many more people around the world, working hand-in-hand with our clients."

Together the organizations now have a geographic reach that spans the Americas, Europe, Africa, Australia and Asia, and have collectively raised and influenced billions of dollars in philanthropic giving.

