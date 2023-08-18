Global Impact Investing Industry Report 2023: A $253.95 Billion Market by 2030 - Crucial for Positive Social and Environmental Changes

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact Investing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Asset Class, By Offerings, By Investment Style, By Investor Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global impact investing market size is expected to reach USD 253.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2030

Impact investing is crucial in driving positive social and environmental change while generating financial returns. Its importance lies in the ability to align investments with one's values and contribute to solving pressing global challenges. This investment approach considers both financial performance and the impact on society, aiming to generate measurable and sustainable outcomes.



The impact investing industry's growth can be attributed to the growing demand from investors seeking to make a difference. Individuals, institutional investors, and corporations increasingly incorporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors into their investment decisions. They recognize that investing in companies and projects that have a positive impact can contribute to a more sustainable future and create long-term value.



The increasing consciousness about social and environmental issues is driving the demand for impact investing, with investors wanting their capital to have a meaningful impact beyond financial returns. Moreover, impact investing is the growing evidence that integrating sustainability factors into investment strategies can deliver competitive financial performance. Numerous studies have shown that companies with strong ESG practices tend to outperform their peers in the long run. This has led to a shift in the perception that sustainable investing requires sacrificing financial returns.



The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the impact investing industry. The pandemic has underlined the importance of social and environmental considerations in investment decisions. The crisis has brought issues such as public health, social inequality, and climate change to the forefront, underscoring the need for sustainable and responsible investments. Investors increasingly recognize the value of impact investing in addressing these challenges and building more resilient and sustainable economies.



Impact Investing Market Report Highlights

The fixed income segment is expected to emerge at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Regulatory and policy developments, such as the emergence of green bond standards and frameworks, have provided a clear structure and guidelines for issuers and investors, boosting confidence in the fixed-income segment of the impact investing industry

The bond funds segment is expected to emerge at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing demand for sustainable and responsible investing has led to the development of dedicated impact bond funds, which focus solely on investing in bonds that meet strict social and environmental criteria

The passive segment is expected to emerge at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Passive strategies are favored by investors who believe in the long-term sustainability of impact investing. By investing in the overall market or specific sectors through passive funds, investors can participate in the broader societal and environmental shifts taking place

The retail investors segment is expected to emerge at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing transparency and disclosure of impact investment products have enhanced retail investors' confidence in this sector

The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The region's economic growth, rising middle class, and increasing disposable incomes have also contributed to the expansion of the impact investing industry

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Impact Analysis

The rise of impact measurement and reporting standards

Governments around the world are implementing policies and regulations that encourage and support sustainable investments

Market Challenge Impact Analysis

The lack of standardized metrics and measurement tools to assess the social and environmental impact of investments

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Industry Analysis Tools

Porter's Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

