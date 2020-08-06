"Global Impact Year" Offers College Freshmen an Affordable Alternative to Taking a Year Off

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verto Education, which allows students to take a "gap year without the gap," today announced the launch of Global Impact Year, a year-long program designed to provide college freshmen with a safe and affordable alternative to the traditional first-year experience. The program, which blends immersive online and in-person learning experiences, was developed in partnership with Minerva Project , the groundbreaking educational innovator that has received international recognition for its rigor, engaging virtual platform and pedagogy, and global focus.

"This is about transforming what might otherwise be a 'college crisis' into a unique freshman year, and Minerva is pleased to be collaborating on this exciting initiative," said Ben Nelson, the founder and CEO of Minerva. "Together, we have developed an affordable program that enables students around the world to launch their college careers with a powerful, global lens."

According to a recent survey , nearly three-quarters of students do not think they will be back on campus next term and over 90 percent do not want to pay full tuition for an online semester. In response to student input, Verto Education has built one of the country's most affordable freshman year programs that blends a dynamic online experience with small-group instruction abroad as each class has no more than 25 students. Students with family incomes under $100,000 can pay as little as $10,000 for their first year of college, compared to $36,880, the 2019-20 national average college tuition for a private four-year institution.

"Our goal is to create an affordable, year-long experience that doesn't force students into difficult tradeoffs. By partnering with Minerva, we're pairing a robust academic experience with a global worldview during an incredibly important moment in society," said Mitch Gordon, co-founder and president of Verto Education. "We believe strongly that we need a fresh approach to college and that the current model prioritizes wealthy students and has artificial barriers. Through our innovative approach to a freshman year of college, we help our students mature, build emotional awareness and empathy, learn, and gain admission to a great four-year college. This is transformative not only for their college experience, but also for the rest of their lives."

The first semester will take place virtually in the Forum™ learning environment, incorporating rich coursework co-designed with Minerva's pedagogical and curricular expertise. Students will learn through dynamic and highly engaging seminars in which they collaborate with their peers to learn new concepts and frameworks that allow them to solve real-world challenges. Students can earn up to 16 credit hours per semester, followed by guaranteed admission to a network of more than 45 U.S. colleges. Designed to build self-awareness and develop critical skills like problem solving, logical reasoning, and collaboration, students will take a wide array of classes on timely subjects such as global health, American politics, and critical thinking. Students participating in the Global Impact Year are placed in a year-long cohort that extends into spring 2021, where students will study in locations like New Zealand, Spain, London, Costa Rica, and Hawaii. All credits earned will seamlessly transfer to one of Verto's 45 public and private partner universities including William & Mary, the University of Oregon, and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

About Verto Education

Verto Education allows students to take a "gap year without the gap" by earning their first semester of college credit while exploring the world in places like New Zealand, Spain, and Costa Rica. When they return recharged and ready, students can transfer their new knowledge, skills, and credits to more than 45 public and private universities. Verto helps students start college confident and prepared through life-changing experiences that don't come at the expense of graduating in four years.

About Minerva Project

Minerva Project is a leading educational innovator, providing top-tier educational programs through its flagship Minerva Schools at KGI as well as other educational and corporate partners. Founded by Ben Nelson in 2011, Minerva's mission is to nurture critical wisdom for the sake of the world. Building upon the best traditions of liberal arts and sciences education, Minerva is committed to preparing global leaders and innovators for the complexities of the twenty-first century. Its groundbreaking creation of a new university program is detailed in the book Building the Intentional University: Minerva and the Future of Higher Education (MIT Press).

