Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $27.63 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.29%

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Product Type, Application, End-User By Region and forecast till 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global implantable infusion pumps market was valued at USD 18.29 billion in 2022 and is slated to reach USD 27.63 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.29% from 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

  • BD (U.S.)
  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
  • B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
  • Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)
  • Medtronic (Ireland)
  • Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)
  • Pfizer Inc.(U.S.)
  • Baxter (U.S.)
  • AngioDynamics (U.S.)
  • Smith + Nephew (U.S.)
  • Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.)

The body of the patient is infused with fluids and nutrients utilizing implantable infusion pump systems, accessories, and software at clinics, hospitals, ambulatory centers, and at home. These are frequently used in hematology, gastrointestinal, pediatrics/neonatology, gastroenterology, pain management, diabetes, general infusion, and pain control.

Market Drivers

Several businesses are concentrating more on releasing smart infusion pumps. Health monitoring gadgets are increasingly using wireless technology, which improves usability, connectivity, and data analysis. With the inclusion of wireless technology, data can be transferred from the device to a smartphone or other wireless device via Bluetooth or another cellular connection for data processing.

This processing can then be utilized for research and to assess the person's health. This promotes market expansion. As the older population grows and societal norms change, chronic illnesses, and disorders are spreading around the world.

Implantable infusion pumps provide lower drug dosages and typically more effective pain management for conditions like chronic arachnoiditis. The World Health Organisation predicts that by 2020, the incidence of chronic diseases will increase by 57%. Consequently, there is an increase in demand for implantable infusion pumps.

Market Restraints

A significant barrier to the market's expansion is the safety issue around implanted infusion pumps. For patients with implantable infusion pumps, the MRI environment is extremely dangerous.

The U.S. Food and drug administration (U.S. FDA) has received evidence of serious adverse effects, including patient damage and death, related to implantable infusion pumps used in the field of magnetic resonance imaging (MR).

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Piston Type Infusion Pumps
  • Creeping Type Infusion Pumps
  • Enteral Pump
  • Elastomeric Pump
  • Insulin Pump
  • Syringe Pump

By Application

  • Cancer Treatment
  • Cancer pain
  • Noncancerous pain
  • Mixed sarcoma
  • Skin cancers
  • Gastric cancer
  • Spasticity
  • Analgesia
  • Diabetes Mellitus
  • Gastroenterology
  • Hematology
  • Pediatrics
  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Others

By Region

North America

  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Venezuela
  • Rest of Latin America

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Kuwait
  • South Africa
  • Rest Middle East & Africa

