Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $27.63 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.29%

The global implantable infusion pumps market was valued at USD 18.29 billion in 2022 and is slated to reach USD 27.63 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.29% from 2023-2030.

The body of the patient is infused with fluids and nutrients utilizing implantable infusion pump systems, accessories, and software at clinics, hospitals, ambulatory centers, and at home. These are frequently used in hematology, gastrointestinal, pediatrics/neonatology, gastroenterology, pain management, diabetes, general infusion, and pain control.



Market Drivers



Several businesses are concentrating more on releasing smart infusion pumps. Health monitoring gadgets are increasingly using wireless technology, which improves usability, connectivity, and data analysis. With the inclusion of wireless technology, data can be transferred from the device to a smartphone or other wireless device via Bluetooth or another cellular connection for data processing.

This processing can then be utilized for research and to assess the person's health. This promotes market expansion. As the older population grows and societal norms change, chronic illnesses, and disorders are spreading around the world.

Implantable infusion pumps provide lower drug dosages and typically more effective pain management for conditions like chronic arachnoiditis. The World Health Organisation predicts that by 2020, the incidence of chronic diseases will increase by 57%. Consequently, there is an increase in demand for implantable infusion pumps.



Market Restraints



A significant barrier to the market's expansion is the safety issue around implanted infusion pumps. For patients with implantable infusion pumps, the MRI environment is extremely dangerous.

The U.S. Food and drug administration (U.S. FDA) has received evidence of serious adverse effects, including patient damage and death, related to implantable infusion pumps used in the field of magnetic resonance imaging (MR).



Market Segmentation



By Product Type

Piston Type Infusion Pumps

Creeping Type Infusion Pumps

Enteral Pump

Elastomeric Pump

Insulin Pump

Syringe Pump

By Application

Cancer Treatment

Cancer pain

Noncancerous pain

Mixed sarcoma

Skin cancers

Gastric cancer

Spasticity

Analgesia

Diabetes Mellitus

Gastroenterology

Hematology

Pediatrics

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

