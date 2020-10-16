Global In-Building Wireless Market (2020 to 2025) - 5G for Indoor Coverage Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Building Wireless Market by Component (Infrastructure [DAS and Small Cell] and Services), Business Model (Service Providers, Enterprises, and Neutral Host Operators), Venue, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-building wireless market size is projected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2020 to USD 18.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.9%.



Major factors such as the need for unique and defined network quality and public safety requirements in buildings are expected to drive the global in-building wireless market. However, the initial cost of network infrastructure deployment may act as a challenge for the market.

Small cell segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Wireless service providers deploy small cells to provide seamless connectivity to end-users in a remote region, as small cells can reuse the wireless frequency available from the existing spectrum, thereby increasing the spectrum efficiency and data transfer capacity. Small cells help the end-user to increase network coverage inside the building area. Small cell networks are the latest emerging technology that is used by telecom network operators to enhance the network coverage and capacity by filling up the network gaps between the existing macrocells.

Training, support, and maintenance services to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Training, support, and maintenance services play an important role in the deployment of an in-building wireless network. These services are designed to optimize the performance and maximize the uptime in the operator's network. Support services are designed to provide critical support in network failure, issues related to coverage, capacity, and bandwidth of the network. Maintenance services include regularly updating the system, monitoring the performance of the network form time-to-time, and ensuring security checks on the network. This enables enterprises to save their cost on network downtime or failure. Training services help businesses to educate their workforce on new technologies

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the In-building wireless market in 2020

The APAC is an emerging region in the in-building wireless market. China, Japan, and Australia are the major countries contributing to the growth in APAC. APAC also constitutes major economies, such as Singapore, South Korea, and India. Japan, China, and Australia as essential for the growth of the in-building wireless market in this region. Japan and China are the largest manufacturing economies that produce automobiles, IT products, and electronic products. The manufacturing paradigm has changed considerably with industry seeking advanced technologies such as robotics and big data analytics becoming popular among them.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the In-Building Wireless Market

4.2 Market in North America, by Venue and Business Model

4.3 Market in Europe, by Venue and Business Model

4.4 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Venue and Business Model



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Network Coverage and Capacity

5.2.1.2 Construction of Buildings Focused on Modern and Sustainable Concepts

5.2.1.3 Trend Shift Toward Smart and Intelligent Buildings

5.2.1.4 Business Assurance for Mission-Critical Applications

5.2.1.5 Lack of Investment from Carriers in Large Venues

5.2.1.6 Public Safety Requirements in Buildings

5.2.1.7 Rapid Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Privacy and Security Concerns

5.2.2.2 Proving Economic Backhaul Connectivity Across Small and Medium Buildings

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Availability of Unlicensed Spectrum-Cbrs and Multefire Bands

5.2.3.2 5G for Indoor Coverage

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rising Deployments of Private Networks

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Use Cases

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Average Selling Price

5.10 COVID-19 Outlook for the In-Building Wireless Market



6 In-Building Wireless Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Infrastructure

6.2.1 Distributed Antenna System

6.2.1.1 Head End Units

6.2.1.2 Remote Units

6.2.1.3 Repeaters

6.2.1.4 Antennas

6.2.2 Small Cells

6.2.2.1 Femtocells

6.2.2.2 Picocells

6.2.2.3 Microcells

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Network Design

6.3.2 Integration and Deployment

6.3.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance



7 In-Building Wireless Market, by Business Model

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Business Model: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Business Model: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Service Providers

7.3 Enterprises

7.4 Neutral Host Operators



8 In-Building Wireless Market, by Venue

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Venues: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Venues: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Large Venues

8.3 Medium Venues

8.4 Small Venues



9 In-Building Wireless Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 End-user: Market Drivers

9.1.2 End-user: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Government

9.3 Transportation and Logistics

9.4 Hospitality

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Retail

9.7 Education

9.8 Healthcare

9.9 Other End-users



10 In-Building Wireless Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis

11.4.1 Introduction

11.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.6.1 Star

11.6.2 Emerging Leader

11.6.3 Pervasive

11.6.4 Participant

11.6.5 Product Footprint Analysis of Key Vendors

11.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Responsive Companies

11.7.3 Dynamic Companies

11.7.4 Starting Blocks



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Axell Wireless

12.3 Commscope

12.4 Comba Telecom

12.5 Corning

12.6 Ericsson

12.7 Huawei

12.8 Nokia

12.9 Samsung

12.10 ZTE

12.11 Solid

12.12 Dali Wireless

12.13 Zinwave

12.14 Adrf

12.15 IP.Access

12.16 Airspan

12.17 Contela

12.18 Fujitsu

12.19 NEC

12.20 Bti Wireless

12.21 Bird

12.22 Accelleran

12.23 Baicells Technologies

12.24 Qucell

12.25 Casa Systems

12.26 Commagility

12.27 Galtronics

12.28 G-Wave Solutions

12.29 Huber+Suhner

12.30 JMA Wireless

12.31 Microlab

12.32 Nextivity

12.33 Sarcomm

12.34 Pctel

12.35 Whoop Wireless

12.36 Westell Technologies

12.37 Key Ecosystem Vendors

12.37.1 American Tower

12.37.2 Anixter

12.37.3 At&T

12.37.4 Betacom

12.37.5 Boingo Wireless

12.37.6 Connectivity Wireless

12.37.7 Crown Castle

12.37.8 Extenet Systems

12.37.9 T-Mobile

12.37.10 Verizon

12.38 List of System Integrators/Distributors/Value Added Distributors



13 Appendix

