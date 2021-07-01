FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 4872 Companies: 88 - Players covered include Accelleran NV; Advanced RF Technologies, Inc; Airspan Networks Inc; Alcatel-Lucent S.A; American Tower Corporation; Anixter International Inc; Ascom Holding AG; AT&T Inc; Axell Wireless Limited; Baicells Technologies Co., Ltd; Betacom; Bird; Boingo Wireless, Inc; BTI Wireless; Casa Systems, Inc; Cobham PLC; Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd; CommAgility Limited; Commscope, Inc.; Connectivity Wireless; Contela; Corning Incorporated; Crown Castle; Dali Wireless, Inc; Ericsson; ExteNet Systems; Fujitsu Limited; Galtronics Corporation; G-Wave Solutions; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd; HUBER+SUHNER; ip.access Limited; JMA Wireless; Microlab; NEC Corporation of America; Nextivity Inc; NOKIA; PCTEL; Pierson Wireless Corp; Qucell Inc; SOLID; Westell Technologies, Inc; WHOOP WIRELESS; ZINWAVE and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Component (Infrastructure, Services); Business Model (Neutral Host Operators, Service Providers, Enterprises) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global In-Building Wireless Market to Reach $20.3 Billion by 2026

In-building wireless systems are designed and installed in a professional manner using a host of cables, antennas and amplifiers in such a way that the spaces with poor coverage and isolated spots of a building are provided with enhanced connectivity. Growth in the global market is being driven by rising proliferation of mobile phones, increasing data traffic and pressing need for seamless connectivity and superior coverage across enterprises. The technology allows efficient distribution of long-term-evolution (LTE), cellular and radio frequencies across an infrastructure. Implemented with distributed antenna system (DAS), in-building wireless extends and distributes cellular signals of mobile networks in a building. The primary applications of these solutions include the government sector, commercial sector, hospitality industry, hospitals, educational institutes, retail stores and industrial sector. In-building wireless is anticipated to gain notable traction in new areas such as public places, stadiums and airports.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for In-Building Wireless estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period. Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3 Billion by 2026

The In-Building Wireless market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 10.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR. North America occupies the leading share as a result of rising data consumption and associated adoption of in-building wireless products. Rising Internet penetration, proliferation of mobile devices and tech-savvy consumers are contributing to the growth of in-building wireless market. These factors are responsible for the growing use of mobile devices, driving need for need for good coverage in offices. The European market for in-building wireless is being driven by stringent policies and concerns regarding network congestions. More

