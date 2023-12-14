Global In-Building Wireless Strategic Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: Rising Prominence of Smart, Intelligent and Sustainable Buildings to Boost Market Prospects

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Building Wireless - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global In-Building Wireless Market to Reach $31 Billion by 2030



The global market for In-Building Wireless estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report provides valuable insights into the Influencer Market, shedding light on its resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It introduces the concept of In-Building Wireless, emphasizing its significance in the evolving wireless industry landscape.

The report explores key components of In-Building Wireless, including Small Cells and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), offering a comprehensive understanding of their role. Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$20.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 11.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

In terms of market prospects, the report discusses the platforms influencing the future of In-Building Wireless and highlights the benefits reaped by the DAS segment from the industry's growth. Small Cell technology emerges as a major component type in this context. The report also discerns regional trends, noting that developed regions lead the market, while developing economies are poised to drive future growth.

The competitive landscape is analyzed, with a focus on the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022. The competitive market presence of players worldwide is categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The report also spotlights world brands and provides insights into recent market activity.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The In-Building Wireless market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation and Need for Wider Network Coverage Drives Need for In-Building Wireless Solutions

Emergence of In-Building Wireless Coverage as Essential Utility Service for Enterprises

Notable Trends Favoring In-Building Wireless Technology for Enterprises

Rising Penetration of Internet and Proliferation of Smart Devices to Drive Deployments of In-Building Wireless Networks

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020

Market Set for Robust Growth Led by 5G Network Commercialization

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

Demand for 5G Smartphones Likely to be Muted in 2020

Transition towards 5G Networks to Impact DAS Market

Rising Prominence of Smart, Intelligent and Sustainable Buildings to Boost Market Prospects

Global Smart Buildings & Infrastructure Market by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027

Increasing Use of IoT and Internet-Connected Smart Devices Enhances Need for In-Building Wireless Connectivity

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Small Cell Deployments Continue to Grow

New Deployments of Small Cells by Setting (%): 2019 and 2025

New Deployments of Small Cells by Indoor and Outdoor Settings (%): 2019 and 2025

Growing Focus on Indoor Coverage Boosts Use of Small Cells for Network Capacity Improvements

Small Cell Deployments Enable Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS)

Focus on Advanced Public Safety LTE Solutions Spurs IBW Deployments

In-Building DAS Systems Gain in Public Safety

Expansion of FirstNet Emergency Network Holds Implications for In-Building Wireless

Rise in Private LTE Networks to Support Growth of In-Building Wireless Market

Global Private LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Rapid Emergence of Commercial and Industrial IoT to Bolster Implementation of In-Building Wireless Systems

Growing Importance of Wireless Connectivity in Hospitals Presents Opportunities for IBW Market

Middleprise Emerges as a Promising Market for In-Building Wireless Systems

Extensive Availability of Shared and Unlicensed Spectrum Augurs Well for In-Building Wireless Market

Technological Advances Spur Deployment of In-Building Wireless Systems

