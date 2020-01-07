Global In-Car Marketplace, Forecast to 2025 - Approx $17.3B of Vehicle-related Purchases & Personal Consumer Spending Will Be Allocated to Cars Through Integrated Marketplace Applications by 2025
Jan 07, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Car Marketplace - Use Cases and Transactions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
About $17.3 Billion of Vehicle Related Purchases and Personal Consumer Spending will be Allocated to Cars through Integrated Marketplace Applications by 2025
This study of marketplace operations inside cars is an introduction of a new business model that places merchants and their products such as fuel, quick service restaurants (QSR), parking, toll payment, ticketing and their services such as reserving, ordering, picking-up and paying from the vehicle head unit or aided by virtual assistants into the cars.
The study combines connected services, retail offers and services, and feature-on-demand (FoD) that will play a remarkable role in shaping up the industry in the coming years. The ecosystem of the in-car marketplace mainly comprises automakers, merchants, platform providers, real-time gateway partners and payment integrators within the global regional scope.
While current applications exist largely in the United States, Europe and China are hinted to play an important role in the future as the market evolves. The study also clearly depicts automakers' in-car marketplace applications, platforms, services, and technology and merchant partnerships that are in place today and that will likely happen in the near future.
Research Scope
- Introduce marketplace in cars to the automotive sector with clear definitions and segmentation.
- Identify existing and upcoming business models offered for in-vehicle commerce of products and services.
- Classify ecosystem players according to their functions in the market.
- Analyze the future impact of marketplace operations generated from the vehicles.
- Describe the payment structure and transactions split for different business models.
- Map customers' journey on their preferred in-car marketplace applications.
- Understand partnership models and the integration of vertical markets into the automotive industry
The use cases are categorized under car as a marketplace (screen first), car as a virtual assistant (voice first), car as an access point and car as a mini store in detail.
The addressable market size and projections until 2025 involve the first two use cases while the last two use cases talk in detail about the services and products offered along with the participants and customers. Technology platform providers and their roles are segmented under case studies for current applications and concept studies for future applications.
Secondary and primary research methods are followed in developing the analysis and opportunities within the study. Technology trends, competitive benchmark, payment methods and future predictions are also provided as part of the analysis.
The study addresses new business models, growth opportunities and recommendations for different stakeholders to envision better customer-centric decisions integrating current consumer technology and connectivity in cars.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the total revenue generated from marketplace applications in 2019 and what can be expected in 2025?
- What are the different in-car marketplace use cases in the automotive industry and which one(s) will garner more value in the current and the future ecosystem?
- What are the various merchant operations and offers that are expected to create value in the automotive industry?
- Which countries are pioneering the in-car marketplace and how have the different applications evolved?
- What are the different pricing models being evaluated? What is the expected transaction per business model?
- Who are the key stakeholders involved? What are the key partnerships that need to be built to be successful?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- In-Car Marketplace as a Concept
- Segmentation of the Automotive Marketplace
- Methodology
- In-Car Marketplace Ecosystem
- In-Car Marketplace Participants
- On-the-Go Retailer Services
- In-Car Marketplace Use Cases
- Use Case Example 2-Car as a Virtual Assistant (Voice First)
- In-Car Marketplace Applications Over the Years
- Why In-Car Payments are Preferred?
- Current and Future Outlook: 2019 versus 2025
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Market and Technology Trends Related to In-Car Marketplace
- In-Car Marketplace Ecosystem
- In-Car Marketplace Applications Over the Years
- Ecosystem Partnerships
- OEM Positioning in the In-Car Marketplace
- Unlocking the In-Car Marketplace with Existing Virtual Assistants
- Technology Requirements
4. In-car Marketplace-Use Cases
- On-the-Go Retailer Services
- Retailer Services According to New Use Cases
- Use Case 1-Car as a Marketplace
- Customer Journey-GM Marketplace App
- Use Case 2-Car as a Virtual Assistant
- Case Study-Amazon Alexa for Cars
- Customer Journey-Ford and Amazon Alexa
- Use Case 3-Car as an Access Point of Service
- Existing Car Delivery Services
- Case Study-Amazon Key, In-Car Package Delivery
- Case Study-Filld, Fuel Delivery to Cars
- Use Case 4-Car as a Mobile Mini Convenience Store
- Case Study-DriveCargo and UBER
- Pricing Models
5. OEMs Providing In-Car Marketplace
- Existing OEM Applications
- Upcoming Applications
- Existing and Potential OEM Voice/Virtual In-Car Assistants
- Case Study-General Motors Marketplace Application
- Concept Case Study-Honda Dream Drive Application
- Case Study-Mercedes Benz In-Car Marketplace Applications
6. Platform Providers
- Platform Providers Overview
- Technology Partnership Categories
- Existing Intermediary Partners
- Case Study-Xevo as a Platform Provider
- Case Study-Connected Travel as a Platform Provider
- Concept Case Study-Dashero as a Platform Provider
- Case Study-Telenav Vivid In-Car Commerce (ICC)
- Case Study-Sirius XM - Travel Link
- Case Study-Tantalum
- Concept Study-Tencent & WeChat
- Navigation Integration Development
- Intermediary Partners Ranking
7. Payment Types and Structure
- In-Car Transaction Methods
- Why In-Car Payments are Preferred?
- Case Study-Visa
8. In-Car Marketplace - Addressable Market
- Coverage of In-vehicle Retail Activity
- Total Addressable Market Size Methodology
- OEM Contribution
- Active Users Penetration
- Annual Estimated Average Value
- Estimated Average Fuel Value Per Vehicle
- Estimated Average Parking Value Per Vehicle
- Estimated Average Food Value Per Vehicle
- Estimated Average Toll Payment Value Per Vehicle
- Total Addressable Revenue Forecast for the In-Vehicle Marketplace
- Marketplace in Cars Addressable Market by OEMs
- Marketplace in Cars Business Model Per Transaction
- The Value of Centralization
9. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity: B2B2X
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Customer Journey in a CASE World
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
11. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- Market Engineering Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Ford
- Amazon
- Filld
- DriveCargo
- UBER
- General Motors
- Honda Dream
- Mercedes Benz
- Xevo
- Dashero
- Telenav Vivid
- Sirius XM
- Tantalum
- Tencent
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ff1aa
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article