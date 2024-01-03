Global In Car Wireless Charging Market Research Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts, 2018-2028F

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Car Wireless Charging Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global In Car Wireless Charging market has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and is poised to maintain strong momentum through 2028. The market was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2022 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate of 16.89% during the forecast period.



The global In Car Wireless Charging market has experienced significant expansion in recent years, driven by widespread adoption across several industries.

Key verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and manufacturing have recognized the importance of In Car Wireless Charging solutions in developing precise systems to optimize processes and boost outcomes. The implementation of stricter regulatory frameworks and a growing focus on productivity and efficiency have prompted organizations to make substantial investments in advanced In Car Wireless Charging technologies.



Prominent In Car Wireless Charging providers in the market have introduced innovative offerings with capabilities such as multi-source data handling, collaborative workflow management, and intelligent project oversight, delivering improved quality and scalability. The integration of technologies such as computer vision, artificial intelligence, and mobile data collection has transformed the capabilities of In Car Wireless Charging solutions, enabling automated assistance, real-time analytics, and insights generation. This allows businesses to ensure data quality, extract greater value from their data assets, and accelerate development cycles.



Companies are actively engaging with In Car Wireless Charging specialists to develop customized solutions tailored to their specific data and use case requirements. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on data-driven decision making is creating new prospects across various industries.



The In Car Wireless Charging market is poised for sustained growth as digital transformation initiatives continue to drive investments in new capabilities globally. The industry's ability to support complex systems through large-scale, high-quality data will play a crucial role in shaping its long-term prospects. As regulatory standards evolve and the need for precise, efficient processes increases across sectors, the In Car Wireless Charging market is expected to continue its positive trajectory in the coming years...



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Consumer Demand for Connectivity and Convenience: Consumers are increasingly seeking seamless connectivity and convenience in their vehicles. In Car Wireless Charging offers a convenient solution for charging smartphones, tablets, and other devices without the need for cables or adapters. This eliminates the hassle of tangled wires and searching for charging ports, enhancing the overall user experience. As mobile devices become integral to communication, navigation, and entertainment, the demand for In Car Wireless Charging is expected to rise.

Automotive Industry Embracing Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: The automotive industry is shifting towards electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability. In Car Wireless Charging technology supports the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, offering a convenient way to charge the vehicle's battery while driving or parked. Governments and automakers worldwide are promoting electric vehicle adoption, further boosting the demand for In Car Wireless Charging solutions.

Advancements in Wireless Charging Technologies: Ongoing advancements in wireless charging technologies are driving market growth. Technologies like resonant inductive coupling and magnetic resonance have improved power transfer rates and charging distances. These advancements have addressed previous limitations such as slow charging speeds and precise alignment requirements. Additionally, smart features like foreign object detection and adaptive charging enhance safety and reliability. As wireless charging technologies evolve and become more efficient, In Car Wireless Charging adoption is expected to accelerate across various vehicle models and manufacturers.

Key Challenges in the In Car Wireless Charging Market:

Infrastructure Limitations and Standardization: Lack of standardized infrastructure and compatibility across different vehicle models and manufacturers pose challenges. Multiple wireless charging standards, such as Qi and PMA, can create confusion and fragmentation in the market. Inadequate public wireless charging infrastructure outside of personal vehicles also hinders widespread adoption.

Efficiency and Charging Speed: Wireless charging systems can be slower and less efficient compared to wired methods. Factors like energy loss, heat generation, and precise alignment impact charging performance. Efficiency is crucial for electric vehicles, as it affects driving range and battery performance.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global In Car Wireless Charging Market.

WiTricity Corporation

MOMENTUM DYNAMICS CORPORATION

Plugless Power, Inc

Zens

Infineon Technologies AG

QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES

Powermat Technologies Ltd

Mojo Mobility, Inc

HEVO Power, LLC

TDK Corporation

Report Scope:



In Car Wireless Charging Market, By Charging Standard:

Qi-based Wireless Charging

PMA-based Wireless Charging

Others

In Car Wireless Charging Market, By Component:

Base Charging Pad

Power Control Unit

Vehicle Charging Pad

In Car Wireless Charging Market, By Application:

Aftermarket

OEM Fitted

In Car Wireless Charging Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Turkey

Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82qbwo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets