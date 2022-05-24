Global In-Dash Navigation System Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Dash Navigation System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-dash navigation system market reached a value of US$ 13.55 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 26.54 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.60% during 2022-2027.



An in-dash navigation system relies on combined head units, including satellite radio, amplitude modulation (AM), frequency modulation (FM), compact disk (CD) players, digital video disc (DVD) player inputs, and hands-free cellphones. It is fully embedded into the steering wheel controls of a vehicle and generally connected to the cloud that offers online and offline location search to enhance the driving experience. As it also provides weather forecasts and real-time traffic status, in-dash navigation system finds extensive applications in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) across the globe.



In-Dash Navigation System Market Trends

The increasing integration of in-dash navigation systems in car models as a standard feature represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, these systems use global positioning system (GPS) units that help reduce the fuel consumption of vehicles as they provide the shortest route to the driver for reaching the intended destination.

Besides this, governing authorities of numerous countries are imposing stringent regulations to reduce carbon emissions from automobiles. This, along with the rising adoption of connected car devices, is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, there is a considerable increase in the number of road traffic injuries and fatalities around the world.

As a result, manufacturers operating in the automotive industry are incorporating advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and lane departure warning systems (LDWS) to provide better services. This, coupled with rising technological advancements, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players. Furthermore, factors like increasing sales of passenger vehicles, rising safety concerns among individuals, and the thriving automotive industry, are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alpine Electronics Inc. (Alps Electric Co. Ltd.), Clarion (Faurecia), Continental Aktiengesellschaft, DENSO Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Harman International Industries Incorporated (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd), JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Luxoft Holding Inc. (DXC Technology Company), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and TomTom International BV.



