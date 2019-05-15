Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019 - Leading Players are dnata, Do & Co, Flying Food Group, gategroup, LSG, Newrest, & SATS
May 15, 2019, 07:41 ET
DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Flight Catering Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for In-Flight Catering Services in US$ Million.
The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abby's Catering (USA)
- AAS Catering Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- ANA Catering Service Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Brahim's SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
- Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- DO & CO Restaurants & Catering AG (Austria)
- dnata (UAE)
- Emirates Flight Catering Co., LLC (UAE)
- Flying Food Group, LLC (USA)
- Gate Gourmet (Switzerland)
- Servair SA (France)
- Journey Group plc (UK)
- Air Fayre CA Inc. (USA)
- KLM Catering Services Schiphol BV (The Netherlands)
- LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG (Germany)
- LSG Sky Chefs (Germany)
- Newrest Group International S.A.S (France)
- On Air Dining Ltd. (UK)
- Royal In-Flight Catering Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Saudi Airlines Catering Company (Saudi Arabia)
- SATS Limited (Singapore)
- TajSATS Air Catering Limited (India)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
In-Flight Catering Services: Re-creating Comforts of Home by Offering Quality, Fresh, and Delicious Food On-Board
In-Flight Catering: One of the Most Dynamic Segments in the Catering Industry
Inflight Catering: Major Trends Summarized
Airline Catering: From Simple Fare Comprising Biscuits to Elaborate Multiple Meal Option Menus
Quieter Airbus A380 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner make it Easier to Savor In-Flight Meals
Food Services for Premium Cabins Similar to Top Restaurants on the Ground
Advent of Cultural and Religious Diets
Complimentary and Paid Multiple-Course Meals
Popular Food, Beverage, and Culinary Trends in Airline Catering
Locally Procured Food: The New Flavor of the Season
Vegetables Take Center Stage
Adding Spice to Food
Hawaiian Food Going Places
Healthier Breakfast Options
Branded Farm Produce
New Meat Cuts
Stuffed Items Gain Popularity
Signature Cocktails
Seafood
Fast Food
High-class Cocktails
Packaged Popcorn
Best Coffee Onboard
Craft Beer
Seasonal Food Items for Holiday Travelers
Spices and Herbs Replace Artificial Additives and Salt
Foods from Home/Destination Country
Nutritious Food Onboard: A Major Attraction for Health Conscious Customers
Few Other Airline Food & Catering Trends in a Nutshell
All Things Significant about Food Served in Flights across the World
Major Aspects of Aircraft Food
Waste Food
Dishes Used
Cooking
Freshness of Food
Deciding on the Menu
Chilling of Beverages
Food for the Premium Class
Meeting Demand for Special Diets
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Top 10 Air Passenger Markets Ranked by Passengers: 2017, 2021, 2028, 2032, and 2036
Strong Economic and Demographic Fundamentals Power Market Growth
Major Market Challenges Summarized
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Surge in Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for In-Flight Catering Services
Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities for Airline Catering
Ground Handling Services: The Backbone of In-Flight Catering
Booming Outbound Traveling of the Chinese Millennial Population to Benefit Growth Prospects for In-Flight Catering
Chinese Millennials: The Largest and Most Important Demography Worldwide
Airlines Take the Online Route to Lure the Technically Skilled Chinese Millennials
The Zhai Economy': The Lucrative Target Group with the Homebody-Culture'
Enduring Trend of Environmental Sustainability Augurs Well for Long Term Growth of In-Flight Catering
Increasing Pressure to Reduce Costs Favor In-flight Catering Outsourcing
Shift from Complimentary Meals to Buy on Board' Transform In-Flight Catering from Free Service Offering to a Revenue Model
Paid Meals Win over Freebies
Low-Cost Carriers Boost the Buy on Board Segment of Travel Retail
Other Environmental Factors Add Fuel to the Trend
Local Touch to Buy-On-Board Catering
Culturally Diverse Food Preferences Spur Growth in Demand for Special Meals
Mobile-Based Ordering and Pre-Ordering Takes Off
Pre-ordered Meals at Airport Restaurants
Pre-Ordered Meals before Flights
Paid Pre-order Meals Still Not Flying
Dietary Restrictions and Food Allergies: The Main Considerations for Airlines when Deciding Menus
Mini Meals: The Latest Fad for the Health Conscious Airline Traveler
Gluten-Free Meals
Ancient Grains Make a Comeback
Charcuterie
Oriental Dishes
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Chicken and Fish
Tasting Desserts
Rising Airline-Hotel Collaborations Benefit Market Prospects
Airlines Caterers Prepare to Meet Challenges Posed by Increasing Numbers of Aging Air Travelers
Emerging Middle Class & Rapid Urbanization: The Megatrends Driving Air Travel & Airline Catering
4. INNOVATIONS, ADVANCEMENTS, AND SERVICE ENHANCEMENTS
The Vertical Farm of Emirates
Lufthansa's Astronauts' Meals
Airborne Cooking Robot
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence by Airlines for Improved Food Supply and Sales
Sous-Vide Cooking Process from Cuisine Solutions
On-Demand Food Service for Enhanced Travel Experience
Meal Ordering Devices (MODs) for Taking Orders
Automated In-Flight Catering Management Solutions
Hybrid Model: The Next Big Thing in Airline Catering
Food Trucks
Onboard Picnic Services
Deep Frozen Meals
5. KEY CHALLENGES
Space Constraints Versus Customer Preferences
Dynamic Changes
Quality and Quantity
Information Sharing
Logistics & Food Pricing
Shortening Supply Chain
Security Management
Food Safety
Lack of Hygiene & Safety
6. SERVICE OVERVIEW
In-Flight Catering Services: A Prelude
Historical Background
Key Stakeholders
Airline Companies
In-Flight Caterers
Suppliers
Distributors
Airline Passengers
Architecture of In-Flight Catering System
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
In-Flight Catering Services Marketplace: Highly Competitive
Leading 10 Airlines for In-Flight Meals
Emirates
Swiss Air Lines
Air New Zealand
Etihad Airways
Cathay Pacific
Air France
Turkish Airlines
Qatar Airways
Singapore Airlines
Austrian Airlines
Gate Gourmet and LSG Sky Chefs: Two Global Leading In-Flight Caterers
LSG Sky Chefs: Serving Delicious Food, While Protecting Environment
Greater Efficiencies Reduce Environmental Impact
Various Other Green Initiatives
British Airways: Managing Growing Competition through Novel Offerings
The Emirates Group: Transforming from a Regional Leader to a Globally Recognized Brand
Airport Catering Services Market on the Way to Consolidation
Major Mergers and Acquisitions in the In-Flight Catering Market (2010-2018): Acquiring Company, Target Company, Country, and Year
In-Flight Meal Experience Plays a Major Role in Airline Branding
Matching Consumer Expectations: Difficult but Essential
Airlines to Strike Balance between Catering Costs and Brand Image
Airlines Extend Premium-Quality Foods to Non-First Class Passengers
Large Airlines Focus on Lean Operations, Shed Catering Units
Airline Catering Business Lures Private Equity with Steady Cash Flows
Regional Impact of Cost Cutting Initiatives
Novel Concepts in Production, Material & Process Management
Regulatory Forces Keep Close Watch
Catering & Logistics: The Most Essential Combination for Caterers
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7.2 SERVICE LAUNCHES
Air Culinaire Worldwide Launches Lifestyle Menu Concept
Kenya Airways Unveils Revamped Catering Service
Air Malta Launches Economy Class In-Flight Catering Service
SWISS Air Lines Launches New Inflight Menu for India - Zurich Routes
On Air Dining Launches Unique Prime Style Subscription Membership Service
Condor Introduces gategroup's New Dining Concept on European Flights
Aegean to Launch a New Dining Concept for Business Class
Air Serbia Rolls Out Elevate Deli & Bar Buy On-board Catering Service
Delta and United Airlines Unveils Host of Improvements to In-flight Catering Options
LATAM Airlines Introduces Latest Onboard Dining Concept
Cathay Pacific Announces Trial Dine-On-Demand on its Long-Haul Flights
Bijoux Catering Launches New In-flight Supplies Service
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
dnata Acquires 121 Inflight Catering to Expand Presence in USA
Newrest French Polynesia Commence Operations for United Airlines
Alitalia Contracts with gategroup for Airport Catering Services
EWR to Cater the World's Longest Non-Stop Flight
Mot Hennessy, On Air Dining, and Victor Enters into a Partnership
LSG Sky Chefs Opens New Catering Facility in LOS Nigeria
Zoe's Kitchen Partners with American Airlines to Launch In-Flight Dining Items
IAD Caters Cathay Pacific Airways in Daily Route
Flying Food Group to Serve Qantas
Newrest Wins Airline Catering Contract with British Airways
Newrest Wins Airline Catering Contract with Air Canada
Gate Gourmet to Acquire SCK Sky Catering Kitchen Group
Flying Food Group Opens Third Hawaiian Kitchen at Lihue Airport
SATS Enters into a MOA with Turkish Airlines
LSG Sky Chefs Extends Catering Agreement with Cathay Dragon
Jettly Launches a Catering and Restaurant Services Division - Jettly Eats
Air Canada Extends Catering Contract with gategroup
dnata to Acquire Qantas' Catering Businesses
SATS Divests 100% Stake in Tokyo Flight Kitchen Restaurantes
gategroup Contracts with SunExpress for Inflight Catering and Provisioning Services
dnata Receives a Licence to Provide Flight Catering Services at YVR
Leading Caterers Launches the Airline Catering Association
gategroup and Norwegian Signs Long-Term Global Retail-to-Catering Agreement
Virgin Australia Partners with gategroup for Inflight Dining
dnata Opens New Flight Catering Facility at Dublin Airport
Alpha Flight Services Rebranded to dnata Catering
The LSG Group Extends Management Agreement for LSG Sky Chefs Catering Egypt
The LSG Group Extends Contract with Alaska Airlines
Bijoux Catering Contracts with Turkish Airlines for Catering Services
The LSG Group Partners with GOL for Catering Solutions
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 82)
- The United States (27)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (23)
- France (2)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Rest of Europe (13)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
- Middle East (7)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (5)
