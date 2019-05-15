Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019 - Leading Players are dnata, Do & Co, Flying Food Group, gategroup, LSG, Newrest, & SATS

DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Flight Catering Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

In-Flight Catering Services: Re-creating Comforts of Home by Offering Quality, Fresh, and Delicious Food On-Board

In-Flight Catering: One of the Most Dynamic Segments in the Catering Industry

Inflight Catering: Major Trends Summarized

Airline Catering: From Simple Fare Comprising Biscuits to Elaborate Multiple Meal Option Menus

Quieter Airbus A380 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner make it Easier to Savor In-Flight Meals

Food Services for Premium Cabins Similar to Top Restaurants on the Ground

Advent of Cultural and Religious Diets

Complimentary and Paid Multiple-Course Meals

Popular Food, Beverage, and Culinary Trends in Airline Catering

Locally Procured Food: The New Flavor of the Season

Vegetables Take Center Stage

Adding Spice to Food

Hawaiian Food Going Places

Healthier Breakfast Options

Branded Farm Produce

New Meat Cuts

Stuffed Items Gain Popularity

Signature Cocktails

Seafood

Fast Food

High-class Cocktails

Packaged Popcorn

Best Coffee Onboard

Craft Beer

Seasonal Food Items for Holiday Travelers

Spices and Herbs Replace Artificial Additives and Salt

Foods from Home/Destination Country

Nutritious Food Onboard: A Major Attraction for Health Conscious Customers

Few Other Airline Food & Catering Trends in a Nutshell

All Things Significant about Food Served in Flights across the World

Major Aspects of Aircraft Food

Waste Food

Dishes Used

Cooking

Freshness of Food

Deciding on the Menu

Chilling of Beverages

Food for the Premium Class

Meeting Demand for Special Diets

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Top 10 Air Passenger Markets Ranked by Passengers: 2017, 2021, 2028, 2032, and 2036

Strong Economic and Demographic Fundamentals Power Market Growth

Major Market Challenges Summarized



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Surge in Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for In-Flight Catering Services

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities for Airline Catering

Ground Handling Services: The Backbone of In-Flight Catering

Booming Outbound Traveling of the Chinese Millennial Population to Benefit Growth Prospects for In-Flight Catering

Chinese Millennials: The Largest and Most Important Demography Worldwide

Airlines Take the Online Route to Lure the Technically Skilled Chinese Millennials

The Zhai Economy': The Lucrative Target Group with the Homebody-Culture'

Enduring Trend of Environmental Sustainability Augurs Well for Long Term Growth of In-Flight Catering

Increasing Pressure to Reduce Costs Favor In-flight Catering Outsourcing

Shift from Complimentary Meals to Buy on Board' Transform In-Flight Catering from Free Service Offering to a Revenue Model

Paid Meals Win over Freebies

Low-Cost Carriers Boost the Buy on Board Segment of Travel Retail

Other Environmental Factors Add Fuel to the Trend

Local Touch to Buy-On-Board Catering

Culturally Diverse Food Preferences Spur Growth in Demand for Special Meals

Mobile-Based Ordering and Pre-Ordering Takes Off

Pre-ordered Meals at Airport Restaurants

Pre-Ordered Meals before Flights

Paid Pre-order Meals Still Not Flying

Dietary Restrictions and Food Allergies: The Main Considerations for Airlines when Deciding Menus

Mini Meals: The Latest Fad for the Health Conscious Airline Traveler

Gluten-Free Meals

Ancient Grains Make a Comeback

Charcuterie

Oriental Dishes

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Chicken and Fish

Tasting Desserts

Rising Airline-Hotel Collaborations Benefit Market Prospects

Airlines Caterers Prepare to Meet Challenges Posed by Increasing Numbers of Aging Air Travelers

Emerging Middle Class & Rapid Urbanization: The Megatrends Driving Air Travel & Airline Catering



4. INNOVATIONS, ADVANCEMENTS, AND SERVICE ENHANCEMENTS

The Vertical Farm of Emirates

Lufthansa's Astronauts' Meals

Airborne Cooking Robot

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence by Airlines for Improved Food Supply and Sales

Sous-Vide Cooking Process from Cuisine Solutions

On-Demand Food Service for Enhanced Travel Experience

Meal Ordering Devices (MODs) for Taking Orders

Automated In-Flight Catering Management Solutions

Hybrid Model: The Next Big Thing in Airline Catering

Food Trucks

Onboard Picnic Services

Deep Frozen Meals



5. KEY CHALLENGES

Space Constraints Versus Customer Preferences

Dynamic Changes

Quality and Quantity

Information Sharing

Logistics & Food Pricing

Shortening Supply Chain

Security Management

Food Safety

Lack of Hygiene & Safety



6. SERVICE OVERVIEW

In-Flight Catering Services: A Prelude

Historical Background

Key Stakeholders

Airline Companies

In-Flight Caterers

Suppliers

Distributors

Airline Passengers

Architecture of In-Flight Catering System



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

In-Flight Catering Services Marketplace: Highly Competitive

Leading 10 Airlines for In-Flight Meals

Emirates

Swiss Air Lines

Air New Zealand

Etihad Airways

Cathay Pacific

Air France

Turkish Airlines

Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

Austrian Airlines

Gate Gourmet and LSG Sky Chefs: Two Global Leading In-Flight Caterers

LSG Sky Chefs: Serving Delicious Food, While Protecting Environment

Greater Efficiencies Reduce Environmental Impact

Various Other Green Initiatives

British Airways: Managing Growing Competition through Novel Offerings

The Emirates Group: Transforming from a Regional Leader to a Globally Recognized Brand

Airport Catering Services Market on the Way to Consolidation

Major Mergers and Acquisitions in the In-Flight Catering Market (2010-2018): Acquiring Company, Target Company, Country, and Year

In-Flight Meal Experience Plays a Major Role in Airline Branding

Matching Consumer Expectations: Difficult but Essential

Airlines to Strike Balance between Catering Costs and Brand Image

Airlines Extend Premium-Quality Foods to Non-First Class Passengers

Large Airlines Focus on Lean Operations, Shed Catering Units

Airline Catering Business Lures Private Equity with Steady Cash Flows

Regional Impact of Cost Cutting Initiatives

Novel Concepts in Production, Material & Process Management

Regulatory Forces Keep Close Watch

Catering & Logistics: The Most Essential Combination for Caterers



