Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Outlook Report 2023: A $26+ Billion Market by 2028 - Surging Popularity of Pre-Packaged Food Taking Off

The global in-flight catering services market is expected to reach a value of $26.12 billion by 2028 from $17.95 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2022 to 2028

The global in-flight catering services market is driven by the growth of the aviation industry and increasing demand for air travel. Europe is leading the global in-flight catering services market, with major airlines and catering companies operating in the region. The size and growth of the European airline industry play a crucial role in determining the demand for in-flight catering services.

The number of airlines operating in Europe, their routes, and the frequency of flights are some key factors determining the demand for in-flight catering services. The level of connectivity between different European cities and countries also plays a significant role in determining the demand for in-flight catering services.

There is fierce competition in the global in-flight catering service market, with many players trying to gain industry share through price, quality, innovation, and service offerings. Major global in-flight catering services market players include Gate Gourmet, LSG Sky Chefs, Do & Co, Dnata, SATS, Emirates Flight Catering, and Newrest.

Smaller niche companies and regional players also play a significant role in the industry. The market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for sustainable and healthy food options, including plant-based meals, and regional players are expected to cater to specific airline needs. The range and quality of services vendors offer are also important factors in this highly competitive industry.

The more connected cities and countries are, the higher suitability for the passengers to travel via airplane and rising air traffic, ultimately driving the demand for in-flight catering services.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Shift Towards Pre-packaged Food

Pre-packed food has become an increasingly popular choice in the in-flight catering services market due to several reasons such as convenience, variety, cost saving, help in waste reduction, ease of service, quality, and many more, which offers many benefits to airlines and passengers, making it a popular choice for in-flight catering services.

Moreover, pre-packaged food has several advantages over freshly prepared food for in-flight meals. Pre-packaged food is easy to handle, requires less preparation time, and can be easily stored and transported in bulk. It also comes up with great consistency in taste and quality because the food is prepared in a controlled environment, and each package contains the same quantity of ingredients.

Rising International Travel and Tourism

The rising international travel and tourism industry has driven the in-flight catering services market. As the number of people traveling by air has increased, so has the demand for high-quality and diverse food and beverage options during flights.

Such factors have led to a growing industry for in-flight catering services, which provide passengers with meals, snacks, and drinks during flights. The travel and tourism market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by several factors. These include the increasing global population and rising disposable incomes, which have led to more people traveling for leisure and business.

Additionally, the growth of the sharing economy and the rise of online booking platforms have also contributed to expanding the travel and tourism industry.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Stringent Norms Lead to Less Affordability to Acquire In-Flight Catering Services

Stringent norms and regulations can lead to higher costs and less affordability in acquiring in-flight catering services, challenging the industry. These regulations can include food safety and hygiene standards, airport security regulations, and other requirements that catering companies must comply with to provide their services.

For example, catering companies may require specialized equipment and processes to ensure food is prepared and stored safely and hygienically. This can lead to higher costs for catering companies, which may need to invest in specialized equipment and staff training to meet these requirements. Additionally, catering companies may require frequent inspections and audits to comply with all applicable regulations.

These regulations can increase the cost of providing in-flight catering services, ultimately making it more difficult for airlines to afford these services and hampering the in-flight catering services market growth. As a result, catering companies may need to find ways to balance compliance with regulations while keeping costs affordable for their clients.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY AIRCRAFT CLASS

The in-flight catering services market is a crucial aspect of the aviation industry, playing a vital role in ensuring passenger satisfaction and comfort during their travels. There are generally three categories of aircraft: first class, business class, and economy class. In 2022, the economy class held the largest market share by aircraft class. E

conomy class is the most affordable class of travel and is the most used by passengers. In-flight catering services for economy class passengers typically include snacks and beverages such as soft drinks, juices, and water. Depending on the airline's policy and the flight duration, some airlines may offer complimentary meals, while others may require passengers to purchase them.

INSIGHTS BY DISTANCE

The long-haul flight distance segment dominated the global in-flight catering services market 2022

Long-haul flights cover distances of over 6 hours and are generally the most demanding in terms of in-flight catering services. In-flight catering services for long-haul flights may include multiple meal services, snacks, and a wide range of beverages. In premium classes such as business and first class, passengers can expect gourmet meals and an extensive selection of premium beverages.

Additionally, many airlines provide special meals for passengers with dietary restrictions or preferences on long-haul flights. The in-flight catering services market for the long-haul is highly competitive, with many companies providing catering services to airlines worldwide. These companies often specialize in catering for specific regions or types of cuisine and work closely with airlines to develop menus and catering options that meet the specific needs of their passengers.

INSIGHTS BY SERVICES

The global in-flight catering services market by services segments such as meals, beverages, bakery & confectionery, and other services. The meals segment holds the most significant market share.

They are typically provided in all classes of service and may include full meals, snacks, or light refreshments, depending on the flight length and the class of travel. In-flight meals are often prepared in advance and packaged in individual containers to ensure quality and convenience for passengers.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend toward offering healthier and more diverse meal options in the in-flight catering services market. This includes offering more plant-based meal options and meals that cater to specific diets, such as low-carb or paleo diets.

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growth in Aviation Industry

Rise in Outsourcing Trends in In-Flight Catering Services

Shift Toward Pre-Packaged Food

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Air Connectivity in Travel and Tourism

Rising International Travel and Tourism Industry

Rising Consumer Spending and Disposable Income

Market Restraints

Rise in Demand for Low-Cost Airlines

Stringent Norms & Regulations

Overview

Role of Airlines Industry

Pricing of In-Flight Meal

Flight Catering Logistics

Supply Chain Operating Model - Product Analysis

Risk Factors

Value Chain Analysis

Planning

Raw Material Sourcing

Make and Packaging Process

On-Board Service

Waste Management

Recent Development

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles

Cathay Pacific Airways

Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft

The Emirates Group

Flying Food Group

Gategroup

LSG Group

SATS

Newrest Group International

Brahim's Holding

Other Prominent Vendors

Abby's Catering

Aero Angles Catering

Aerowisatafood

Air Culinaire Worldwide

Air Fayre

Casino Air Caterers and Flight Services (CAFS)

Air Caterers and Flight Services (CAFS) Cookin Food Sweden

Delisky

Evergreen Sky Catering

AAS Catering

GIC International

KLM Catering Services

Kitchen Cuisine Flight Catering

Qatar Aircraft Catering Company

Royal Blue Catering

Servair

Qatar Airways

Sancak Inflight Services

Catering Air Algerie

Egyptair In-flight Services

Manny Catering

SriLankan Catering

Scarlett House Food

