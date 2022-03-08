Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Report 2022-2024: Rising Airline-Hotel Collaborations Benefit Market Prospects

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Flight Catering Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global In-Flight Catering Services Market to Reach $21.5 Billion by 2024

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for In-Flight Catering Services is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% over the analysis period.

Europe represents the largest regional market for In-Flight Catering Services, accounting for an estimated 27.1% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period.

The global market for in-flight catering services is driven by booming air travel and the corresponding increase in passenger traffic, and enhanced focus on choice, quality and consistency supported by innovation in bringing about the best quality meals on-board. The market is mainly being driven by the robust increase in the number of people travelling by air globally for tourism and business, increase in non-stop and long-haul flights, and improving global economy.

While traditionally the aviation industry benefited from business travels, rise in number of air travelers on leisure/pleasure trips, international tourism, growth in student travel under student exchange programs, global sports meets and growing popularity of medical tourism are also contributing to the significant increase in air traffic and hence fueling demand for airline catering.

Fast paced urbanization and resultant increase in migrant population is also driving increased passenger traffic between major business centers and towns, representing a major growth driver for the inflight catering services market.

Asia-Pacific and China represent key markets, led by rising number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) as well as expanding middle class income group with increased discretionary spending; rapid urbanization; increasing international travel and tourism, and rising standard of living to complement aspirational travelling are factors poised to drive growth in the region.

North America is another key in-flight catering service market, supported by the increase in the number of flyers travelling for tourism and business. Given the higher disposable incomes of people, air travelers in the region spend significantly on on-board catering.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Architecture of In-Flight Catering System

In-Flight Catering Services: Providing Quality, Fresh and Delicious Food to Air Passengers

Low Cost Carriers to Gain Greater Market Share

Economy Class Drives Market Growth

Air Passengers Exhibit Preference for Meals

In-Flight Catering: One of the Most Dynamic Segments in the Catering Industry

Inflight Catering: Major Trends Summarized

Airline Catering: From Simple Fare Comprising Biscuits to Elaborate Multiple Meal Option Menus

Quieter Airplanes Make it Easy to Savor In-Flight Meals

Food Services for Premium Cabins Similar to Top Restaurants on the Ground

Advent of Cultural and Religious Diets

Complimentary and Paid Multiple-Course Meals

Popular Food, Beverage and Culinary Trends in Airline Catering

Locally Procured Food: The New Flavor of the Season

Vegetables Take Center Stage

Adding Spice to Food

Hawaiian Food Going Places

Healthier Breakfast Options

Branded Farm Produce

New Meat Cuts

Stuffed Items Gain Popularity

Signature & High Class Cocktails

Seafood

Fast Food

Packaged Popcorn

Best Coffee Onboard

Craft Beer

Seasonal Food Items for Holiday Travelers

Spices and Herbs Replace Artificial Additives and Salt

Foods from Home/Destination Country

Nutritious Food Onboard: A Major Attraction for Health Conscious Customers

Few Other Airline Food & Catering Trends in a Nutshell

All Things Significant about Food Served in Flights across the World

Major Aspects of Aircraft Food

Emerging Economies to Propel Future Growth in In-Flight Catering Services Market

Economic and Demographic Fundamentals Support Market Growth

Major Market Challenges Summarized

gategroup and LSG Sky Chefs: Two Global Leading In-Flight Caterers

Leading Airlines for In-Flight Meals

British Airways: Managing Growing Competition through Novel Offerings

Emirates Group: Transforming from a Regional Leader to a Globally Recognized Brand

Cathay Pacific's New Catering Model for Business Class Passengers Speeds up Service

Airport Catering Services Market Continues to Witness M&A Activity

gategroup's Acquisition of LSG's European Operations: A Major Development in Airline Catering Market

Partnerships between In-Flight Catering Companies and Airlines on the Rise

Strategies Adopted by Leading Airlines/Catering Service Providers

In-Flight Meal Experience Plays Major Role in Airline Branding

Matching Consumer Expectations: Difficult but Essential

Airlines Strike Balance between Catering Costs and Brand Image

Airlines Extend Premium-Quality Foods to Non-First Class Passengers

Large Airlines Focus on Lean Operations, Shed Catering Units

Novel Concepts in Production, Material & Process Management

Regulatory Forces Keep Close Watch

Catering & Logistics: The Most Essential Combination for Caterers

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 73 Featured)

AAS Catering Co., Ltd.

Abby`s Catering

ANA Catering Service Co., Ltd.

Brahim`s SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd

Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd.

dnata

Emirates Flight Catering Co., LLC

Gate Gourmet

KLM Catering Services Schiphol BV

LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG

LSG Sky Chefs

Newrest Group International S.A.S

Royal In-Flight Catering Co., Ltd.

SATS Limited

Saudi Airlines Catering Company

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for In-Flight Catering Services

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities for Airline Catering

Ground Handling Services: The Backbone of In-Flight Catering

Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air Travel to Benefit In-Flight Catering Market

Booming Outbound Travels of Chinese Millennial Population to Benefit Growth Prospects for In-Flight Catering

Increasing Pressure to Reduce Costs Favor In-flight Catering Outsourcing

Shift from Complimentary Meals to 'Buy on Board' Transforms In-Flight Catering from Free Service Offering to a Revenue Model

Low-Cost Carriers Boost the "Buy on Board" Segment of Travel Retail

Local Touch to Buy-On-Board Catering

Culturally Diverse Food Preferences Spur Growth in Demand for Special Meals

Mobile-Based Ordering and Pre-Ordering Takes Off

Pre-ordered Meals at Airport Restaurants

Pre-Ordered Meals before Flights

Paid Pre-order Meals Still Not Flying

Dietary Restrictions and Food Allergies: The Main Considerations for Airlines When Deciding Menus

Demand Surges for Healthy and High Quality Food

Mini Meals: The Latest Fad for the Health Conscious Airline Traveler

Rising Airline-Hotel Collaborations Benefit Market Prospects

Enduring Trend of Environmental Sustainability Augurs Well for Long Term Growth of In-Flight Catering

Air Travel Plastic Waste Increasing Steadily: A Major Concern

Use of Plastic in In-Flight Catering Raises Carbon Emission Concerns

Major Airlines Undertake Sustainability Initiatives to Address Climate Change

Focus on Environmental Conservation and Cabin Waste Reduction Influence Packaging of Inflight Meals

Innovative Airline Amenity Ideas from PriestmanGoode

Edible Cups of Air New Zealand

SAS Unveils New, Sustainable Packaging of New Nordic Food Concept

SunExpress Germany Offers Meals in Recyclable, Bio-packaging

SIA Embarking on New Onboard Sustainability Initiatives

The Bring-your-Own-Cup Trend Catching Up in the Air Travel Industry

Airlines Caterers Prepare to Meet Challenges Posed by Increasing Numbers of Aging Air Travelers

Emerging Middle Class & Rapid Urbanization: Megatrends Driving Air Travel & Airline Catering

Innovations, Advancements and Service Enhancements

The Vertical Farm of Emirates

Lufthansa's Astronauts' Meals

Airborne Cooking Robot

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence by Airlines for Improved Food Supply and Sales

Sous-Vide Cooking Process from Cuisine Solutions

On-Demand Food Service for Enhanced Travel Experience

Meal Ordering Devices (MODs) for Taking Orders

Automated In-Flight Catering Management Solutions

Hybrid Model: The Next Big Thing in Airline Catering

Food Trucks

Onboard Picnic Services

Deep Frozen Meals

Key Challenges Facing In-Flight Catering Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

In-flight Catering Services Market in the US: Poised for Stable Growth

Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Benefit Demand Prospects

Increasingly Choosy Food Habits of Air Travelers Drive Growth in the Matured US Market

In-Flight Food Takes the Healthy Route

Willingness of Consumers to Pay Extra for On-Board Meals Bodes Well for the Market

North American Airlines Adopt New Approach towards In-Flight Food

Lean Manufacturing Leads the Way

In-Fight Catering: Localization and Personalization Assumes Importance

DIY Catering Comes to Rescue in Remote Locations

Lack of Adequate Safety Precautions in Airline: A Major Cause of Concern

CANADA

Healthy Rise in Air Passenger Traffic Fuels Market Growth

JAPAN

Growing Preference for Culture-Specific Meals Sustain Market Growth

CHINA

Surging Demand for Air Travel Spurs Growth in Chinese In-Flight Catering Services

Rapid Market Development Results in Fierce Competition

Strategies to Drive Growth in China's In-Flight Catering Market

In-Flight Catering Market Reducing Cost of Catering Operations

Local Characteristics, Chinese-Style Catering

Creating Healthy and Safety Atmosphere for Aviation Compound Food

Developing People-Oriented Service with Focus on Tourists

EUROPE

Growing Demand for New Airplanes to Benefit Market Growth

European Airlines Offer Buy-On-Board Services

Impact of Reorganized EU VAT System on In-Flight Catering Services in Europe

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

UK Airlines Charge In-Flight Meals in Tune with Global Trends

RUSSIA

Rising Air Travel Fuels Growth in Airline Catering Market

Changes Abound in Airline Catering Industry

In-Flight Catering Market Faces Food Safety Challenges

ASIA-PACIFIC

Surging Air Passenger Traffic & Growing Affluence Drive Strong Market Growth

Booming Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Bakery Products Signal Opportunities for In-Flight Caterers

In-flight Bakery Product Choices in Asia-Pacific

INDIA

India : A High Growth Market for In-Flight Catering Services

: A High Growth Market for In-Flight Catering Services Branded Foods Find Favor with Airlines

Rise in Low Cost Carriers with Buy on Board Options

National Carrier Bows Down to Pressure

Rise of Halal Tourism in India

Flight Caterers Begin Diversifying into Retail Business to Remain Afloat

Key Challenges Confronting In-Flight Caterers in India

LATIN AMERICA

Steadily Growing Aviation Sector Augurs Well for In-Flight Catering Services Market

MIDDLE EAST

Middle East Market for In-flight Catering Gains Prominence

Middle Eastern Carriers Forge Ahead in On-board Catering Services

Back Catering: An Emerging Trend in the Market

SAUDI ARABIA

An Important Regional Market Owing to Religious Travel

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tr6wzp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets