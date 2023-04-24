Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Strategy Report 2023-2030: Shift from Complimentary Meals to 'Buy on Board' Transforms In-Flight Catering from Free Service Offering to a Revenue Model

DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Flight Catering Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global In-Flight Catering Services Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for In-Flight Catering Services estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Economy Class, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Business Class segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The In-Flight Catering Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

In-Flight Catering Services: A Prelude

Historical Background

Key Stakeholders

Architecture of In-Flight Catering System

In-Flight Catering Services: Providing Quality, Fresh and Delicious Food to Air Passengers

Low Cost Carriers to Gain Greater Market Share

Economy Class Drives Market Growth

Air Passengers Exhibit Preference for Meals

In-Flight Catering: One of the Most Dynamic Segments in the Catering Industry

Inflight Catering: Major Trends Summarized

Airline Catering: From Simple Fare Comprising Biscuits to Elaborate Multiple Meal Option Menus

Quieter Airplanes Make it Easy to Savor In-Flight Meals

Food Services for Premium Cabins Similar to Top Restaurants on the Ground

Advent of Cultural and Religious Diets

Complimentary and Paid Multiple-Course Meals

Popular Food, Beverage and Culinary Trends in Airline Catering

Locally Procured Food: The New Flavor of the Season

Vegetables Take Center Stage

Adding Spice to Food

Hawaiian Food Going Places

Healthier Breakfast Options

Branded Farm Produce

New Meat Cuts

Stuffed Items Gain Popularity

Signature & High Class Cocktails

Seafood

Fast Food

Packaged Popcorn

Best Coffee Onboard

Craft Beer

Seasonal Food Items for Holiday Travelers

Spices and Herbs Replace Artificial Additives and Salt

Foods from Home/Destination Country

Nutritious Food Onboard: A Major Attraction for Health Conscious Customers

Few Other Airline Food & Catering Trends in a Nutshell

All Things Significant about Food Served in Flights across the World

Major Aspects of Aircraft Food

Emerging Economies to Propel Future Growth in In-Flight Catering Services Market

Economic and Demographic Fundamentals Support Market Growth

Major Market Challenges Summarized

In-Flight Catering Services: An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

gategroup and LSG Sky Chefs: Two Global Leading In-Flight Caterers

Leading Airlines for In-Flight Meals

British Airways: Managing Growing Competition through Novel Offerings

Emirates Group: Transforming from a Regional Leader to a Globally Recognized Brand

Cathay Pacific's New Catering Model for Business Class Passengers Speeds up Service

Airport Catering Services Market Continues to Witness M&A Activity

gategroup's Acquisition of LSG's European Operations: A Major Development in Airline Catering Market

Partnerships between In-Flight Catering Companies and Airlines on the Rise

Strategies Adopted by Leading Airlines/Catering Service Providers

In-Flight Meal Experience Plays Major Role in Airline Branding

Matching Consumer Expectations: Difficult but Essential

Airlines Strike Balance between Catering Costs and Brand Image

Airlines Extend Premium-Quality Foods to Non-First Class Passengers

Large Airlines Focus on Lean Operations, Shed Catering Units

Novel Concepts in Production, Material & Process Management

Regulatory Forces Keep Close Watch

Catering & Logistics: The Most Essential Combination for Caterers

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for In-Flight Catering Services

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities for Airline Catering

Ground Handling Services: The Backbone of In-Flight Catering

Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air Travel to Benefit In-Flight Catering Market

Booming Outbound Travels of Chinese Millennial Population to Benefit Growth Prospects for In-Flight Catering

Increasing Pressure to Reduce Costs Favor In-flight Catering Outsourcing

Shift from Complimentary Meals to 'Buy on Board' Transforms In-Flight Catering from Free Service Offering to a Revenue Model

Low-Cost Carriers Boost the "Buy on Board" Segment of Travel Retail

Local Touch to Buy-On-Board Catering

Culturally Diverse Food Preferences Spur Growth in Demand for Special Meals

Mobile-Based Ordering and Pre-Ordering Takes Off

Pre-ordered Meals at Airport Restaurants

Pre-Ordered Meals before Flights

Paid Pre-order Meals Still Not Flying

Dietary Restrictions and Food Allergies: The Main Considerations for Airlines When Deciding Menus

Demand Surges for Healthy and High Quality Food

Mini Meals: The Latest Fad for the Health Conscious Airline Traveler

Rising Airline-Hotel Collaborations Benefit Market Prospects

Enduring Trend of Environmental Sustainability Augurs Well for Long Term Growth of In-Flight Catering

Air Travel Plastic Waste Increasing Steadily: A Major Concern

Use of Plastic in In-Flight Catering Raises Carbon Emission Concerns

Major Airlines Undertake Sustainability Initiatives to Address Climate Change

Focus on Environmental Conservation and Cabin Waste Reduction Influence Packaging of Inflight Meals

Innovative Airline Amenity Ideas from PriestmanGoode

Edible Cups of Air New Zealand

SAS Unveils New, Sustainable Packaging of New Nordic Food Concept

SunExpress Germany Offers Meals in Recyclable, Bio-packaging

SIA Embarking on New Onboard Sustainability Initiatives

The Bring-your-Own-Cup Trend Catching Up in the Air Travel Industry

Airlines Caterers Prepare to Meet Challenges Posed by Increasing Numbers of Aging Air Travelers

Emerging Middle Class & Rapid Urbanization: Megatrends Driving Air Travel & Airline Catering

Innovations, Advancements and Service Enhancements

The Vertical Farm of Emirates

Lufthansa's Astronauts' Meals

Airborne Cooking Robot

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence by Airlines for Improved Food Supply and Sales

Sous-Vide Cooking Process from Cuisine Solutions

On-Demand Food Service for Enhanced Travel Experience

Meal Ordering Devices (MODs) for Taking Orders

Automated In-Flight Catering Management Solutions

Hybrid Model: The Next Big Thing in Airline Catering

Food Trucks

Onboard Picnic Services

Deep Frozen Meals

Key Challenges Facing In-Flight Catering Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abby's Catering ( USA )

) AAS Catering Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) ANA Catering Service Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Brahim's SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) DO & CO Restaurants & Catering AG ( Austria )

) dnata (UAE)

Emirates Flight Catering Co., LLC (UAE)

Flying Food Group, LLC ( USA )

) gategroup Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Servair SA ( France )

) KLM Catering Services Schiphol BV ( The Netherlands )

) LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG ( Germany )

) LSG Sky Chefs ( Germany )

) Newrest Group International S.A.S ( France )

) On Air Dining Ltd. (UK)

Royal In-Flight Catering Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Saudi Airlines Catering Company ( Saudi Arabia )

) SATS Limited ( Singapore )

) TajSATS Air Catering Limited ( India )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ssf79c

