Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Strategy Report 2023-2030: Shift from Complimentary Meals to 'Buy on Board' Transforms In-Flight Catering from Free Service Offering to a Revenue Model

Apr 24, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Flight Catering Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global In-Flight Catering Services Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for In-Flight Catering Services estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Economy Class, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Business Class segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The In-Flight Catering Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.
Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- In-Flight Catering Services: A Prelude
- Historical Background
- Key Stakeholders
- Architecture of In-Flight Catering System
- In-Flight Catering Services: Providing Quality, Fresh and Delicious Food to Air Passengers
- Low Cost Carriers to Gain Greater Market Share
- Economy Class Drives Market Growth
- Air Passengers Exhibit Preference for Meals
- In-Flight Catering: One of the Most Dynamic Segments in the Catering Industry
- Inflight Catering: Major Trends Summarized
- Airline Catering: From Simple Fare Comprising Biscuits to Elaborate Multiple Meal Option Menus
- Quieter Airplanes Make it Easy to Savor In-Flight Meals
- Food Services for Premium Cabins Similar to Top Restaurants on the Ground
- Advent of Cultural and Religious Diets
- Complimentary and Paid Multiple-Course Meals
- Popular Food, Beverage and Culinary Trends in Airline Catering
- Locally Procured Food: The New Flavor of the Season
- Vegetables Take Center Stage
- Adding Spice to Food
- Hawaiian Food Going Places
- Healthier Breakfast Options
- Branded Farm Produce
- New Meat Cuts
- Stuffed Items Gain Popularity
- Signature & High Class Cocktails
- Seafood
- Fast Food
- Packaged Popcorn
- Best Coffee Onboard
- Craft Beer
- Seasonal Food Items for Holiday Travelers
- Spices and Herbs Replace Artificial Additives and Salt
- Foods from Home/Destination Country
- Nutritious Food Onboard: A Major Attraction for Health Conscious Customers
- Few Other Airline Food & Catering Trends in a Nutshell
- All Things Significant about Food Served in Flights across the World
- Major Aspects of Aircraft Food
- Emerging Economies to Propel Future Growth in In-Flight Catering Services Market
- Economic and Demographic Fundamentals Support Market Growth
- Major Market Challenges Summarized
- In-Flight Catering Services: An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
- gategroup and LSG Sky Chefs: Two Global Leading In-Flight Caterers
- Leading Airlines for In-Flight Meals
- British Airways: Managing Growing Competition through Novel Offerings
- Emirates Group: Transforming from a Regional Leader to a Globally Recognized Brand
- Cathay Pacific's New Catering Model for Business Class Passengers Speeds up Service
- Airport Catering Services Market Continues to Witness M&A Activity
- gategroup's Acquisition of LSG's European Operations: A Major Development in Airline Catering Market
- Partnerships between In-Flight Catering Companies and Airlines on the Rise
- Strategies Adopted by Leading Airlines/Catering Service Providers
- In-Flight Meal Experience Plays Major Role in Airline Branding
- Matching Consumer Expectations: Difficult but Essential
- Airlines Strike Balance between Catering Costs and Brand Image
- Airlines Extend Premium-Quality Foods to Non-First Class Passengers
- Large Airlines Focus on Lean Operations, Shed Catering Units
- Novel Concepts in Production, Material & Process Management
- Regulatory Forces Keep Close Watch
- Catering & Logistics: The Most Essential Combination for Caterers
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surge in Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for In-Flight Catering Services
- Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities for Airline Catering
- Ground Handling Services: The Backbone of In-Flight Catering
- Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air Travel to Benefit In-Flight Catering Market
- Booming Outbound Travels of Chinese Millennial Population to Benefit Growth Prospects for In-Flight Catering
- Increasing Pressure to Reduce Costs Favor In-flight Catering Outsourcing
- Shift from Complimentary Meals to 'Buy on Board' Transforms In-Flight Catering from Free Service Offering to a Revenue Model
- Low-Cost Carriers Boost the "Buy on Board" Segment of Travel Retail
- Local Touch to Buy-On-Board Catering
- Culturally Diverse Food Preferences Spur Growth in Demand for Special Meals
- Mobile-Based Ordering and Pre-Ordering Takes Off
- Pre-ordered Meals at Airport Restaurants
- Pre-Ordered Meals before Flights
- Paid Pre-order Meals Still Not Flying
- Dietary Restrictions and Food Allergies: The Main Considerations for Airlines When Deciding Menus
- Demand Surges for Healthy and High Quality Food
- Mini Meals: The Latest Fad for the Health Conscious Airline Traveler
- Rising Airline-Hotel Collaborations Benefit Market Prospects
- Enduring Trend of Environmental Sustainability Augurs Well for Long Term Growth of In-Flight Catering
- Air Travel Plastic Waste Increasing Steadily: A Major Concern
- Use of Plastic in In-Flight Catering Raises Carbon Emission Concerns
- Major Airlines Undertake Sustainability Initiatives to Address Climate Change
- Focus on Environmental Conservation and Cabin Waste Reduction Influence Packaging of Inflight Meals
- Innovative Airline Amenity Ideas from PriestmanGoode
- Edible Cups of Air New Zealand
- SAS Unveils New, Sustainable Packaging of New Nordic Food Concept
- SunExpress Germany Offers Meals in Recyclable, Bio-packaging
- SIA Embarking on New Onboard Sustainability Initiatives
- The Bring-your-Own-Cup Trend Catching Up in the Air Travel Industry
- Airlines Caterers Prepare to Meet Challenges Posed by Increasing Numbers of Aging Air Travelers
- Emerging Middle Class & Rapid Urbanization: Megatrends Driving Air Travel & Airline Catering
- Innovations, Advancements and Service Enhancements
- The Vertical Farm of Emirates
- Lufthansa's Astronauts' Meals
- Airborne Cooking Robot
- Data Science and Artificial Intelligence by Airlines for Improved Food Supply and Sales
- Sous-Vide Cooking Process from Cuisine Solutions
- On-Demand Food Service for Enhanced Travel Experience
- Meal Ordering Devices (MODs) for Taking Orders
- Automated In-Flight Catering Management Solutions
- Hybrid Model: The Next Big Thing in Airline Catering
- Food Trucks
- Onboard Picnic Services
- Deep Frozen Meals
- Key Challenges Facing In-Flight Catering Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Abby's Catering (USA)
- AAS Catering Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- ANA Catering Service Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Brahim's SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
- Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- DO & CO Restaurants & Catering AG (Austria)
- dnata (UAE)
- Emirates Flight Catering Co., LLC (UAE)
- Flying Food Group, LLC (USA)
- gategroup Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Servair SA (France)
- KLM Catering Services Schiphol BV (The Netherlands)
- LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG (Germany)
- LSG Sky Chefs (Germany)
- Newrest Group International S.A.S (France)
- On Air Dining Ltd. (UK)
- Royal In-Flight Catering Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Saudi Airlines Catering Company (Saudi Arabia)
- SATS Limited (Singapore)
- TajSATS Air Catering Limited (India)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ssf79c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article