Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 16; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 443

Companies: 73 - Players covered include AAS Catering Co., Ltd.; Abby`s Catering; ANA Catering Service Co., Ltd.; Brahim`s SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd; Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd.; dnata; Emirates Flight Catering Co., LLC; Gate Gourmet; KLM Catering Services Schiphol BV; LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG; LSG Sky Chefs; Newrest Group International S.A.S; Royal In-Flight Catering Co., Ltd.; SATS Limited; Saudi Airlines Catering Company and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Aircraft Class (Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class); Flight Type (Full Service, and Low Cost); and Food Type (Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, and Other Food Types)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global In-Flight Catering Services Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2025

In-flight catering service relates to the provision of meals and other food to passengers that are present on the flight. The catering service is contracted by a catering group run by the airline or any other catering contractor or by a hotel's catering group. In-flight catering service is considered to be a critical service provided by airline companies to passengers, for enhancing their overall travel experience, and thereby gain greater share of the market. While a majority of airline carriers typically offer bread roll; vegetable or salad; fish, chicken, or beef; and a dessert, others provide more specific meals, including religious diets, medical diets, meals for babies and infants, and various types of cultural diets. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for In-Flight Catering Services estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.4 Billion by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for In-Flight Catering Services, accounting for an estimated 27.1% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period.

The global market for in-flight catering services is driven by booming air travel and the corresponding increase in passenger traffic, and enhanced focus on choice, quality and consistency supported by innovation in bringing about the best quality meals on-board. The market is mainly being driven by the robust increase in the number of people travelling by air globally for tourism and business, increase in non-stop and long-haul flights, and improving global economy. While traditionally the aviation industry benefited from business travels, rise in number of air travelers on leisure/pleasure trips, international tourism, growth in student travel under student exchange programs, global sports meets and growing popularity of medical tourism are also contributing to the significant increase in air traffic and hence fueling demand for airline catering. Fast paced urbanization and resultant increase in migrant population is also driving increased passenger traffic between major business centers and towns, representing a major growth driver for the inflight catering services market. Asia-Pacific and China represent key markets, led by rising number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) as well as expanding middle class income group with increased discretionary spending; rapid urbanization; increasing international travel and tourism, and rising standard of living to complement aspirational travelling are factors poised to drive growth in the region. North America is another key in-flight catering service market, supported by the increase in the number of flyers travelling for tourism and business. Given the higher disposable incomes of people, air travelers in the region spend significantly on on-board catering. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.