Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market to Grow from $4.7 Billion to $6.1 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market by Product (IFE Hardware, IFE Connectivity, IFE Content), Class, Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Business Jets), End User and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for in-flight entertainment & connectivity is estimated to be USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increased demand for in-flight experience, increase in aircraft renewals and aircraft deliveries and technological shift.

The IFE hardware segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 60% in 2021. IFE hardware enables airline operators to upload, store, and transfer entertainment content on the in-flight entertainment systems. Increasing product launches by companies such as Thales Group drive the growth of the segment. These products offer features such as open operating system and 4K HDR displays.

The first class segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on class, the first class segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market during the forecast period. The demand for in-flight comfort and premium services laid the foundation for first class segment. It is the most premium of all the segments. The services start even before the actual flight with transfer from hotels, private check in, premium lounge access. In-flight, the first-class seats are more comfortable and spacious with high quality.

The narrow body aircraft segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market during the forecast period. In countries such as India, Japan, Australia, China, the US, and Russia, the demand for domestic air travel has been increasing over the years. According to IATA, in 2019, international air passenger traffic increased 4.1% compared to 2018. Due to the increase in air travel, the demand for narrow body aircraft is expected to grow across the world.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2030

In-flight entertainment & connectivity market in North America is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share of 50.0% of the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Premium Insights

Demand for In-Flight Experience Expected to Drive Market from 2021 to 2026

Wide Body Aircraft Segment Projected to Lead Market from 2021 to 2026

IFE Hardware Segment Projected to Lead Market from 2021 to 2026

Market in India Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Demand for In-Flight Experiences

Technology Shift

Rise in Aircraft Orders and Deliveries

Restraints

Complex Design Architecture

Regulations and Certifications

Opportunities

Emerging Markets in Southeast Asia

Rise in Adoption Rate of IFEC

Challenges

COVID-19 Impact

High Cost of IFE Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, by Product

8 In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, by Aircraft Type

9 In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, by Class

10 In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, by End-user

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Thales Group

Gogo LLC

Viasat Inc.

Safran Group

Sita

Honeywell International Inc.

Astronics Corporation

Bae Systems

Iridium Communications Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Anuvu

Lufthansa Systems

Cobham Aerospace Communication

Eutelsat Communications Sa

Inmarsat Global Limited

Immfly

Inflight Vr

Smartsky Networks, LLC

Fds Avionics Corp.

Aeroplay Entertainment

Imagik International Corp.

Bluebox Aviation

Skylights

Burrana

