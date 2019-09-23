Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In-flight Entertainment Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798886/?utm_source=PRN

7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.3%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.8 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$126.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$285.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$245.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Gogo Business Aviation LLC (USA); Panasonic Corporation (Japan); Rockwell Collins, Inc. (USA); Thales Group (France); Zodiac Aerospace (France)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798886/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

In-flight Entertainment Systems Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Wide Body (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for

2019 & 2025

Business Jets (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025

Narrow Body (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Segment) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Connectivity (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Content (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &

2025

Introduction

A Peek into Evolution of In-Flight Entertainment Over the Years

Global Commercial Airlines Passenger Traffic Volumes 2013-2019F

Global Connected Commercial Aircraft by Region (2017)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



COMPETITION

Leading Inflight Internet Service Providers

Market Share of Leading Inflight Wi-fi Service Providers

Leading Players in Inflight Connectivity market by Market Share

Global Number of Airlines Offering in-Flight Wi-Fi

Connectivity (2016-2020)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Major Trends in In-Flight Entertainment Systems Market

Advances in Connectivity Drive Opportunities for In-Flight

Entertainment Systems

Virtual Reality Emerges as the Next Phase in Inflight

Entertainment

Lifting of Restrictions on Mobile Devices by CAAC Unfurls

Opportunities for In-Flight Connectivity Vendors

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: In-flight Entertainment Systems Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: In-flight Entertainment Systems Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share Shift

Across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Narrow Body (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Narrow Body (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Narrow Body (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Wide Body (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Wide Body (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Wide Body (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Business Jets (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Business Jets (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Business Jets (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Hardware (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Hardware (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Hardware (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Connectivity (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Connectivity (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Connectivity (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Content (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Content (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Content (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Wide Body (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Business Jets (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Narrow Body (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major

Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Segment) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Connectivity (Segment) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %)

in the US for 2019 & 2025

Content (Segment) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key

Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 31: Canadian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for In-flight Entertainment Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 35: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for In-flight Entertainment Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the period 2018-2025

Table 38: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Wide Body (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Business Jets (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Narrow Body (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Segment) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share

Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Connectivity (Segment) Competitor Market Share (in %)

Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Content (Segment) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Demand Scenario by Region/Country in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 53: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: French In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: German In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for In-flight Entertainment

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 74: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for In-flight Entertainment

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the period 2018-2025

Table 77: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 82: Spanish In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Russia

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 89: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Russia

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 95: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 98: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Analysis by Region Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 115: Indian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 123: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-flight

Entertainment Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 125: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-flight

Entertainment Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Segment for the period 2018-2025

Table 128: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 131: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 137: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 143: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America In-flight Entertainment

Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Rest

of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America In-flight Entertainment

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America In-flight Entertainment

Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Rest

of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America In-flight Entertainment

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 164: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018

to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for In-flight Entertainment Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 173: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Market for In-flight Entertainment Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the period 2018-2025

Table 176: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 179: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 182: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: In-flight Entertainment Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 193: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 195: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East In-flight Entertainment Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Africa

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African In-flight Entertainment Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 206: In-flight Entertainment Systems Market in the Africa

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION

GOGO BUSINESS AVIATION

PANASONIC CORPORATION

ROCKWELL COLLINS

THALES GROUP

ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798886/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

