Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Industry
Jan 20, 2020, 10:05 ET
In-flight Entertainment Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.3%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.8 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$126.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$111.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$245.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Gogo Business Aviation LLC; Panasonic Corporation; Rockwell Collins, Inc.; Thales Group; Zodiac Aerospace
Introduction
A Peek into Evolution of In-Flight Entertainment Over the Years
Global Commercial Airlines Passenger Traffic Volumes 2013-2019F
Global Connected Commercial Aircraft by Region (2017)
Leading Inflight Internet Service Providers
Market Share of Leading Inflight Wi-fi Service Providers
Leading Players in Inflight Connectivity market by Market Share
Global Number of Airlines Offering in-Flight Wi-Fi
Connectivity (2016-2020)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Major Trends in In-Flight Entertainment Systems Market
Advances in Connectivity Drive Opportunities for In-Flight
Entertainment Systems
Virtual Reality Emerges as the Next Phase in Inflight
Entertainment
Lifting of Restrictions on Mobile Devices by CAAC Unfurls
Opportunities for In-Flight Connectivity Vendors
