Global In-mold Labels Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027
Nov 08, 2022, 09:10 ET
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798902/?utm_source=PRN
Global In-mold Labels Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for In-mold Labels estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Injection Molding Process, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Extrusion Blow-Molding Process segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $867.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The In-mold Labels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$867.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$829.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$542 Million by the year 2027.
Thermoforming Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR
In the global Thermoforming segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$433.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$528.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
CCL Industries, Inc.
Constantia Flexibles International GmbH
Coveris
Evco Plastics
Fuji Seal International, Inc.
Huhtamaki Oyj
Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC
Innovia Films Ltd.
Multicolor Corporation
