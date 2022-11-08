NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global In-mold Labels Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for In-mold Labels estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Injection Molding Process, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Extrusion Blow-Molding Process segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $867.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The In-mold Labels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$867.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$829.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$542 Million by the year 2027.







Thermoforming Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR



In the global Thermoforming segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$433.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$528.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

CCL Industries, Inc.

Constantia Flexibles International GmbH

Coveris

Evco Plastics

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC

Innovia Films Ltd.

Multicolor Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

In-mold Labels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World In-mold Labels Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for In-mold Labels by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Injection Molding Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Injection Molding Process by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Injection Molding

Process by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Extrusion Blow-Molding Process by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Extrusion Blow-Molding

Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Extrusion Blow-Molding

Process by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoforming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Thermoforming by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoforming by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexographic Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Flexographic Printing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Flexographic Printing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offset Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Offset Printing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Offset Printing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gravure Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Gravure Printing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Gravure Printing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Digital Printing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Printing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Printing Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Printing Technologies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Printing

Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Durables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Consumer Durables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Durables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

In-mold Labels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Technology - Injection Molding Process,

Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and Thermoforming - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for In-mold Labels by Technology -

Injection Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and

Thermoforming Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injection

Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and

Thermoforming for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Printing Technology - Flexographic Printing,

Offset Printing, Gravure Printing, Digital Printing and Other

Printing Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for In-mold Labels by Printing

Technology - Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure

Printing, Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure Printing,

Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Personal Care,

Consumer Durables, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for In-mold Labels by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage,

Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Technology - Injection Molding Process,

Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and Thermoforming - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Injection Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding

Process and Thermoforming Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injection

Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and

Thermoforming for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Printing Technology - Flexographic Printing,

Offset Printing, Gravure Printing, Digital Printing and Other

Printing Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for In-mold Labels by Printing

Technology - Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure

Printing, Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure Printing,

Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Personal Care,

Consumer Durables, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for In-mold Labels by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

In-mold Labels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Technology - Injection Molding Process,

Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and Thermoforming - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Injection Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding

Process and Thermoforming Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injection

Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and

Thermoforming for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Printing Technology - Flexographic Printing,

Offset Printing, Gravure Printing, Digital Printing and Other

Printing Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for In-mold Labels by Printing

Technology - Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure

Printing, Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure Printing,

Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Personal Care,

Consumer Durables, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for In-mold Labels by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

In-mold Labels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Technology - Injection Molding Process,

Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and Thermoforming - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Injection Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding

Process and Thermoforming Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injection

Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and

Thermoforming for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Printing Technology - Flexographic Printing,

Offset Printing, Gravure Printing, Digital Printing and Other

Printing Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for In-mold Labels by Printing

Technology - Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure

Printing, Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure Printing,

Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Personal Care,

Consumer Durables, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for In-mold Labels by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

In-mold Labels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for In-mold Labels by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Technology - Injection Molding Process,

Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and Thermoforming - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Injection Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding

Process and Thermoforming Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injection

Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and

Thermoforming for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Printing Technology - Flexographic Printing,

Offset Printing, Gravure Printing, Digital Printing and Other

Printing Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for In-mold Labels by Printing

Technology - Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure

Printing, Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure Printing,

Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Personal Care,

Consumer Durables, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for In-mold Labels by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

In-mold Labels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Technology - Injection Molding Process,

Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and Thermoforming - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Injection Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding

Process and Thermoforming Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injection

Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and

Thermoforming for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Printing Technology - Flexographic Printing,

Offset Printing, Gravure Printing, Digital Printing and Other

Printing Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for In-mold Labels by Printing

Technology - Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure

Printing, Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure Printing,

Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Personal Care,

Consumer Durables, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for In-mold Labels by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

In-mold Labels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Technology - Injection Molding Process,

Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and Thermoforming - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Injection Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding

Process and Thermoforming Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injection

Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and

Thermoforming for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Printing Technology - Flexographic Printing,

Offset Printing, Gravure Printing, Digital Printing and Other

Printing Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for In-mold Labels by

Printing Technology - Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing,

Gravure Printing, Digital Printing and Other Printing

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure Printing,

Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Personal Care,

Consumer Durables, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for In-mold Labels by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables,

Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Technology - Injection Molding Process,

Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and Thermoforming - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Injection Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding

Process and Thermoforming Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injection

Molding Process, Extrusion Blow-Molding Process and

Thermoforming for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by Printing Technology - Flexographic Printing,

Offset Printing, Gravure Printing, Digital Printing and Other

Printing Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for In-mold Labels by Printing

Technology - Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure

Printing, Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure Printing,

Digital Printing and Other Printing Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-mold Labels by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Personal Care,

Consumer Durables, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for In-mold Labels by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for In-mold Labels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Automotive and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



